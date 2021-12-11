2021 NCAA DII football championship: Bracket, schedule and updates

NCAA.com

And then there were two. The semifinals wrapped up Saturday, Dec. 11 and Valdosta State and Ferris State move on to their second championship game appearance since 2018. You can follow how both games unraveled in the update thread below.

Real-time updates and scores from the DII football semifinals

Key stats

Player School Stats Jared Bernhardt Ferris State 51 pass, 201 rush, 5 TD Tyrese Hunt-Thompson Ferris State 31 total yards, 2 total TD Tyson Bagent Shepherd 249 pass, 1 TD Josh Gontarek Shepherd Shepherd 114 receiving, 1 TD

6:24 p.m.: Ferris State 55, Shepherd 7 — Evan Cummins rushes it in and now all three Ferris State quarterbacks have found the end zone. This offense is impressive. Halfway through the fourth quarter and it's all Ferris State.

6:11 p.m.: Ferris State 48, Shepherd 7 — We enter the fourth quarter and Shepherd has a mountain to climb. The Bulldogs added another score from sometimes-starter, sometimes-backup quarterback Mylik Mitchell. Mitchell connected with Hunt-Thompson for his second score of the half.

5:54 p.m.: Ferris State 41, Shepherd 7 — It's been a quiet second half between DII's most explosive offenses thus far. Ferris State is the first to break through, and it wasn't on a Bernhardt touchdown. Tyrese Hunt-Thompson runs it in from 16 yards out to put the Bulldogs up by five scores.

Halftime: Ferris State 35, Shepherd 7 — Simply a remarkable first half from the Ferris State quarterback. Bernhardt now has five touchdowns. He has 163 yards rushing, while his counterpart, Tyson Bagent has thrown for 147 yards and a touchdown. The Rams have been the comeback kids all season. Ferris State is best off not taking the pedal off the metal, because this one isn't over yet.

4:33 p.m.: Ferris State 28, Shepherd 7 — The Jared Bernhardt Show is in full effect. The Bulldogs' quarterback now has 128 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Plenty of time for Bagent and company to get back in this.

4:13 p.m.: Ferris State 21, Shepherd 7 — The snow is falling harder and it may have led to the botched punt from Shepherd. Ferris State recovered deep in Shepherd's territory and Jared Bernhardt punches it in once again for a 21-7 lead. It is his third touchdown of the first quarter. Tyson Bagent will have a tall order to lead an aerial attack in this weather.

4:02 p.m.: Ferris State 14, Shepherd 7 — This award-winning offensive line is showing why they are so tough. Anchored by Gene Upshaw winner Dylan Pasquali, they continue to open holes for Bernhardt. He rushes it in from one yard out to put Ferris State back on top. Still five minutes to go in the first quarter.

3:56 p.m.: Ferris State 7, Shepherd 7 — For Shepherd to have a chance, the Rams will need to win the turnover battle. They took the first steps to doing so by forcing a Tyler Minor fumble and turning it into a touchdown drive. Bagent hooked up with one of his favorite targets Josh Gontarek twice, once for 29 yards and then for a one-yard score to tie it up.

3:39 p.m.: Ferris State 7, Shepherd 0 — Welcome back, Jared Bernhardt. After missing last week with an injury, the Ferris State quarterback shows why he is so dangerous. The Bulldogs have a two-play drive highlighted by a Bernhardt 61-yard run to the five followed by the Harlon Hill nominee punching it in from five yards out. Still plenty of time with 13:17 on the clock. Get ready for fireworks, this should be a good one.

3:00 p.m. — Get ready for football, Ferris State style. The weather in Big Rapids, Michigan is a frigid 33 degrees with snow in the forecast.

Give credit to the Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers never went away with a 14-0 fourth quarter, but it was just too late. Valdosta State moves on to the finals looking for its fifth DII football national championship. Scroll down to relive how the first semifinal game played out.

Key stats:

Player Team Stats Ivory Durham Valdosta State 220 pass, 153 rush, 4 total TD Lio'undre Gallimore Valdosta State 101 receiving, 1 TD John Matocha Colorado School of Mines 260 pass, 87 rush, 4 total TD Michael Zeman Colorado School of Mines. 105 rush

3:23 p.m. — Blazers 34, Orediggers 31: Matocha finds Josh Johnston to get the Orediggers down by three. The onside kick is... recovered by the Blazers. That should do it. Brian Saunds, the Blazers' top receiver who didn't play until just now, recovers.

3:06 p.m. — Blazers 34, Orediggers 24: We're not done just yet. A big fourth down conversion and a nice crossing pattern from Matocha to Max McLeod from 17 yards out get the Orediggers to a 10-point deficit. Mines was close to recovering the ensuing onside on a perfect kick, but it bounces into the Blazers hands. Just 3:35 to go.

2:42p.m. — Blazers 34, Orediggers 17: Great play by the Valdosta defense. With fourth and a yard to go inside the 10, the Mines' offense attempted some tomfoolery with a reverse. The Blazers weren't fooled, held their lanes and stuffed the ball. Valdosta now has forced a fumble, interception and turnover on downs on big drives in the second half.

2:24p.m. — Blazers 34, Orediggers 17: Another quick drive highlighted by big plays from Durham. He hooked up with Gallimore for 31 yards on a huge third-down conversion and used his feet again, scrambling for a 38-yard score. He's so explosive when he sees the hole, but don't be fooled — Durham is very much a pass-first QB. There's 3:44 left in the third.

2:15 p.m. — Blazers 27, Orediggers 17: It's a turnover party in Valdosta State. Matocha had a path to the end zone and fumbled out of bounce at the one-yard line. However, the Blazers' followed with a fumble of their own when Jamar Thompkins coughed it up after breaking a huge 40-yard run. Wild few series. Mines needs to take advantage with just five minute remaining in the third.

2:03 p.m. — Blazers 27, Orediggers 17: Blazers come out with a couple big plays, but the Mines clamp down and hold them out of the red zone. Valdosta State has to settle for a field goal but does jump out to a two-score lead early in the third.

Halftime — Blazers 24, Orediggers 17:

Blazers stats:

Durham: 156 pass, 91 receiving, 3 TD

Gallimore (60), Roberts (37), Talley (20) with TD catches

Mines stats:

Matocha: 107 pass, 24 rush, 2 TD

Zeman: 52 rush (3.71 ypc), 3 receiving

There has been a combined 481 yards of offense and 41 points. Are you not entertained? Stay tuned. Second half coming up.

1:08 p.m. — Blazers 17, Orediggers 17: Blazers' quarterback Ivory Durham threw his second touchdown on the last drive and Orediggers' quarterback countered with his second rushing touchdown of the day to tie it up. This drive saw a lot more Michael Zeman and the Mines' ground-and-pound offense that creates more passes for Matocha. Grab the popcorn, we have a good one. Still 6:30 left in the first half.

12:56 p.m. — Blazers 17, Orediggers 10: And that's the difficulty in planning against this Valdosta State offense. Quarterback Ivory Durham is so dynamic, the Blazers can move quickly. A 22-yard run by Durham sets up a huge 37-yard touchdown pass to Travon Roberts. Durham no has two touchdown passes. Still 10:54 to go in the first half.

12:48 p.m. — Blazers 10, Orediggers 10: Blazers' head coach Gary Goff makes a bold call to go for it on fourth down in their own territory and the Mines' defense stuffs Valdosta State. John Matocha and crew capitalize — Harlon Hill candidate Michael Zeman picked up a big fourth down and Matocha took it into the end zone on a well-designed RPO call inside the 10. We have a tie ballgame in the second quarter.

12:25 p.m. — Blazers 10, Orediggers 0: Valdosta State hits a field goal to increase its lead. The Blazers are controlling all aspects of the game. Ivory Durham is executing seemingly at will on the ground and through the air. He has a few missed throws, but otherwise the Mines have had no answer. That was a big third-down stop for the Orediggers to hold the Blazers to three, so let's see how the offense responds.

Thus far, the Orediggers quarterback John Matocha — one of the most accurate and efficient in DII football two years running — has been held in check. He is 1-for-4 on the first two drives, so the Blazers are certainly keying in on the Mines' All-Conference quarterback, disrupting his timing by doing a good job of jumping routes.

12:09 p.m. —

WOW! Two playoff veterans right there. Ivory Durham bombs it to Lio'undre Gallimore for a 60-yard touchdown on the @BlazerAthletics first passing play of the day. Valdosta State up 7-0 quickly in the first #D2FB semifinal of the day. — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) December 11, 2021

