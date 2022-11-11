Live updates for the DII Football championship

Last Updated 3:55 PM, November 11, 2022ncaa.comLive updates for the DII Football championshipShareC. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesFerris State won the 2021 DII football championship.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:51 pm, November 11, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII Football selection show The 2022 DII football selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The 28-team interactive bracket will be updated shortly after the show concludes. When: 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13 Where: Streams here on NCAA.com The championship game is Saturday, Dec. 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:49 pm, November 11, 2022DII football championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Ferris State Tony Annese 58-17 Valdosta State McKinney, Tex. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 West Florida Pete Shinnick 48-40 Minnesota State McKinney, Tex. 2018 Valdosta State Kerwin Bell 49-47 Ferris State McKinney, Tex. 2017 Texas A&M-Commerce Colby Carthel 37-27 West Florida Kansas City, Kan. 2016 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 29-3 North Alabama Kansas City, Kan. 2015 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 34-7 Shepherd Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Colorado State-Pueblo John Wristen 13-0 Minnesota State-Mankato Kansas City, Kan. 2013 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 43-28 Lenoir-Rhyne Florence, Ala. 2012 Valdosta State David Dean 35-7 Winston-Salem State Florence, Ala. 2011 Pittsburg State Tim Beck 35-21 Wayne State (Mich.) Florence, Ala. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 20-17 Delta State Florence, Ala. 2009 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 30-23 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2008 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 21-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2007 Valdosta State David Dean 25-20 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2006 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 17-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2005 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 21-17 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2004 Valdosta State Christ Hatcher 36-31 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 2003 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 10-3 North Dakota Florence, Ala. 2002 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 31-24 Valdosta State Florence, Ala. 2001 North Dakota Dale Lennon 17-14 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2000 Delta State Steve Campbell 63-34 Bloomsburg Florence, Ala. 1999 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 58-52 (4ot) Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1998 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 24-6 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1997 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 51-0 New Haven Florence, Ala. 1996 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 23-14 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1995 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 27-7 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 1994 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 16-10 Texas A&M-Kingsville Florence, Ala. 1993 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 41-34 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1992 Jacksonville State Bill Burgess 17-13 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 1991 Pittsburg State Chuck Broyles 23-6 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala. 1990 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 51-11 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1989 *Mississippi College John Williams 3-0 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala. 1988 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 35-21 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1987 Troy Rick Rhoades 31-17 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1986 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 27-7 South Dakota Florence, Ala. 1985 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 35-7 North Alabama McAllen, Texas 1984 Troy Chan Gailey 18-17 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas 1983 North Dakota State Don Morton 41-21 Central State (Ohio) McAllen, Texas 1982 Texas State Jim Wacker 34-9 UC Davis McAllen, Texas 1981 Texas State Jim Wacker 42-13 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas 1980 Cal Poly Joe Harper 21-13 Eastern Illinois Albuquerque, N.M. 1979 Delaware Tubby Raymond 38-21 Youngstown State Albuquerque, N.M. 1978 Eastern Illinois Darrell Mudra 10-9 Delaware Longview, Texas 1977 Lehigh John Whitehead 33-0 Jacksonville State Wichita Falls, Texas 1976 Montana State Sonny Holland 24-13 Akron Wichita Falls, Texas 1975 Northern Michigan Gil Krueger 16-14 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1974 Central Michigan Roy Kramer 54-14 Delaware Sacramento, Calif. 1973 Louisiana Tech Maxie Lambright 34-0 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. *Mississippi College's participation in the 1989 Division II championship vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link