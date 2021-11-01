2021 NCAA DII field hockey tournament selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2021 DII field hockey selection show will air at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 DII field hockey championship selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

Millersville, Pennsylvania, will host the semifinal and national championship rounds, which will air on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DII field hockey championships:

First round

Saturday, Nov. 13

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 19

National Championship