Last Updated 10:49 PM, November 07, 2021

NCAA.com

Live updates of the DIII field hockey championship

Middlebury field hockey will defend its title after being selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championships

3:16 am, November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship field revealed

The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DIII FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, November 10. The ten first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14. The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 20, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 21. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3. Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2021 championship. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B. The 16 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are: Conference School Centennial Johns Hopkins Colonial States Athletic Wilson Commonwealth Coast Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Johnson & Wales (Providence) Landmark Scranton Liberty League Vassar Little East Eastern Connecticut State Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens New England Small College Athletic Middlebury New England Women's and Men's Athletics Babson New Jersey Athletic Rowan North Coast Athletic Ohio Wesleyan Old Dominion Athletic Washington & Lee State University of New York Athletic SUNY New Paltz The Pool B teams are: Centre Christopher Newport Salisbury The seven Pool C teams are: Bowdoin Kean Lynchburg Trinity (CT) Tufts SUNY Cortland Ursinus The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com. In 2019, Middlebury won its fifth NCAA championship and third straight after a 1-0 win in the title game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

12:04 am, October 30, 2021

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DIII field hockey selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 7. The selections will mark the DIII field hockey championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Here's what you need to know. When: The 2021 DIII field hockey championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7. Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com. Trinity College will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, November 20-21. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII field hockey championships: First round Wednesday, Nov. 10 | Multiple Sites Second round Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites Third round Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites Semifinals Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal II: 2 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT National Championship Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT

12:01 am, October 30, 2021

DIII field hockey championship history

Middlebury edged Franklin & Marshall 1-0 to take home the DIII field hockey national championship in 2019. It was the Panthers' third consecutive national title and fourth in five years. Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn. 2018 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn. 2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine 2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva 2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion 2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith 2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols 2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport 2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke 2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus 2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus 2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith 2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee 2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State 2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley 2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield 2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury 1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ 1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith 1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley 1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ 1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ 1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah 1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington 1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ 1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland 1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ 1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith 1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew 1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ 1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca 1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown 1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State