Middlebury defeats Johns Hopkins for 5th straight DIII field hockey national championship

Make it five in a row for the Middlebury Panthers.

Middlebury knocked off Johns Hopkins 1-0 in Sunday's Division III field hockey national title game. It's the fifth time in as many tries that the Panthers will wear the crown and the seventh title in program history.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket

The Panthers met Johns Hopkins in last year's title game as well. But unlike last year's game, both squads struggled to find the net on Sunday.

Quarter by quarter, the game went scoreless until an overtime period was needed. Even that period appeared doomed to be scoreless. But Amy Griffin had other plans.

With just 2:33 remaining in the game, she fired a shot into the net that sent her teammates rushing onto the field and secured another piece of hardware for the Panthers' trophy case.