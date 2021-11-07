Live updates of the DIII field hockey championship

The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DIII FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, November 10. The ten first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14.

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 20, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 21. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3.

Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2021 championship. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 16 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference School Centennial Johns Hopkins Colonial States Athletic Wilson Commonwealth Coast Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Johnson & Wales (Providence) Landmark Scranton Liberty League Vassar Little East Eastern Connecticut State Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens New England Small College Athletic Middlebury New England Women's and Men's Athletics Babson New Jersey Athletic Rowan North Coast Athletic Ohio Wesleyan Old Dominion Athletic Washington & Lee State University of New York Athletic SUNY New Paltz

The Pool B teams are:

Centre

Christopher Newport

Salisbury

The seven Pool C teams are:

Bowdoin

Kean

Lynchburg

Trinity (CT)

Tufts

SUNY Cortland

Ursinus

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com.

In 2019, Middlebury won its fifth NCAA championship and third straight after a 1-0 win in the title game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.