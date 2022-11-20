Middlebury defeats Johns Hopkins for 5th straight DIII field hockey national championship

Last Updated 4:20 PM, November 20, 2022NCAA.comMiddlebury defeats Johns Hopkins for 5th straight DIII field hockey national championshipShare Middlebury wins the 2022 DIII field hockey championship 2:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:50 pm, November 20, 2022Middlebury wins fifth straight national title MAKE IT 5️⃣ FOR @MiddAthletics! 📺 https://t.co/iA9tBOVXOm#D3fh | #NCAAD3 pic.twitter.com/NJb3FE0jYD — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) November 20, 2022 Make it five in a row for the Middlebury Panthers. Middlebury knocked off Johns Hopkins 1-0 in Sunday's Division III field hockey national title game. It's the fifth time in as many tries that the Panthers will wear the crown and the seventh title in program history. Click or tap here to view the full bracket The Panthers met Johns Hopkins in last year's title game as well. But unlike last year's game, both squads struggled to find the net on Sunday. Quarter by quarter, the game went scoreless until an overtime period was needed. Even that period appeared doomed to be scoreless. But Amy Griffin had other plans. With just 2:33 remaining in the game, she fired a shot into the net that sent her teammates rushing onto the field and secured another piece of hardware for the Panthers' trophy case.
3:14 pm, November 20, 2022
Johns Hopkins and Middlebury will face off for the 2022 national championship
The 2022 DIII field hockey national championship game between Johns Hopkins and Middlebury is today at 1 p.m. ET. The championship game at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey will be livestreamed on NCAA.com. Johns Hopkins advanced to the title game after a 1-0 win over Williams. Middlebury advanced to the title game after a 4-0 win over Rowan. Middlebury is looking to win its fifth straight national title and extend its already built dynasty. Johns Hopkins will look for redemption after finishing runner up to Middlebury in last year's national title game — a championship would be its first in program history.
9:27 pm, November 18, 2022
Championship set: Johns Hopkins and Middlebury advance to title game
Johns Hopkins and Middlebury will meet in the 2022 DIII field hockey national championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET in Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. The championship game will be livestreamed on NCAA.com. Both teams advanced to the national championship after shutout victories. Johns Hopkins advanced to the title game after a 1-0 win over Williams. Middlebury advanced to the title game after a 4-0 win over Rowan. 1:40 pm, November 18, 2022
Semifinal results
The semifinal round of the 2022 DIII field hockey championship were Friday afternoon. Here's a look at the results Johns Hopkins 1, Williams 0 Middlebury 4, Rowan 0 Friday's winners advanced to the Sunday's championship game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. 2:56 pm, November 13, 2022
Quarterfinals scores from the DIII field hockey championship
The 2022 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament was in full swing with four quarterfinal games on Sunday. The winners of Sunday's matchups have advanced to the semifinals on Friday. Here are the final scores from Sunday's games: Williams 2, Salisbury 0 Johns Hopkins 1, Babson 0 Middlebury 3, Trinity (CT) 0 Rowan 3, Messiah 1 Here are Friday's semifinals matchups: *All times are in ET Johns Hopkins vs. Williams, 12 p.m. Middlebury vs. Rowan, 3 p.m. 1:48 pm, November 12, 2022
Quarterfinals set after 2022 DIII field hockey championship second round action
The second round of the 2022 DIII field hockey championship continued today with a total of eight matchups. The winners from today's matches advanced to the quarterfinals that begin tomorrow. Here are Saturday's second round results: Salisbury 1, York (PA) Babson 3, Rochester (NY) 1 Middlebury 8, MIT 0 Rowan 4, Chris. Newport 0 Williams 3, Wash & Lee 0 Trinity (CT) 2, TCNJ 1 Johns Hopkins 1, William Smith 0 Messiah 2, Tufts 1 Sunday's quarterfinal matchups (all matches at 1 p.m. ET): Williams vs. Salisbury Johns Hopkins vs. Babson Trinity (CT) vs. Middlebury Messiah vs. Rowan 3:27 pm, November 9, 2022
Scores from the opening round of the DIII field hockey championship
Rochester defeated U New England 2-0 in the first round of the DIII field hockey championship on Wednesday. The DIII field hockey championship got underway Wednesday with a full slate of first-round games, here are the final scores: TCNJ 7, Wilson 0 Wash & Lee 3, Ohio Wesleyan 0 Rochester (NY) 2, U New England 0 MIT 4, SUNY Cortland 1 Chris. Newport 3, Cabrini 1 Williams 8, JWU (Providence) 0 Tufts 4, Castleton 1 Trinity (CT) 1, Catholic 0 York (PA) 4, DeSales 2 William Smith 4, Hartwick 0 Winners from Wednesday will advance to the second round. Here's the full second-round schedule for Saturday: Salisbury vs. York (PA) | 10 a.m. Babson vs. Rochester (NY)| 11 a.m. Middlebury vs. MIT| 11 a.m. Rowan vs. Chris. Newport | 11 a.m. Williams vs. Wash & Lee|1 p.m. Trinity (CT) vs. TCNJ | 2 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. William Smith | 2 p.m. Messiah vs. Tufts| 2 p.m. 3:32 am, November 7, 2022
NCAA Division III field hockey committee selects 2022 championship bracket
The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship. Salisbury, Babson, Johns Hopkins, Middlebury, Rowan and Messiah all received first-round byes. Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 10 first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13. The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 20, at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. Semifinals will be played at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, Nov. 18, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, Nov. 20. 6:20 pm, November 4, 2022
How to watch the 2022 DIII field hockey selection show
The Division III field hockey selection show is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6, right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after the selection field reveal, the official bracket will be available. When: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 6 Where: NCAA.com The opening round of the DIII field hockey championship begins Nov. 9. The national title game is Sunday, Nov. 20. 6:12 pm, November 4, 2022
🏆 Division III field hockey championship history
YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Middlebury (22-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-1 Johns Hopkins Hartford, CT 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn. 2018 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn. 2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine 2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva 2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion 2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith 2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols 2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport 2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke 2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus 2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus 2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith 2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee 2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State 2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley 2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury 1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ 1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith 1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley 1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ 1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ 1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah 1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington 1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ 1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland 1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ 1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith 1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew 1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ 1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca 1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown 1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State