Ferris State repeats as DII football national champions

What you missed from Round 2 of the DII football championship

Saturday was simply an amazing day of football in the DII football championship. The defending champs hung on in a nailbiter, the No. 1 team in the country needed just about all 60 minutes to secure a victory, and the Wingate Bulldogs still don’t feel like losing.

We have ourselves three No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups as the underdog hasn’t had much success in the bracket. In fact, only one unranked team is remaining. Let’s take a look at what went down.

PREDICTIONS: NCAA.com's DII analyst Wayne Cavadi predicts the DII football championship bracket

Final scores from the second round

Grand Valley State holds on in a defensive slugfest

The No. 1 Lakers defeated Northwest Missouri State 13-8 in a thrilling battle between two very well-coached teams. There weren’t many big plays in this one — mainly because the Bearcats' defense is so good at closing in fast anytime the Lakers looked like they were going to open one up. Arguably, the two biggest came in the final minutes of play. Trailing 8-7 — the perfect score to exemplify what a defensive fight this was — Lakers’ quarterback Cade Peterson found Jahdae Walker for 52 yards to set up a Tariq Reid go-ahead touchdown, the star running back’s second of the game. The Bearcats had just 1:55 to score, but a pair of sacks and a big interception by Nyzier Fourqurean — his third of the day — sealed the deal. Kudos to the Bearcats; this defense stymied the Lakers for much of the game, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

The upset train keeps rolling for Wingate

The Wingate Bulldogs are playing for the Super Region Two title after taking down No. 1 Benedict 23-6. While the offense has been doing just fine, the defense has been key for Wingate thus far, helping the Bulldogs outscore their opponents 55-13 in two rounds of play. That said, quarterback Shaw Crocker had an interesting day, completing less than 50% of his passes, but still delivering three touchdown passes to three different receivers. Wingate will have to dig deep and find more upset magic on the road again next week.

West Florida prevails, beats Gulf South foe

What a ball game this one was. Delta State looked like it had the game, kicking the go-ahead field goal with just about four minutes remaining. West Florida answered with a long touchdown drive to go up 31-27 and ten seconds later returned an interception to the house to secure the win. For West Florida, it avenges an early season loss to Delta State and puts the Argos in the national quarterfinals for the third time since 2017. Considering they’ve only been a program since 2016… well, that’s flat-out impressive.

Ferris State survives, defeats Pittsburg State 17-14

It looked like the defending champs were ready to run away with this one, jumping out to an early 14-point lead in the first quarter. How about a tip of the cap to that tough Pittsburg State defense? The Gorillas made big adjustments and held this tricky Bulldogs offense in check the rest of the way, allowing a mere field goal over the last 46 minutes of play. The Ferris State defense was also solid, recording nine sacks, six of which came from all-world end Caleb Murphy. A missed Pitt State field goal as time expired sent the Bulldogs to the quarterfinals. We’re heading to a GLIAC rematch for the ages.

Colorado School of Mines, Minnesota State explode for 93 points

The Orediggers came out somewhat flat against a very good Minnesota State Mavericks team and paid the price. A touchdown pass and pair of rushing touchdowns from Shen Butler Lawson, and No. 2 Colorado School of Mines was down 21-7 after one quarter of play. But then John Matocha took over. The Harlon Hill Trophy candidate rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and threw for 307 yards and four more scores — including three to receiver Josh Johnston — as the Orediggers offense showed what it was best at: scoring. Not to be outdone, Mavericks’ quarterback Hayden Ekern threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns in this back-and-forth offensive bout.

Big performances from the second round

There were plenty of big box score numbers to go around. If the NCAA history books are correct, Tyson Bagent is two shy of tying the all-time NCAA career touchdown passes record. He threw for two more on Saturday, giving him 155 and tying him with Case Keenum. Here’s a look at some other big performances not discussed above.

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd: 373 pass, 19 rush, 3 total TD

DJ Barber, WR, Minnesota State: 108 receiving, 2 TD

Zach Bronkhorst, QB, Angelo State: 337 pass, 2 TD

Ronnie Brown, RB, Shepherd: 205 rush, 52 receiving, 2 total TD

Isaiah Emanuel, WR, Minnesota State: 117 receiving, 1 TD

Alfonso Franklin, RB, Delta State: 121 rush

Kashan Griffin, WR, Northwest Missouri State: 133 yards receiving

Noah Grover, QB, Slippery Rock: 317 pass, 11 rush, 3 total TD, 1 Int

Adam Houser, RB, Indiana (PA): 125 rush

Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, WR, Ferris State: 122 receiving

Shomari Mason, RB, West Florida: 120 rush, 1 TD, 10 receiving

Nate Omayebu III, RB, Angelo State: 91 rush, 36 receiving, 2 TD

Cohen Russell, WR, Slippery Rock: 123 receiving, 1 TD, 4 rush

Kelvin Smith, RB, Delta State: 107 rush, 14 receiving

Alexander Wilson, RB Wingate: 109 rush, 11 receiving



Look ahead: The DII football quarterfinals

How do you follow up a wild week of second-round action? How about a week full of pivotal rematches?

In Super Region One, we get a rematch of the PSAC championship game just a few weeks ago. That game saw Indiana (PA) end Shepherd’s undefeated run in a 24-21 win, earning the No. 1 seed the Super Region and claiming home field for this big rematch.

Super Region Two pits West Florida and Wingate against each other. The last time these two met in the bracket, the Argos won 38-17 on the way to their 2019 national championship.

Super Region Three sees yet another Ferris State/Grand Valley State showdown. This has become one of the fiercest rivalries in DII. The Lakers took the regular season meeting 22-21 and will be looking to return the favor to the Bulldogs from 2021 when Ferris State beat the Lakers twice en route to a national championship.

And Super Region Four gives us the rubber match between two of the more exciting teams in recent seasons. Colorado School of Mines defeated Angelo State in the Super Region Four championship last year, but the Rams came out victorious earlier this year. Who gets to the final four teams standing?

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the full 2022 DII football championship bracket