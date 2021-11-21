Shippensburg wins the 2021 DII field hockey championship

Last Updated 3:05 PM, November 21, 2021NCAA.comShippensburg wins the 2021 DII field hockey championshipShare 2021 DII field hockey championship: West Chester vs. Shippensburg full replay 1:40:01 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:26 pm, November 21, 2021Shippensburg wins the 2021 DII field hockey championship Shippensburg Athletics Shippensburg is your 2021 DII field hockey national champions. The Raiders defeated West Chester 3-0 from Biemesderfer Stadium to end the season a perfect 20-0. Shippensburg’s top offense came out and made a statement early. Jenna Sluymer scored in the second minute of play and Jazmin Petrantonio — DII’s goals-per-game leader — followed five minutes later to give the Raiders a cushion. Valu Paul closed out the period’s scoring with her ninth goal a minute later. It is Shippensburg’s fifth title in the past eight seasons. It is also the Raiders first undefeated season, and DII field hockey's first undefeated national champion since 2010. You can see the final bracket from the tournament by clicking here.
7:08 pm, November 21, 2021
Shippensburg 15 minutes away from the 2021 title
After an explosive first 10 minutes by the Shippensburg offense, West Chester and the Raiders have played scoreless field hockey. No team scores in the third period. Shippensburg is one period away from another national championship.
6:42 pm, November 21, 2021
Shippensburg leads 3-0 at the half
Both teams failed to score a goal in the second 15 minutes. We head to the half with Shippensburg ahead by three. Goals: Jenna Sluymer (2:00) Jazmin Petrantonio (7:00) Valu Paul (8:00) Stay tuned for second half action coming up shortly.
6:10 pm, November 21, 2021
Shippensburg strikes first, takes a 3-0 at the end of the first
The top scoring offense is alive and well at Biemesderfer Stadium. Jenna Sluymer scores for Shippensburg just 1:27 into the championship bout. It was her 24th goal of the season. Jazmin Petrantonio stuck second on an assist by Caitlin Wink. That's you top two goal scorers in DII field hockey, ladies and gentlemen. Valu Paul just put in her ninth goal of the season to put the Raiders up 3-0 with just about six minutes remaining in the first. The second period starts now.
5:20 pm, November 21, 2021
The DII field hockey championship game starts at 1 p.m. — Here's what to know
Today is the day. PSAC powers Shippensburg and West Chester battle for the 2021 DII field hockey championship. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NCAA.com. Since 2011, Shippensburg or West Chester has one seven of the nine championship matches played (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19). While Shippensburg is the winningest team of the past decade, West Chester is trying to repeat as national champions. Big-time field hockey goal scorers in action Shippensburg is the top scoring offense in DII field hockey, dropping a whopping 5.02 goals per game, one goal better than the next best team. The Raiders have been blowing out opponents by a 4.40 average scoring margin, also best in the division. Jazmin Petrantonio (1.89 goals per game) and Jenna Sluymer (1.21 gpp) are Nos. 1 and 2 in DII in scoring, respectively. West Chester is no slouch on the offensive. The Golden Rams score 3.57 goals per game. The offense is led by Valerie van Kuijck, who's 21 goals were second in DII this season. While West Chester has allowed its fair share of goals this season, the Golden Rams are winning games by more than two goals per outing. This should be a fun shootout. How we got here Shippensburg is a perfect 19-0 and defeated East Stroudsburg 2-1 after earning a first-round bye. West Chester, sitting at 17-4, had to play both rounds to advance, defeating Adelphi and Assumption quite handedly. You can see the complete interactive bracket by clicking here. Stay tuned. We will be bringing you updates as the championship game progresses from Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania beginning at 1 p.m.
2:29 pm, November 21, 2021
Shippensburg, West Chester to face off Sunday in national championship
Shippensburg and West Chester have combined to win the last four NCAA DII field hockey championships – West Chester won in 2019 and Shippensburg won from 2016 through 2018 – and they'll make it five in a row on Sunday, as the two powerhouses will meet in the 2021 national championship at 1 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the match.
11:42 pm, November 19, 2021
No. 1 Shippensburg comes back to beat East Stroudsburg, sets up final matchup vs. West Chester
No. 1 Shippensburg needed every minute of its semifinal match to get past East Stroudsburg and advance to the DII field hockey final. The Raiders got a goal with two minutes left in regulation from Tess Jedeloo, which put them over the top for a 2-1 comeback win and spot in the title match. In the final, Shippensburg will face No. 3 West Chester, which cruised past No. 2 Assumption 3-0 in the first semifinal on Friday. Shippensburg fell behind right before halftime, giving up the first goal of the match just 42 seconds before the break. But the Raiders bounced back with a goal in the third quarter, also scored by Jedeloo, before she returned to the scoresheet with the dramatics at the end of the fourth. Shippensburg and West Chester will play the final on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII field hockey championship bracket.
9:31 pm, November 19, 2021
West Chester shuts out Assumption, advances to DII field hockey final
The first finalist in the DII field hockey tournament is set after No. 3 West Chester rolled through No. 2 Assumption 3-0 to open semifinals play on Friday. After both teams went scoreless in the first quarter, West Chester scored one goal in each of the remaining three quarters to advance to the title match. Valerie Van Kuijck scored twice and Claudia Jaszczak also hit the back of the net. West Chester will play the winner of No. 1 Shippensburg vs. East Stroudsburg in the final. That semifinal will begin at 5 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live on NCAA.com right here. The final will be on Sunday afternoon. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII field hockey bracket.
5:55 pm, November 19, 2021
Friday's DII field hockey tournament semifinals schedule
Four teams will take the field on Friday, Nov. 19 in the 2021 DII field hockey semifinals. Here's the schedule: Final | No. 3 West Chester 3, No. 2 Assumption 0: NCAA stats | Watch 5 p.m. | No. 1 Shippensburg vs. No. 4 East Stroudsburg: NCAA stats | Watch
7:34 pm, November 13, 2021
DII field hockey semifinals set: West Chester, East Stroudsburg advance
The first round of the 2021 DII field hockey championship is in the books. The semifinals are going to be quite the PSAC party as West Chester and East Stroudsburg advance to join Shippensburg among the final four teams left standing. CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR THE BRACKET West Chester 4, Adelphi 1 This was all Golden Rams. West Chester jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the half and added two more in the third period to put it out of reach. Valerie Van Kuijck led the offensive onslaught with eight shots, scoring one goal and assisting on another. Autumn Gager, Cameron Smith and Emma Velez scored the other goals. FH: GOAL for West Chester! Valerie Van Kuijck scores her 19th goal of the year to make it 2-0 WCU over Adelphi early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/vyKHgzvLF2 — West Chester Golden Rams (@WCUAthletics) November 13, 2021 East Stroudsburg 2, Bentley 1 Lightning delayed the start of this one, but both offenses had delayed starts to their engines as well. The game was scoreless after the first 30 minutes before East Stroudsburg broke through with a goal in the third. Celeste Veenstra broke the ice with her 11th goal of the season before Morgan Mesenbrink put the Warriors up 2-0 in the fourth. Emily Crowell got one in for Bentley late but it wasn't enough. Plays resumes Friday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. ET when West Chester battles Assumption. The nightcap begins at 5 p.m. ET when Shippensburg and East Stroudsburg decide who earns a spot in the championship game.
2:47 pm, November 12, 2021
The DII field hockey championship begins Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
First-round action kicks off Saturday: What to know
West Chester looks to repeat as DII field hockey national champions. Saturday, Nov. 13, marks the first DII field hockey championship action since the fall of 2019. There are two first-round games, with both beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Here's a quick look at each matchup. No. 6 Adelphi vs. No. 3 West Chester West Chester was the last champion DII field hockey saw, defeating Saint Anselm in the 2019 championship game by a score of 2-1. It was the Golden Rams third national championship of the decade. West Chester finished 15-4 in 2021, falling to No. 1 Shippensburg in the PSAC championship game. Adelphi finished 14-6 this season. The Panthers narrowly lost to Assumption in the NE10 championship, 3-2. This team has some big-time goal scorers as Giana McKeough, Kaylee Deleva and Amanda Lee all scored in double-digits this season. Adelphi has never made it to the DII field hockey championship game. No. 5 Bentley at No. 4 East Stroudsburg Bentley was a DII field hockey championship game staple in the late 90s and early 2000s. The Falcons reached the title match six times between 1999-2006, winning it all in 2001. That 2006 season was the last title game in which the Falcons played. This season, they finished 14-6, falling 1-0 to New Haven in the NE10 quarterfinals. East Stroudsburg is much more familiar with the championship game in recent field hockey yore. The Warriors won the national championship in 2015 and finished as national runners-up to PSAC-rival Shippensburg in 2018. They are currently 15-4 and looking to rebound from a loss to West Chester in the PSAC tournament.
8:02 pm, November 8, 2021
DII Field Hockey Championship selections announced
On Monday, Nov. 8, the 2021 Division II Field Hockey Championship selections were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete championship field. The six-team field includes three teams from both the Atlantic and East regions. Shippensburg and Assumption will receive first-round byes, and two preliminary round games will be at campus sites Saturday, Nov. 13. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
12:04 am, October 30, 2021
Everything you need to know for selections
The 2021 DII field hockey selection show will air at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Here's what you need to know. When: The 2021 DII field hockey championship selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com. Millersville, Pennsylvania, will host the semifinal and national championship rounds, which will air on NCAA.com. Below is the schedule for the 2021 DII field hockey championships: First round Saturday, Nov. 13 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 19 National Championship Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Streaming on NCAA.com
12:01 am, October 30, 2021
DII field hockey championship history
West Chester downed Saint Anselm 2-1 in the 2019 field hockey national championship, as West Chester was nearly perfect with a 20-1 record on the season. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville 2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh 2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville 2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill 2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg 2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville 2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion 2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg 2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine 2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill 2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg 2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg 2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell 2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2002 Bloom