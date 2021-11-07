2021 NCAA DII football championship selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2021 DII football selection show is Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DII football championship shortly after. This will be the first DII national championship game played since December 2019. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2021 championship field will consist of 28 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. The championship game returns to McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas for the third straight season.

Curious about the selection show and tournament process? Check out our essential guide to the DII football championship.