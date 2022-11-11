Live updates for the DII Football championship

The 2022 DII football selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The 28-team interactive bracket will be updated shortly after the show concludes.

When: 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Streams here on NCAA.com

The championship game is Saturday, Dec. 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.