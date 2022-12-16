Last Updated 11:09 PM, December 16, 2022

North Central wins the 2022 Stagg Bowl 28-21 over Mount Union

7:41
2:58 am, December 17, 2022

North Central rode its record-breaking running game to yet another victory, completing a perfect 15-0 season to win its second national championship in program history.

The Cardinals took down Mount Union 28-21 in Annapolis, Maryland to win their second Stagg Bowl since 2019. Running back Ethan Greenfield racked up 119 yards and a touchdown on the ground while quarterback Luke Lehnan added 98 running yards of his own while throwing for three scores as well.

1:06 am, December 17, 2022

The Cardinals have jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half of the 2022 Stagg Bowl, and both touchdowns have come on huge plays.

Quarterback Luke Lehnan found Gagliardi Trophy winner Ethan Greenfield over the top for a 34-yard score early on, and doubled the lead with a 94-yard catch-and-run linkup with Deangelo Hardy that set a record for the longest scoring play in program history.

The Purple Raiders have struggled to get anything going offensively, with just 93 total yards of offense on 29 plays. The ground game, especially, has run into nothing but trouble. Nine rushing attempts have gained -17 yards.

The North Central running game, meanwhile, has not only found success in the first half, with 101 yards on 21 attempts, but also set a new DIII football team rushing record with this short play in the second quarter. 

1:19 pm, December 16, 2022

The 2022 Stagg Bowl is today, Dec. 16 as North Central (IL) will battle Mount Union for the DIII football national championship.

In the semifinals, the Cardinals advanced past Mary Hardin-Baylor, 49-14, while the Purple Raiders defeated Wartburg, 34-31, with a late game-winning drive.

Here is today's schedule: 

1:02 am, December 11, 2022

The 2022 DIII football championship is set with Mount Union advancing against Wartburg, while North Central (IL) defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday. Mount Union and North Central (IL) will play for the DIII title next Friday. 

Here are the results from Saturday's semifinals: 

DIII national championship game: 

1:27 pm, December 10, 2022

Four teams were in action in the semifinal round of the 2022 DIII football championship kick-off today. Saturday's advanced to the national championship game on Friday, Dec. 16. 

Watch how Mount Union marched down the field to secure the win

Here is the semifinal schedule (all times ET):

1:18 pm, December 3, 2022

The DIII football championship quarterfinals took place today. The winners of today's matchups will advance to the semifinals next Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the results of today's action:

The semifinals matchups are as follows (all times ET):

1:50 pm, November 26, 2022

Eight teams advanced from the second round of the DIII football championship held on Saturday, Nov. 26, setting up the last eight for the quarterfinals.

Second round scores: 

Here's a look at the quarterfinals, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3:

1:49 pm, November 19, 2022

The DIII football championship started Saturday, Nov. 19 with 32 teams in first round action. Get scores and stats here for all 16 games here.

First round of the 2022 DII football championship

Click any of the games below for stats.

The 16 winning teams next meet in the second round on Nov. 26. Click or tap here for the bracket.

9:59 pm, November 13, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII football championship field release

The first round of the championship will be played November 19 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 16, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

In the 2021 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central 57-24.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII football bracket

1:21 am, November 12, 2022

The 2022 DIII football selection show is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII football championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 49th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 32 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 19 through Dec. 16. The DIII football national championship will be held at the Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET.

1:20 am, November 12, 2022

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 57-24 North Central Canton, Ohio
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 North Central Jeff Thorne 41-14 Wisconsin-Whitewater Shenandoah, Texas
2018 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 24-16 Mount Union Shenandoah, Texas
2017 Mount Union Vince Kehres 12-0 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va.
2016 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 10-7 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va.
2015 Mount Union Vince Kehres 49-35 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 43-34 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2013 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 52-14 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2012 Mount Union Larry Kehres 28-10 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
2011 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 13-10 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2010 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2009 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 38-28 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2008 Mount Union Larry Kehres 31-26 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2007 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2006 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-16 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2005 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-28 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2004 Linfield Jay Locey 28-21 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va.
2003 St. John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 24-6 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2002 Mount Union Larry Kehres 48-7 Trinity (Texas) Salem, Va.
2001 Mount Union Larry Kehres 30-27 Bridgewater (Va.) Salem, Va.
2000 Mount Union Larry Kehres 10-7 St. John's (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1999 Pacific Lutheran Frosty Westering 42-13 Rowan Salem, Va.
1998 Mount Union Larry Kehres 44-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1997 Mount Union Larry Kehres 61-12 Lycoming Salem, Va.
1996 Mount Union Larry Kehres 56-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1995 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 36-7 Rowan Salem, Va.
1994 Albion Pete Schmidt 38-15 Washington & Jefferson Salem, Va.
1993 Mount Union Larry Kehres 34-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1992 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 16-12 Washington & Jefferson Bradenton, Fla.
1991 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 34-20 Dayton Bradenton, Fla.
1990 Allegheny Ken O'Keefe 21-14 Lycoming Bradenton, Fla.
1989 Dayton Mike Kelly 17-7 Union (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala.
1988 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 39-24 Central (Iowa) Phenix City, Ala.
1987 Wagner Walkt Hameline 19-3 Dayton Phenix City, Ala.
1986 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 31-3 Salisbury Phenix City, Ala.
1985 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 20-7 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1984 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-12 Central (Iowa) Kings Island, Ohio
1983 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-17 Union (N.Y.) Kings Island, Ohio
1982 West Georgia Bobby Pate 14-0 Augustana (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala.
1981 Widener Bill Manlove 24-10 Dayton Phenix City, Ala.
1980 Dayton Rick Carter 63-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1979 Ithaca Jim Buttersfield 14-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala.
1978 Baldwin-Wallace Lee Tressel 24-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala.
1977 Widener Bill Manlove 39-36 Wabash Phenix City, Ala.
1976 St.John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 31-28 Towson Phenix City, Ala.
1975 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 28-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1974 Central (Iowa) Ron Schipper 10-8 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1973 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 41-0 Juniata Phenix City, Ala.