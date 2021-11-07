2021 NCAA DIII football championship selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 11:50 AM, November 07, 20212021 NCAA DIII football championship selection show date, time, how to watchShare North Central wins the 2019 DIII football national championship 1:55 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:11 pm, November 7, 2021How to watch the DIII football selection showThe 2021 Division III football selection show is Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the 2021 selection show. When: 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 14 Where: Live here on NCAA.com You'll be able to follow the interactive bracket here, which will include live stats and scores from each round. The 2021 championship kicks off Saturday, Nov. 20 with first round games. The national championship, known as the Stagg Bowl, will be played Dec. 17 or 18 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkDIII football championship historyThe 2021 DIII football championship returns for the first time since 2019, after last year's tournament was canceled due to Covid-19. North Central (Ill.) was the last squad to lift the trophy, defeating Wisconsin-Whitewater 41-14 in the 2019 title game. Here is the full history of the DIII football championship below, from 1973-2020. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid 19 -- -- -- -- 2019 North Central Jeff Thorne 41-14 Wisconsin-Whitewater Shenandoah, Texas 2018 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 24-16 Mount Union Shenandoah, Texas 2017 Mount Union Vince Kehres 12-0 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va. 2016 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 10-7 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va. 2015 Mount Union Vince Kehres 49-35 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va. 2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 43-34 Mount Union Salem, Va. 2013 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 52-14 Mount Union Salem, Va. 2012 Mount Union Larry Kehres 28-10 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va. 2011 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 13-10 Mount Union Salem, Va. 2010 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va. 2009 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 38-28 Mount Union Salem, Va. 2008 Mount Union Larry Kehres 31-26 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va. 2007 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va. 2006 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-16 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va. 2005 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-28 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va. 2004 Linfield Jay Locey 28-21 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va. 2003 St. John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 24-6 Mount Union Salem, Va. 2002 Mount Union Larry Kehres 48-7 Trinity (Texas) Salem, Va. 2001 Mount Union Larry Kehres 30-27 Bridgewater (Va.) Salem, Va. 2000 Mount Union Larry Kehres 10-7 St. John's (Minn.) Salem, Va. 1999 Pacific Lutheran Frosty Westering 42-13 Rowan Salem, Va. 1998 Mount Union Larry Kehres 44-24 Rowan Salem, Va. 1997 Mount Union Larry Kehres 61-12 Lycoming Salem, Va. 1996 Mount Union Larry Kehres 56-24 Rowan Salem, Va. 1995 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 36-7 Rowan Salem, Va. 1994 Albion Pete Schmidt 38-15 Washington & Jefferson Salem, Va. 1993 Mount Union Larry Kehres 34-24 Rowan Salem, Va. 1992 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 16-12 Washington & Jefferson Bradenton, Fla. 1991 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 34-20 Dayton Bradenton, Fla. 1990 Allegheny Ken O'Keefe 21-14 Lycoming Bradenton, Fla. 1989 Dayton Mike Kelly 17-7 Union (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala. 1988 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 39-24 Central (Iowa) Phenix City, Ala. 1987 Wagner Walkt Hameline 19-3 Dayton Phenix City, Ala. 1986 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 31-3 Salisbury Phenix City, Ala. 1985 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 20-7 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala. 1984 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-12 Central (Iowa) Kings Island, Ohio 1983 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-17 Union (N.Y.) Kings Island, Ohio 1982 West Georgia Bobby Pate 14-0 Augustana (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala. 1981 Widener Bill Manlove 24-10 Dayton Phenix City, Ala. 1980 Dayton Rick Carter 63-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala. 1979 Ithaca Jim Buttersfield 14-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala. 1978 Baldwin-Wallace Lee Tressel 24-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala. 1977 Widener Bill Manlove 39-36 Wabash Phenix City, Ala. 1976 St.John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 31-28 Towson Phenix City, Ala. 1975 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 28-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala. 1974 Central (Iowa) Ron Schipper 10-8 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala. 1973 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 41-0 Juniata Phenix City, Ala. You can rewatch the full replay of the 2019 DIII football championship game between North Central and Wisconsin-Whitewater below. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link