Middlebury beats Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win 2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship, 4th in a row

Four was the magic number for Middlebury on Sunday, as the Panthers defeated Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win their fourth national championship in a row in DIII field hockey.

Middlebury finishes the season a perfect 25-0-0. This 2021 title is also the Panthers' fifth national championship in the last six seasons. The word dynasty might not even be good enough at this point.

With a 4-1 win over Johns Hopkins, the Middlebury Panthers are your 2021 Division III Field Hockey National Champions! Congratulations @MiddAthletics! #d3fh pic.twitter.com/vGGR9pLAxR — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) November 21, 2021

With underdog Johns Hopkins looking for its first national championship and appearing in its first final, the Blue Jays quickly seemed overmatched. Middlebury got off to a quick start, scoring two goals six minutes apart in the first quarter.

Katie George started the scoring with her 16th goal of the season in the ninth minute, then Erin Nicholas added a penalty stroke goal in the 14th minute, her 27th of the season.

After a scoreless second quarter, George added another nine minutes into the third quarter to make it 3-0. Then Nicholas put the icing on the cake with her second, nine minutes into the fourth quarter.

Johns Hopkins did avoid the shutout, as Tessa Erickson scored her 15th goal of the season with three minutes left in the match. But from there the celebration was on for Middlebury's four-peat, which means that every senior on the team won a national title in all of their seasons on the team.

View the full completed bracket for the 2021 DIII field hockey tournament. You can watch the full replay of the final match below: