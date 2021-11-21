Middlebury beats Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win 2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship, 4th in a row

Last Updated 6:00 PM, November 21, 2021NCAA.comMiddlebury beats Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win 2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship, 4th in a rowShare Middlebury wins the 2021 DIII field hockey championship 1:23 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:13 pm, November 21, 2021Middlebury beats Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win 2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship, 4th in a rowFour was the magic number for Middlebury on Sunday, as the Panthers defeated Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win their fourth national championship in a row in DIII field hockey. Middlebury finishes the season a perfect 25-0-0. This 2021 title is also the Panthers' fifth national championship in the last six seasons. The word dynasty might not even be good enough at this point. With a 4-1 win over Johns Hopkins, the Middlebury Panthers are your 2021 Division III Field Hockey National Champions! 2:34 pm, November 21, 2021
Middlebury, Johns Hopkins to meet in national championship
Middlebury has won the last three NCAA DIII field hockey championships, and four of the last five, and it has the chance to win its fourth championship in a row on Sunday, when it faces Johns Hopkins, which can win its first-ever championship. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

9:04 pm, November 20, 2021
2021 DIII field hockey championship game is set
Two teams remain in the hunt for the 2021 Division III field hockey championship. On Saturday, Middlebury and Johns Hopkins each advanced past the semifinals to set up the title game Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. Middlebury cruised past Rowan, 4-1, in Saturday's first semifinal. The Panthers will play for a fourth straight national championship, not including last year's tournament cancelation due to COVID-19. In the second semifinal game, Johns Hopkins outlasted Trinity (CT), 1-0. JHU now seeks its first title in program history. Sunday afternoon's championship game will be played on Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, as were both semifinals. The 1 p.m. ET game will be live streamed here on NCAA.com. 2:04 pm, November 20, 2021
DIII field hockey semifinals begin Saturday
We're down to the final four in the 2021 DIII field hockey championships. The semifinals of the tournament are today, Saturday, Nov. 20. Middlebury is looking to win its fourth title in a row and fifth in the last six seasons. Rowan will try to slay the dragon today, and Trinity and Johns Hopkins will face off in the other semifinal. Both semifinals and the final will be played in Hartford, Conn. at Robin Sheppard Field. Fans will be able to watch both semifinal matches today live on NCAA.com.

Here are the semifinal matchups (all times Eastern):
Middlebury 4, Rowan 1 | Watch the full replay
Johns Hopkins 1, Trinity (CT) 0 | Watch the full replay

Today's winners will meet in the final, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. 7:54 pm, November 14, 2021
Final four teams set in 2021 DIII field hockey championship
The semifinals of the DIII field hockey tournament are official following quarterfinal action on Sunday, Nov. 14. Middlebury, Rowan, Trinity (CT), and Johns Hopkins all won to advance to the final four. Middlebury continued its trek toward a fourth-straight title and fifth in six seasons with a strong win over Tufts. Tufts had been a top contender and threat to Middlebury, having finished as runner up in two of the last four seasons.

Here are the full quarterfinal results from today:
Final | Middlebury 2, Tufts 0
Final |Trinity (CT) 2, Babson 0
Final | Rowan 3, Washington & Lee 0
Final | Johns Hopkins 3, Bowdoin 2

Both semifinals and the final will be played in Hartford, Conn. at Robin Sheppard Field. The semifinals are on Saturday, Nov. 20, and the final is Sunday, Nov. 21.

These are the semifinal matchups (all times Eastern):
Middlebury vs. Rowan | 11 a.m.
Trinity vs. Johns Hopkins | 2 p.m.

The final will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. 2:42 pm, November 14, 2021
DIII Field Hockey third-round action underway Sunday
After Sunday's third-round action at the 2021 DIII Field Hockey Championship, the semifinal matchups will be set. But first, there's a quartet of third-round matches, which are scheduled for Sunday afternoon:

Halftime | Middlebury 1, Tufts 0
Halftime |Babson 0, Trinity (CT) 0
Halftime | Washington & Lee 0, Rowan 1
1 p.m. ET | Johns Hopkins vs. Bowdoin 10:32 pm, November 13, 2021
Final scores from DIII field hockey second round, schedule for third round Sunday, Nov. 14
The DIII field hockey tournament is down to eight teams after the second round of action on the pitch. All three undefeated teams that came into the second round without a loss took care of business and advanced to the third round. Three-time DIII field hockey champion Middlebury began its march toward a fourth title in a row with a strong 5-1 win over Endicott. The other pair of undefeated squads, Johns Hopkins and Washington & Lee, secured shutout victories.

Here are Saturday's complete second-round results. Middlebury 5, Endicott 1
Babson 6, Messiah 1
Rowan 2, Ohio Wesleyan 1
Johns Hopkins 1, Salisbury 0
Trinity (CT) 2, Kean 0
Tufts 5, SUNY New Paltz 2
Washington & Lee 2, Scranton 0
Bowdoin 1, Centre 0

Here is the schedule for the third round on Sunday, Nov. 14. All four matches will begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Trinity (CT) vs. Babson
Johns Hopkins vs. Bowdoin
Tufts vs. Middlebury
Rowan vs. Washington & Lee 6:53 pm, November 11, 2021
Looking ahead to the second round of the DIII field hockey tournament
Three-time DIII field hockey champion Middlebury begins its march toward a fourth title in a row when the second round of the tournament starts on Saturday, Nov. 13. After the 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Middlebury will be the defending champion when it hits the pitch on Saturday morning. In addition to the three-peat, the program has won the title in four of the last five seasons.

After 10 first-round games on Wednesday, the second round will feature eight games that all take place on Saturday. They will be split among four campus sites: Middlebury, Rowan, Babson, and Johns Hopkins.

Here's the full schedule (all times Eastern):
Middlebury vs. Endicott | 11 a.m. | Live stats
Babson vs. Messiah | 11 a.m. | Live stats
Ohio Wesleyan vs. Rowan | 11 a.m. | Live stats
Salisbury vs. Johns Hopkins | 11 a.m. | Live stats
Trinity (CT) vs. Kean | 2 p.m. | Live stats
SUNY New Paltz vs. Tufts | 2 p.m. | Live stats
Washington and Lee vs. Scranton | 2 p.m. | Live stats
Bowdoin vs. Centre | 2 p.m. | Live stats

The third round will also be played at those campus sites before moving to Hartford, Conn., for the semifinals and finals. Joining Middlebury in making their tournament debuts after earning first-round byes are Washington & Lee, Rowan, Babson, Kean, and Johns Hopkins. None of those teams has more than 2 losses on the season, and three of them -- Middlebury, Washington & Lee, and Johns Hopkins -- are undefeated entering the tournament.

From teams that played in the first round, keep an eye on SUNY New Paltz, which knocked out previously undefeated Wilson, Scranton, which moved to 17-1 with an overtime win over Ursinus, and Bowdoin, which poured in 9 goals in a convincing win over Eastern Conn. St. 11:59 pm, November 10, 2021
Final scores, recap of first round of DIII field hockey championships
The field in the DIII field hockey championships has been cut from 26 to 16 teams after the first day of action. Ten winners from today will join six teams who earned first-round byes for the second round on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The first round began with a huge game between SUNY New Paltz hosting undefeated Wilson, a matchup of teams with 34 combined wins on the season. SUNY New Paltz controlled the game throughout, shutting out Wilson 3-0. The best game of the day was between Salisbury and Lynchburg, who traded goals to finish regulation tied at 2. Overtime didn't last too long. Salisbury's Molly Reardon only need one minute and six seconds to score the winning goal and send her team into the second round. Bowdoin closed the night with the a dominant offensive display, crushing Eastern Conn. St. 9-0.

Here are the final scores from all 10 first-round games:
SUNY New Paltz 3, Wilson 0
Christopher Newport 1, Centre 2
SUNY Cortland 1, Ohio Wesleyan 2
Lynchburg 2, Salisbury 3 (OT)
Trinity (CT) 5, St. John Fisher 0
Vassar 1, Endicott 2
Messiah 3, Stevens 0
Scranton 3, Ursinus 2
Tufts 1, JWU (Providence) 0
Bowdoin 9, Eastern Conn. St. 0 The 2021 DIII field hockey championship bracket updated after the first round.

The second round will feature eight games that all take place on Saturday, Nov. 13. They will be split among four campus sites: Middlebury, Rowan, Babson, and Johns Hopkins.

Here's the full schedule (all times Eastern):
Middlebury vs. Endicott | 11 a.m.
Babson vs. Messiah | 11 a.m.
Ohio Wesleyan vs. Rowan | 11 a.m.
Salisbury vs. Johns Hopkins | 11 a.m.
Trinity (CT) vs. Kean | 2 p.m.
SUNY New Paltz vs. Tufts | 2 p.m.
Washington and Lee vs. Scranton | 2 p.m.
Bowdoin vs. Centre | 2 p.m. 2:55 pm, November 10, 2021
2021 DIII field hockey championship begins today
The first round of the 2021 DIII field hockey championship begins Wednesday, with 20 teams in action across 10 games on campus sites. Winners of today's games will join six teams who received first-round byes, including undefeated 2019 national champion Middlebury, and play in the second and third rounds this weekend.

There's no easing into the championship action, as the first game of the day features undefeated Wilson (18-0) on the road at SUNY New Paltz (16-2). The teams' 34 combined wins between them are the most among all the matchups in the first round.

Here are today's games (all times Eastern). The first team listed is the host school.
SUNY New Paltz 3, Wilson 0
Christopher Newport 1, Centre 2
SUNY Cortland 1, Ohio Wesleyan 2
Lynchburg 2, Salisbury 3 (OT)
Trinity (CT) 5, St. John Fisher 0
Vassar 1, Endicott 2
Messiah 3, Stevens 0
Scranton 3, Ursinus 2
Tufts 0, JWU (Providence) 0 |3rd Quarter | Live stats
Bowdoin 7, Eastern Conn. St. 0 | 3rd Quarter | Live stats 3:16 am, November 8, 2021
2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship field revealed
The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, November 10. The ten first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14. The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 20, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 21.

Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 20, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 21. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3. Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2021 championship. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B. The 16 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are: Conference School Centennial Johns Hopkins Colonial States Athletic Wilson Commonwealth Coast Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Johnson & Wales (Providence) Landmark Scranton Liberty League Vassar Little East Eastern Connecticut State Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens New England Small College Athletic Middlebury New England Women's and Men's Athletics Babson New Jersey Athletic Rowan North Coast Athletic Ohio Wesleyan Old Dominion Athletic Washington & Lee State University of New York Athletic SUNY New Paltz The Pool B teams are: Centre Christopher Newport Salisbury The seven Pool C teams are: Bowdoin Kean Lynchburg Trinity (CT) Tufts SUNY Cortland Ursinus The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com. 12:04 am, October 30, 2021
Everything you need to know for selections
The 2021 DIII field hockey selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 7. The selections will mark the DIII field hockey championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

When: The 2021 DIII field hockey championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com. Trinity College will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, November 20-21. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII field hockey championships:
First round Wednesday, Nov. 10 | Multiple Sites
Second round Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites
Third round Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites
Semifinals Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal II: 2 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
National Championship Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT 12:01 am, October 30, 2021
DIII field hockey championship history
Middlebury edged Franklin & Marshall 1-0 to take home the DIII field hockey national championship in 2019. It was the Panthers' third consecutive national title and fourth in five years.

Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn. 2018 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn. 2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine 2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva 2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion 2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith 2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols 2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport 2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke 2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus 2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus 2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith 2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee 2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State 2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley 2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury 1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ 1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith 1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley 1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ 1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ 1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah 1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington 1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ 1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland 1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ 1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith 1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew 1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ 1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca 1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown 1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link