2021 NCAA DII field hockey tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

8:02 pm, November 8, 2021

DII Field Hockey Championship selections announced

On Monday, Nov. 8, the 2021 Division II Field Hockey Championship selections were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete championship field.

The six-team field includes three teams from both the Atlantic and East regions. Shippensburg and Assumption will receive first-round byes, and two preliminary round games will be at campus sites Saturday, Nov. 13.

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.

 

12:04 am, October 30, 2021

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DII field hockey selection show will air at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 DII field hockey championship selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

Millersville, Pennsylvania, will host the semifinal and national championship rounds, which will air on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DII field hockey championships:

First round

  • Saturday, Nov. 13

Semifinals

  • Friday, Nov. 19

National Championship

  • Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Streaming on NCAA.com
12:01 am, October 30, 2021

DII field hockey championship history

West Chester downed Saint Anselm 2-1 in the 2019 field hockey national championship, as West Chester was nearly perfect with a 20-1 record on the season. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981.

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville
2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh
2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville
2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill
2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg
2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville
2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion
2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine
2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill
2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg
2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell
2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven
2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley
2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven
1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg
1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven
1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg
1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg
1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer