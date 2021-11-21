Shippensburg wins the 2021 DII field hockey championship

West Chester Athletics

Today is the day. PSAC powers Shippensburg and West Chester battle for the 2021 DII field hockey championship. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NCAA.com.

Since 2011, Shippensburg or West Chester has one seven of the nine championship matches played (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19). While Shippensburg is the winningest team of the past decade, West Chester is trying to repeat as national champions.

Big-time field hockey goal scorers in action

Shippensburg is the top scoring offense in DII field hockey, dropping a whopping 5.02 goals per game, one goal better than the next best team. The Raiders have been blowing out opponents by a 4.40 average scoring margin, also best in the division. Jazmin Petrantonio (1.89 goals per game) and Jenna Sluymer (1.21 gpp) are Nos. 1 and 2 in DII in scoring, respectively.

West Chester is no slouch on the offensive. The Golden Rams score 3.57 goals per game. The offense is led by Valerie van Kuijck, who's 21 goals were second in DII this season. While West Chester has allowed its fair share of goals this season, the Golden Rams are winning games by more than two goals per outing. This should be a fun shootout.

How we got here

Shippensburg is a perfect 19-0 and defeated East Stroudsburg 2-1 after earning a first-round bye. West Chester, sitting at 17-4, had to play both rounds to advance, defeating Adelphi and Assumption quite handedly.

You can see the complete interactive bracket by clicking here.

Stay tuned. We will be bringing you updates as the championship game progresses from Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania beginning at 1 p.m.