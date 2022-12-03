Last Updated 6:58 PM, December 03, 2022
NCAA.com

No. 1 East Stroudsburg wins the 2022 DII field hockey championship

Share
East Stroudsburg wins the 2022 DII field hockey championship
1:37
1:48 pm, December 3, 2022

East Stroudsburg wins the 2022 DII field hockey championship

East Stroudsburg celebrates winning the 2022 DII field hockey championship

No. 1 East Stroudsburg defeated defending champion No. 2 Shippensburg 1-0 to win the 2022 DII field hockey national championship.

It's the Warriors' second title and first since 2015. They finished runner-up to Shippensburg in 2018. 

Click or tap here for final stats from the 2022 DII field hockey national championship

Senior Nicole Krozser scored the lone goal of the game with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, redirecting a pass from Jady van Gils in front of the goal. Amy Supey stopped each of the two shots she saw in net. 

The title caps off a 24-2-0 season for East Stroudsburg.

See the full 2022 DII field hockey championship bracket

2:32 pm, December 1, 2022

Semifinals of the 2022 DII field hockey championship results

ESU celebrates

The semifinal round of the 2022 DII field hockey tournament concluded Thursday.

No. 1 East Stroudsburg and No. 2 Shippensburg will advance to the national championship on Saturday.

Here is today's semifinal results:

See the 2022 DII field hockey championship bracket

The 2022 championship is set between East Stroudsburg and Shippensburg. Catch the live streamed national title game Saturday, Dec. 3 on NCAA.com

Championship schedule (time in ET): 

11:10 pm, November 28, 2022

The DII field hockey semifinalists head to Seattle: What to know

The DII field hockey semifinalists head to Seattle

Just four teams remain in the 2022 DII field hockey season as the semifinals head to the DII Festival in Seattle, Washington on Dec. 1. Three of the four remaining teams make up the last three DII field hockey national champions and all four teams are the exact same as last year, albeit different seeds. And per usual, it is quite the PSAC party.

Here’s a quick look at the four teams remaining.

No. 1 East Stroudsburg | Record: 18-2

The Warriors were the PSAC champions and head to Seattle as the top seed remaining. It is the seventh-straight trip to the tournament for ESU and it won it all in 2015. Most recently, the Warriors were national runners-up on the back end of Shippensburg’s “three-peat” in 2018.

The Warriors score 3.28 goals per game, which is fifth highest in DII and third among remaining semifinalists. However, defense is the key here for East Stroudsburg. No team had more shutouts than the Warriors (13) and Amy Supey allowed a mere 0.46 goals against in 20 starts this season.

No. 2 Shippensburg | Record: 15-3

There isn’t a name more synonymous with DII field hockey since 2013 than Shippensburg. The defending champs are winners of four of the last five national championships and enter the semifinals fired up after an early exit from the PSAC tournament.

The semifinals feature a nice little rematch of the 2021 national championship match, as Shippensburg takes on PSAC foe West Chester. It should be a high-scoring affair as both teams are in the top three in DII in scoring average. Agus Garibaldi — the PSAC freshman of the year — leads the way with 17 goals, a mark that is fifth-best in DII.

No. 3 West Chester | Record: 15-4

Like Shippensburg, West Chester has made its presence felt in the DII field hockey championship, finishing as runners-up last year and national champions in 2019. The two powerhouses duked it out earlier this season, and Shippensburg won 2-1 on a heartbreaking game-winning goal that came with just 62 seconds remaining. In fact, West Chester hasn’t beaten the Raiders in two seasons, and you have to think that has this team fired up and focused.

The Golden Rams come in as the top-scoring team in DII field hockey, averaging 4.17 goals per game. With a stout defense, they also have the second-best scoring margin, winning games by an average of 3.12 goals per game. Valerie van Kuijck is one of the most prolific scorers in DII with 18 goals and 15 assists this year.

No. 4 Assumption | Record: 15-5

The Greyhounds are the last team standing from the NE10 for the second season in a row. It took a dramatic game-winner from Mia Salah in overtime, but Assumption prevailed to continue to Seattle.

That’s kind of the way Assumption gets things done. The Greyhounds scored just two goals per game — the lowest among the field — and allowed 1.60 per game, making for some thrilling games along the way. Christina Leonard and Salah lead the way, each with 26 points on the season.

1:16 pm, November 27, 2022

2022 DII field hockey championship first round begins Sunday

The 2022 DII field hockey championship first round began Sunday with two games. The winners advance to the semifinals on December 1. 

Sunday's scores: 

See the 2022 DII field hockey championship bracket

The semifinals will begin Thursday. Here is the schedule (all times ET):

8:01 pm, November 21, 2022

Teams announced for 2022 DII field hockey championship

East Stroudsburg field hockey

The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship.

Click or tap here to see the full selections release

ATLANTIC REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD
1. East Stroudsburg 18-2 18-2
2. Shippensburg 15-3 15-3
3. West Chester 14-4 14-4
EAST REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD
1. Assumption 14-5 14-5
2. Saint Anselm 14-6 14-6
3. Adelphi 13-8 13-8

Two preliminary-round games will be at campus sites Sunday, Nov. 27. Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The final will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Renton Memorial Stadium.

See the 2022 DII field hockey championship bracket

3:00 pm, November 21, 2022

DII field hockey championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Shippensburg Tara Zollinger 3-0 West Chester Millersville
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville
2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh
2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville
2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill
2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg
2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville
2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion
2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine
2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill
2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg
2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell
2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven
2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley
2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven
1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg
1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven
1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg
1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg
1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer
2:44 pm, November 21, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DII field hockey selection show

DII field hockey championship equipment

The 2022 DII field hockey selection show is today at 3 p.m. ET. 

When: Monday, November 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The DII field hockey championship is a six-team, single-elimination tournament. The Division II Field Hockey Committee will select the top three teams in each region and seed them one through six. The top two seeds will earn a bye into the semifinal. First-round games will be Sunday, Nov. 27 at campus sites.

The semifinals will be played on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The championship game will be contested on Saturday, Dec. 3.