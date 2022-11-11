Live updates for the 2022 DIII football championship

The 2022 DIII football selection show is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII football championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 49th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 32 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 19 through Dec. 16. The DIII football national championship will be held at the Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET.