Live updates of the DIII field hockey championship

Middlebury field hockeyMiddlebury field hockey will defend its title after being selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championships
3:16 am, November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII field hockey championship field revealed

The NCAA Division III Field Hockey Committee announced today the field of 26 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DIII FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round games on campus sites Wednesday, November 10. The ten first-round winners, along with the six teams that received a first-round bye, will compete at four campus sites during second/third-round play, Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14. 

The winners of the four sites will advance to the semifinals and final, Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, at Robin L. Sheppard Field at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, November 20, with the championship game being played at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, November 21. Championship information, including information about tickets, is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/fieldhockey/d3

Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for their champions into the 2021 championship. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Finally, seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.

The 16 conferences and schools receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference School
Centennial Johns Hopkins
Colonial States Athletic Wilson
Commonwealth Coast Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Johnson & Wales (Providence)
Landmark Scranton
Liberty League Vassar
Little East Eastern Connecticut State
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
New England Small College Athletic Middlebury
New England Women's and Men's Athletics Babson
New Jersey Athletic Rowan
North Coast Athletic Ohio Wesleyan
Old Dominion Athletic Washington & Lee
State University of New York Athletic SUNY New Paltz

The Pool B teams are:

  • Centre
  • Christopher Newport
  • Salisbury

The seven Pool C teams are:

  • Bowdoin
  • Kean
  • Lynchburg
  • Trinity (CT)
  • Tufts
  • SUNY Cortland
  • Ursinus

The dates, sites and pairings are listed on the complete championship bracket, which is attached. For more information about the championship, log on to www.ncaa.com

In 2019, Middlebury won its fifth NCAA championship and third straight after a 1-0 win in the title game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

12:04 am, October 30, 2021

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DIII field hockey selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 7. The selections will mark the DIII field hockey championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 DIII field hockey championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

Trinity College will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, Connecticut, November 20-21. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII field hockey championships:

First round

  • Wednesday, Nov. 10 | Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites

Third round

  • Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Semifinal II: 2 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT

National Championship

  • Sunday, Nov. 21 | National Championship: 1 p.m. ET | Robin Sheppard Field in Hartford, CT
12:01 am, October 30, 2021

DIII field hockey championship history

Middlebury edged Franklin & Marshall 1-0 to take home the DIII field hockey national championship in 2019. It was the Panthers' third consecutive national title and fourth in five years.

Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1981.

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn.
2018 Middlebury (21-1)

Katharine DeLorenzo

 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn.
2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmine
2016 Messiah Brooke Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva
2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2014 TCNJ (23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee
2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old Dominion
2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair State William Smith
2011 TCNJ (24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols
2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Newport
2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke
2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus
2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus
2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith
2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee
2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State
2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley
2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Springfield
2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Springfield Salisbury
1999 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ
1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foote 3-2 (ot) William Smith William Smith
1997 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley
1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ
1995 TCNJ (20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ
1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah
1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington
1992 William Smith (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ
1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1989 Lock Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland
1988 TCNJ (21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ
1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith
1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ
1985 TCNJ (22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew
1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ
1983 TCNJ (23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca
1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinsky 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown
1981 TCNJ (20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State