Middlebury defeats Johns Hopkins for 5th straight DIII field hockey national championship

7:50 pm, November 20, 2022

Middlebury wins fifth straight national title

Make it five in a row for the Middlebury Panthers.

Middlebury knocked off Johns Hopkins 1-0 in Sunday's Division III field hockey national title game. It's the fifth time in as many tries that the Panthers will wear the crown and the seventh title in program history.

The Panthers met Johns Hopkins in last year's title game as well. But unlike last year's game, both squads struggled to find the net on Sunday.

Quarter by quarter, the game went scoreless until an overtime period was needed. Even that period appeared doomed to be scoreless. But Amy Griffin had other plans.

With just 2:33 remaining in the game, she fired a shot into the net that sent her teammates rushing onto the field and secured another piece of hardware for the Panthers' trophy case.

3:14 pm, November 20, 2022

Johns Hopkins and Middlebury will face off for the 2022 national championship

Johns Hopkins field hockey

The 2022 DIII field hockey national championship game between Johns Hopkins and Middlebury is today at 1 p.m. ET. The championship game at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey will be livestreamed on NCAA.com. For live stats during the title matchup, click or tap here

Johns Hopkins advanced to the title game after a 1-0 win over Williams. Middlebury advanced to the title game after a 4-0 win over Rowan. Middlebury is looking to win its fifth straight national title and extend its already built dynasty. Johns Hopkins will look for redemption after finishing runner up to Middlebury in last year's national title game — a championship would be its first in program history. 

9:27 pm, November 18, 2022

Championship set: Johns Hopkins and Middlebury advance to title game

middlebury

Johns Hopkins and Middlebury will meet in the 2022 DIII field hockey national championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET in Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. The championship game will be livestreamed on NCAA.com.

Both teams advanced to the national championship after shutout victories. Johns Hopkins advanced to the title game after a 1-0 win over Williams. Middlebury advanced to the title game after a 4-0 win over Rowan.

2:56 pm, November 13, 2022

Quarterfinals scores from the DIII field hockey championship

Johns Hopkins field hockey

The 2022 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament was in full swing with four quarterfinal games on Sunday. The winners of Sunday's matchups have advanced to the semifinals on Friday. Here are the final scores from Sunday's games:

Here are Friday's semifinals matchups:

*All times are in ET

1:48 pm, November 12, 2022

Quarterfinals set after 2022 DIII field hockey championship second round action

The second round of the 2022 DIII field hockey championship continued today with a total of eight matchups. The winners from today's matches advanced to the quarterfinals that begin tomorrow. 

Here are Saturday's second round results:  

Sunday's quarterfinal matchups (all matches at 1 p.m. ET): 

3:27 pm, November 9, 2022

Scores from the opening round of the DIII field hockey championship

Rochester field hockey Rochester defeated U New England 2-0 in the first round of the DIII field hockey championship on Wednesday.

The DIII field hockey championship got underway Wednesday with a full slate of first-round games, here are the final scores: 


Winners from Wednesday will advance to the second round. Here’s the full second-round schedule for Saturday:

3:32 am, November 7, 2022

NCAA Division III field hockey committee selects 2022 championship bracket

Salisbury fockey

The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship. Salisbury, Babson, Johns Hopkins, Middlebury, Rowan and Messiah all received first-round byes.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII field hockey championship field release

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 10 first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13.

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 20, at Richard Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. Semifinals will be played at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, Nov. 18, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, Nov. 20. 

6:20 pm, November 4, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DIII field hockey selection show

DIII field hockey championship

The Division III field hockey selection show is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6, right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after the selection field reveal, the official bracket will be available

When: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 6 

Where: NCAA.com

The opening round of the DIII field hockey championship begins Nov. 9. The national title game is Sunday, Nov. 20.

6:12 pm, November 4, 2022

🏆 Division III field hockey championship history

DIII field hockey trophy
YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Middlebury (22-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-1 Johns Hopkins Hartford, CT
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn.
2018 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State