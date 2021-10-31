Last Updated 2:58 PM, October 31, 2021
2021 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament selection release date, information

Middlebury wins the 2019 DIII field hockey championship
Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DIII field hockey selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 7. The selections will mark the DIII field hockey championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 DIII field hockey championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

Trinity College will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, November 20-21. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII field hockey championships:

First round

  • Wednesday, Nov. 10 | Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites

Third round

  • Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal II: 2 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT

National Championship

  • Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
DIII field hockey championship history

Middlebury edged Franklin & Marshall 1-0 to take home the DIII field hockey national championship in 2019. It was the Panthers' third consecutive national title and fourth in five years.

Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981.

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn.
2018 Middlebury (21-1)

Katharine DeLorenzo

 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State