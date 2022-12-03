No. 1 East Stroudsburg wins the 2022 DII field hockey championship

The DII field hockey semifinalists head to Seattle

Just four teams remain in the 2022 DII field hockey season as the semifinals head to the DII Festival in Seattle, Washington on Dec. 1. Three of the four remaining teams make up the last three DII field hockey national champions and all four teams are the exact same as last year, albeit different seeds. And per usual, it is quite the PSAC party.

Here’s a quick look at the four teams remaining.

No. 1 East Stroudsburg | Record: 18-2

The Warriors were the PSAC champions and head to Seattle as the top seed remaining. It is the seventh-straight trip to the tournament for ESU and it won it all in 2015. Most recently, the Warriors were national runners-up on the back end of Shippensburg’s “three-peat” in 2018.

The Warriors score 3.28 goals per game, which is fifth highest in DII and third among remaining semifinalists. However, defense is the key here for East Stroudsburg. No team had more shutouts than the Warriors (13) and Amy Supey allowed a mere 0.46 goals against in 20 starts this season.

No. 2 Shippensburg | Record: 15-3

There isn’t a name more synonymous with DII field hockey since 2013 than Shippensburg. The defending champs are winners of four of the last five national championships and enter the semifinals fired up after an early exit from the PSAC tournament.

The semifinals feature a nice little rematch of the 2021 national championship match, as Shippensburg takes on PSAC foe West Chester. It should be a high-scoring affair as both teams are in the top three in DII in scoring average. Agus Garibaldi — the PSAC freshman of the year — leads the way with 17 goals, a mark that is fifth-best in DII.

No. 3 West Chester | Record: 15-4

Like Shippensburg, West Chester has made its presence felt in the DII field hockey championship, finishing as runners-up last year and national champions in 2019. The two powerhouses duked it out earlier this season, and Shippensburg won 2-1 on a heartbreaking game-winning goal that came with just 62 seconds remaining. In fact, West Chester hasn’t beaten the Raiders in two seasons, and you have to think that has this team fired up and focused.

The Golden Rams come in as the top-scoring team in DII field hockey, averaging 4.17 goals per game. With a stout defense, they also have the second-best scoring margin, winning games by an average of 3.12 goals per game. Valerie van Kuijck is one of the most prolific scorers in DII with 18 goals and 15 assists this year.

No. 4 Assumption | Record: 15-5

The Greyhounds are the last team standing from the NE10 for the second season in a row. It took a dramatic game-winner from Mia Salah in overtime, but Assumption prevailed to continue to Seattle.

That’s kind of the way Assumption gets things done. The Greyhounds scored just two goals per game — the lowest among the field — and allowed 1.60 per game, making for some thrilling games along the way. Christina Leonard and Salah lead the way, each with 26 points on the season.