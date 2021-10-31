2021 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament selection release date, information

The 2021 DIII field hockey selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 7. The selections will mark the DIII field hockey championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 DIII field hockey championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

Trinity College will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, November 20-21. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII field hockey championships:

First round

Wednesday, Nov. 10 | Multiple Sites

Second round

Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites

Third round

Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT

Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal II: 2 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT

National Championship