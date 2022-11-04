Live updates from the 2022 DIII field hockey championship

Last Updated 3:23 PM, November 04, 2022NCAA.comLive updates from the 2022 DIII field hockey championshipShare 2021 DIII field hockey championship: Middlebury vs. Johns Hopkins full replay 1:46:29 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:20 pm, November 4, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII field hockey selection show The Division III field hockey selection show is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6, right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after the selection field reveal, the official bracket will be available. When: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 6 Where: NCAA.com The opening round of the DIII field hockey championship begins Nov. 9. The national title game is Sunday, Nov. 20. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:12 pm, November 4, 2022🏆 Division III field hockey championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Middlebury (22-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-1 Johns Hopkins Hartford, CT 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn. 2018 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn. 2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine 2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva 2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion 2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith 2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols 2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport 2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke 2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus 2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus 2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith 2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee 2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State 2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley 2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury 1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ 1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith 1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley 1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ 1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ 1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah 1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington 1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ 1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland 1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ 1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith 1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew 1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ 1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca 1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown 1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link