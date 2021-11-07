2021 NCAA DII football championship selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 9:57 AM, November 07, 2021Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com 2021 NCAA DII football championship selection show date, time, how to watchShare Watch all 6 touchdown passes from West Florida's Austin Reed in DII football championship 1:13 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:12 pm, November 6, 2021How to watch the DII football selection showThe 2021 DII football selection show is Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DII football championship shortly after. This will be the first DII national championship game played since December 2019. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 14 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2021 championship field will consist of 28 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. The championship game returns to McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas for the third straight season. Curious about the selection show and tournament process? Check out our essential guide to the DII football championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:06 pm, November 6, 2021DII football championship historyThe 2021 DII football title game will crown the first national champion since December 2019. West Florida is the reigning champ, defeating Minnesota State 48-40 in a record-setting finale to the 2019 season. The Argos, who have been to two championship games in their last three tries, have a long way to go to catch Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats six titles are the most in DII history. TITLE TOWN: These programs have the most championships in DII history Here is the full history of the DII football championship below. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 West Florida Pete Shinnick 48-40 Minnesota State McKinney, Tex. 2018 Valdosta State Kerwin Bell 49-47 Ferris State McKinney, Tex. 2017 Texas A&M-Commerce Colby Carthel 37-27 West Florida Kansas City, Kan. 2016 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 29-3 North Alabama Kansas City, Kan. 2015 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 34-7 Shepherd Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Colorado State-Pueblo John Wristen 13-0 Minnesota State-Mankato Kansas City, Kan. 2013 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 43-28 Lenoir-Rhyne Florence, Ala. 2012 Valdosta State David Dean 35-7 Winston-Salem State Florence, Ala. 2011 Pittsburg State Tim Beck 35-21 Wayne State (Mich.) Florence, Ala. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 20-17 Delta State Florence, Ala. 2009 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 30-23 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2008 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 21-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2007 Valdosta State David Dean 25-20 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2006 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 17-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2005 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 21-17 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2004 Valdosta State Christ Hatcher 36-31 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 2003 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 10-3 North Dakota Florence, Ala. 2002 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 31-24 Valdosta State Florence, Ala. 2001 North Dakota Dale Lennon 17-14 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2000 Delta State Steve Campbell 63-34 Bloomsburg Florence, Ala. 1999 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 58-52 (4ot) Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1998 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 24-6 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1997 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 51-0 New Haven Florence, Ala. 1996 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 23-14 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1995 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 27-7 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 1994 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 16-10 Texas A&M-Kingsville Florence, Ala. 1993 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 41-34 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1992 Jacksonville State Bill Burgess 17-13 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 1991 Pittsburg State Chuck Broyles 23-6 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala. 1990 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 51-11 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1989 *Mississippi College John Williams 3-0 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala. 1988 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 35-21 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1987 Troy Rick Rhoades 31-17 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1986 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 27-7 South Dakota Florence, Ala. 1985 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 35-7 North Alabama McAllen, Texas 1984 Troy Chan Gailey 18-17 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas 1983 North Dakota State Don Morton 41-21 Central State (Ohio) McAllen, Texas 1982 Texas State Jim Wacker 34-9 UC Davis McAllen, Texas 1981 Texas State Jim Wacker 42-13 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas 1980 Cal Poly Joe Harper 21-13 Eastern Illinois Albuquerque, N.M. 1979 Delaware Tubby Raymond 38-21 Youngstown State Albuquerque, N.M. 1978 Eastern Illinois Darrell Mudra 10-9 Delaware Longview, Texas 1977 Lehigh John Whitehead 33-0 Jacksonville State Wichita Falls, Texas 1976 Montana State Sonny Holland 24-13 Akron Wichita Falls, Texas 1975 Northern Michigan Gil Krueger 16-14 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1974 Central Michigan Roy Kramer 54-14 Delaware Sacramento, Calif. 1973 Louisiana Tech Maxie Lambright 34-0 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. *Mississippi College's participation in the 1989 Division II championship vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link