2021 NCAA DII football championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

The bracket is set for the 2021 DII Football Championship. Click or tap here to watch this year's selection show.

This year's tournament will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. The championship game will take place in McKinney, Texas at 9 p.m. ET. That game will be televised live on ESPNU and ESPN+.

28 teams will participate in this first tournament since 2019. 2020's championship was cancelled due to COVID-19. Here is the entire field for this year's tournament.

Here are important dates for the 2021 DII football championship:

First Round: Saturday, Nov. 20

Second Round: Saturday, Nov. 27

Quarterfinal: Saturday, Dec. 4

Semifinal: Saturday, Dec. 11

Final: Saturday, Dec. 18

Click or tap here to view the entire 2021 DII football championship bracket.