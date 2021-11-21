Last Updated 6:00 PM, November 21, 2021
Middlebury beats Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win 2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship, 4th in a row

Middlebury wins the 2021 DIII field hockey championship
1:23
8:13 pm, November 21, 2021

Four was the magic number for Middlebury on Sunday, as the Panthers defeated Johns Hopkins 4-1 to win their fourth national championship in a row in DIII field hockey.

Middlebury finishes the season a perfect 25-0-0. This 2021 title is also the Panthers' fifth national championship in the last six seasons. The word dynasty might not even be good enough at this point.

With underdog Johns Hopkins looking for its first national championship and appearing in its first final, the Blue Jays quickly seemed overmatched. Middlebury got off to a quick start, scoring two goals six minutes apart in the first quarter.

Katie George started the scoring with her 16th goal of the season in the ninth minute, then Erin Nicholas added a penalty stroke goal in the 14th minute, her 27th of the season.

After a scoreless second quarter, George added another nine minutes into the third quarter to make it 3-0. Then Nicholas put the icing on the cake with her second, nine minutes into the fourth quarter.

Johns Hopkins did avoid the shutout, as Tessa Erickson scored her 15th goal of the season with three minutes left in the match. But from there the celebration was on for Middlebury's four-peat, which means that every senior on the team won a national title in all of their seasons on the team.

View the full completed bracket for the 2021 DIII field hockey tournament. You can watch the full replay of the final match below:

7:28 pm, November 21, 2021

Katie George and Erin Nichols each scored a pair of goals to lead Middlebury to the title. Each player scored once in each half.

6:52 pm, November 21, 2021

Middlebury strikes twice in first quarter, leads Johns Hopkins at halftime

Middlebury got off to a quick start in the DIII field hockey championship final, scoring two goals six minutes apart in the first quarter.

Katie George started the scoring with her 16th goal of the season in the ninth minute, then Erin Nicholas added a penalty stroke goal in the 14th minute, her 27th of the season.

Neither team could push anything across in the second quarter, sending them into the locker rooms at halftime with Middlebury still leading 2-0.

2:34 pm, November 21, 2021

Middlebury, Johns Hopkins to meet in national championship

Middlebury has won the last three NCAA DIII field hockey championships, and four of the last five, and it has the chance to win its fourth championship in a row on Sunday, when it faces Johns Hopkins, which can win its first-ever championship.

The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the match.

9:04 pm, November 20, 2021

2021 DIII field hockey championship game is set

Middlebury FH

Two teams remain in the hunt for the 2021 Division III field hockey championship. On Saturday, Middlebury and Johns Hopkins each advanced past the semifinals to set up the title game Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

Middlebury cruised past Rowan, 4-1, in Saturday's first semifinal. The Panthers will play for a fourth straight national championship, not including last year's tournament cancelation due to COVID-19. In the second semifinal game, Johns Hopkins outlasted Trinity (CT), 1-0. JHU now seeks its first title in program history.

Sunday afternoon's championship game will be played on Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, as were both semifinals. The 1 p.m. ET game will be live streamed here on NCAA.com.

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket

2:04 pm, November 20, 2021

DIII field hockey semifinals begin Saturday

Middlebury Athletics Middlebury field hockey diii women 2021

We're down to the final four in the 2021 DIII field hockey championships. The semifinals of the tournament are today, Saturday, Nov. 20.

Middlebury is looking to win its fourth title in a row and fifth in the last six seasons. Rowan will try to slay the dragon today, and Trinity and Johns Hopkins will face off in the other semifinal.

Both semifinals and the final will be played in Hartford, Conn. at Robin Sheppard Field.

Fans will be able to watch both semifinal matches today live on NCAA.com. Click or tap the links below to live stream each match. Here are the semifinal matchups (all times Eastern):

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket.

NCAA 2021 diii field hockey final four bracket

Today's winners will meet in the final, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

7:54 pm, November 14, 2021

Final four teams set in 2021 DIII field hockey championship

Middlebury Athletics Middlebury field hockey diii women 2021

The semifinals of the DIII field hockey tournament are official following quarterfinal action on Sunday, Nov. 14. Middlebury, Rowan, Trinity (CT), and Johns Hopkins all won to advance to the final four.

Middlebury continued its trek toward a fourth-straight title and fifth in six seasons with a strong win over Tufts. Tufts had been a top contender and threat to Middlebury, having finished as runner up in two of the last four seasons. Here are the full quarterfinal results from today:

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket.

NCAA 2021 diii field hockey final four bracket

Both semifinals and the final will be played in Hartford, Conn. at Robin Sheppard Field. The semifinals are on Saturday, Nov. 20, and the final is Sunday, Nov. 21. These are the semifinal matchups (all times Eastern):

The final will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

2:42 pm, November 14, 2021

DIII Field Hockey third-round action underway Sunday

Trinity Athletics Trinity (CT) faces Babson on Sunday.

After Sunday's third-round action at the 2021 DIII Field Hockey Championship, the semifinal matchups will be set. But first, there's a quartet of third-round matches, which are scheduled for Sunday afternoon:

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket.

10:32 pm, November 13, 2021

Final scores from DIII field hockey second round, schedule for third round Sunday, Nov. 14

The DIII field hockey tournament is down to eight teams after the second round of action on the pitch. All three undefeated teams that came into the second round without a loss took care of business and advanced to the third round.

Three-time DIII field hockey champion Middlebury began its march toward a fourth title in a row with a strong 5-1 win over Endicott. The other pair of undefeated squads, Johns Hopkins and Washington & Lee, secured shutout victories.

Here are Saturday's complete second-round results.

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DIII field hockey bracket.

NCAA NCAA diii field hockey bracket updated third round 2021

Here is the schedule for the third round on Sunday, Nov. 14. All four matches will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

6:53 pm, November 11, 2021

Looking ahead to the second round of the DIII field hockey tournament

Three-time DIII field hockey champion Middlebury begins its march toward a fourth title in a row when the second round of the tournament starts on Saturday, Nov. 13. After the 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Middlebury will be the defending champion when it hits the pitch on Saturday morning. In addition to the three-peat, the program has won the title in four of the last five seasons.

After 10 first-round games on Wednesday, the second round will feature eight games that all take place on Saturday. They will be split among four campus sites: Middlebury, Rowan, Babson, and Johns Hopkins. Here's the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DIII field hockey bracket.

NCAA 2021 diii field hockey bracket

The third round will also be played at those campus sites before moving to Hartford, Conn., for the semifinals and finals.

Joining Middlebury in making their tournament debuts after earning first-round byes are Washington & Lee, Rowan, Babson, Kean, and Johns Hopkins. None of those teams has more than 2 losses on the season, and three of them -- Middlebury, Washington & Lee, and Johns Hopkins -- are undefeated entering the tournament.

From teams that played in the first round, keep an eye on SUNY New Paltz, which knocked out previously undefeated Wilson, Scranton, which moved to 17-1 with an overtime win over Ursinus, and Bowdoin, which poured in 9 goals in a convincing win over Eastern Conn. St.

11:59 pm, November 10, 2021

Final scores, recap of first round of DIII field hockey championships

Salisbury field hockey

The field in the DIII field hockey championships has been cut from 26 to 16 teams after the first day of action. Ten winners from today will join six teams who earned first-round byes for the second round on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The first round began with a huge game between SUNY New Paltz hosting undefeated Wilson, a matchup of teams with 34 combined wins on the season. SUNY New Paltz controlled the game throughout, shutting out Wilson 3-0.

The best game of the day was between Salisbury and Lynchburg, who traded goals to finish regulation tied at 2. Overtime didn't last too long. Salisbury's Molly Reardon only need one minute and six seconds to score the winning goal and send her team into the second round.

Bowdoin closed the night with the a dominant offensive display, crushing Eastern Conn. St. 9-0.

Here are the final scores from all 10 first-round games:

SUNY New Paltz 3, Wilson 0

Christopher Newport 1, Centre 2

SUNY Cortland 1, Ohio Wesleyan 2

Lynchburg 2, Salisbury 3 (OT)

Trinity (CT) 5, St. John Fisher 0

Vassar 1, Endicott 2

Messiah 3, Stevens 0

Scranton 3, Ursinus 2

Tufts 1, JWU (Providence) 0

Bowdoin 9, Eastern Conn. St. 0

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DIII field hockey championships bracket.

NCAA DIII field hockey bracket The 2021 DIII field hockey championship bracket updated after the first round.

The second round will feature eight games that all take place on Saturday, Nov. 13. They will be split among four campus sites: Middlebury, Rowan, Babson, and Johns Hopkins. Here's the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Middlebury vs. Endicott | 11 a.m.

Babson vs. Messiah | 11 a.m.

Ohio Wesleyan vs. Rowan | 11 a.m.

Salisbury vs. Johns Hopkins | 11 a.m.

Trinity (CT) vs. Kean | 2 p.m.

SUNY New Paltz vs. Tufts | 2 p.m.

Washington and Lee vs. Scranton | 2 p.m.

Bowdoin vs. Centre | 2 p.m.

2:55 pm, November 10, 2021

2021 DIII field hockey championship begins today

Tufts Athletics Tufts field hockey

The first round of the 2021 DIII field hockey championship begins Wednesday, with 20 teams in action across 10 games on campus sites.

Winners of today's games will join six teams who received first-round byes, including undefeated 2019 national champion Middlebury, and play in the second and third rounds this weekend.

Click or tap here to see the full 2021 DIII field hockey championship bracket.

There's no easing into the championship action, as the first game of the day features undefeated Wilson (18-0) on the road at SUNY New Paltz (16-2). The teams' 34 combined wins between them are the most among all the matchups in the first round.

Here are today's games (all times Eastern). The first team listed is the host school.

SUNY New Paltz 3, Wilson 0

Christopher Newport 1, Centre 2

SUNY Cortland 1, Ohio Wesleyan 2

Lynchburg 2, Salisbury 3 (OT)

Trinity (CT) 5, St. John Fisher 0

Vassar 1, Endicott 2

Messiah 3, Stevens 0

Scranton 3, Ursinus 2

Tufts 0, JWU (Providence) 0 |3rd Quarter | Live stats

Bowdoin 7, Eastern Conn. St. 0 | 3rd Quarter | Live stats

3:16 am, November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship field revealed

The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

DIII field hockey bracket

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DIII FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, November 10. The ten first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14. 

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 20, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 21. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3

Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2021 championship. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 16 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference School
Centennial Johns Hopkins
Colonial States Athletic Wilson
Commonwealth Coast Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Johnson & Wales (Providence)
Landmark Scranton
Liberty League Vassar
Little East Eastern Connecticut State
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
New England Small College Athletic Middlebury
New England Women's and Men's Athletics Babson
New Jersey Athletic Rowan
North Coast Athletic Ohio Wesleyan
Old Dominion Athletic Washington & Lee
State University of New York Athletic SUNY New Paltz

The Pool B teams are:

  • Centre
  • Christopher Newport
  • Salisbury

The seven Pool C teams are:

  • Bowdoin
  • Kean
  • Lynchburg
  • Trinity (CT)
  • Tufts
  • SUNY Cortland
  • Ursinus

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com

In 2019, Middlebury won its fifth NCAA championship and third straight after a 1-0 win in the title game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

12:04 am, October 30, 2021

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DIII field hockey selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 7. The selections will mark the DIII field hockey championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 DIII field hockey championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

Trinity College will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, November 20-21. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII field hockey championships:

First round

  • Wednesday, Nov. 10 | Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites

Third round

  • Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal II: 2 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT

National Championship

  • Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
12:01 am, October 30, 2021

DIII field hockey championship history

Middlebury edged Franklin & Marshall 1-0 to take home the DIII field hockey national championship in 2019. It was the Panthers' third consecutive national title and fourth in five years.

Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981.

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn.
2018 Middlebury (21-1)

Katharine DeLorenzo

 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State