Live updates from the 2022 DIII field hockey championship

The Division III field hockey selection show is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6, right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after the selection field reveal, the official bracket will be available.

When: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: NCAA.com



The opening round of the DIII field hockey championship begins Nov. 9. The national title game is Sunday, Nov. 20.