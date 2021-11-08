2021 NCAA DII field hockey tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

Last Updated 3:08 PM, November 08, 2021NCAA.com2021 NCAA DII field hockey tournament: Bracket, schedule, teamsShare DII Field Hockey: 2021 Selection Show 7:32 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:02 pm, November 8, 2021DII Field Hockey Championship selections announcedOn Monday, Nov. 8, the 2021 Division II Field Hockey Championship selections were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete championship field. The six-team field includes three teams from both the Atlantic and East regions. Shippensburg and Assumption will receive first-round byes, and two preliminary round games will be at campus sites Saturday, Nov. 13. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:04 am, October 30, 2021Everything you need to know for selectionsThe 2021 DII field hockey selection show will air at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Here's what you need to know. When: The 2021 DII field hockey championship selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com. Millersville, Pennsylvania, will host the semifinal and national championship rounds, which will air on NCAA.com. Below is the schedule for the 2021 DII field hockey championships: First round Saturday, Nov. 13 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 19 National Championship Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Streaming on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:01 am, October 30, 2021DII field hockey championship historyWest Chester downed Saint Anselm 2-1 in the 2019 field hockey national championship, as West Chester was nearly perfect with a 20-1 record on the season. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville 2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh 2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville 2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill 2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg 2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville 2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion 2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg 2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine 2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill 2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg 2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg 2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell 2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven 2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley 2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven 1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg 1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven 1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg 1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven 1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven 1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven 1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg 1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven 1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven 1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link