Last Updated 3:23 PM, November 04, 2022
Live updates from the 2022 DIII field hockey championship

6:20 pm, November 4, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DIII field hockey selection show

The Division III field hockey selection show is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6, right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after the selection field reveal, the official bracket will be available

When: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 6 

Where: NCAA.com

The opening round of the DIII field hockey championship begins Nov. 9. The national title game is Sunday, Nov. 20.

6:12 pm, November 4, 2022

🏆 Division III field hockey championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Middlebury (22-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-1 Johns Hopkins Hartford, CT
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn.
2018 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State