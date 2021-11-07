2021 NCAA DIII football championship selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2021 Division III football selection show is Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the 2021 selection show.

When: 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

You'll be able to follow the interactive bracket here, which will include live stats and scores from each round. The 2021 championship kicks off Saturday, Nov. 20 with first round games. The national championship, known as the Stagg Bowl, will be played Dec. 17 or 18 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.