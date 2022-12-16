North Central wins the 2022 Stagg Bowl 28-21 over Mount Union
North Central wins the 2022 DIII football championship
North Central rode its record-breaking running game to yet another victory, completing a perfect 15-0 season to win its second national championship in program history.
The Cardinals took down Mount Union 28-21 in Annapolis, Maryland to win their second Stagg Bowl since 2019. Running back Ethan Greenfield racked up 119 yards and a touchdown on the ground while quarterback Luke Lehnan added 98 running yards of his own while throwing for three scores as well.
Click or tap here for a full look at individual stats and scoring summary
splash 💦 @NCC_Athletics | #StaggBowl pic.twitter.com/3dISgkzyjg— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) December 17, 2022
North Central leads by 14 at halftime
The Cardinals have jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half of the 2022 Stagg Bowl, and both touchdowns have come on huge plays.
Quarterback Luke Lehnan found Gagliardi Trophy winner Ethan Greenfield over the top for a 34-yard score early on, and doubled the lead with a 94-yard catch-and-run linkup with Deangelo Hardy that set a record for the longest scoring play in program history.
LEHNEN ➡️ HARDY for 6️⃣!— NCC Cardinals (@NCC_Athletics) December 17, 2022
That 94-yard TD is the longest in @football_ncc history!
NCC: 14
Mt Union: 0
6:18 left in the half#WeAreNC #d3fb pic.twitter.com/j7rGjRMFXU
The Purple Raiders have struggled to get anything going offensively, with just 93 total yards of offense on 29 plays. The ground game, especially, has run into nothing but trouble. Nine rushing attempts have gained -17 yards.
The North Central running game, meanwhile, has not only found success in the first half, with 101 yards on 21 attempts, but also set a new DIII football team rushing record with this short play in the second quarter.
🚨@NCAADIII RECORD🚨— NCC Cardinals (@NCC_Athletics) December 17, 2022
This three yard run by Ethan Greenfield set a new Division III team rushing record as @football_ncc has surpassed 5,188 yards on the ground in a single-season. #WeAreNC | #d3fb | @NCAAStats pic.twitter.com/x2y78Pr4h8
The 2022 Stagg Bowl is Friday
The 2022 Stagg Bowl is today, Dec. 16 as North Central (IL) will battle Mount Union for the DIII football national championship.
In the semifinals, the Cardinals advanced past Mary Hardin-Baylor, 49-14, while the Purple Raiders defeated Wartburg, 34-31, with a late game-winning drive.
Here is today's schedule:
The 2022 DIII football championship is set
The 2022 DIII football championship is set with Mount Union advancing against Wartburg, while North Central (IL) defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday. Mount Union and North Central (IL) will play for the DIII title next Friday.
Here are the results from Saturday's semifinals:
DIII national championship game:
The DIII football semifinals begin Saturday
Four teams were in action in the semifinal round of the 2022 DIII football championship kick-off today. Saturday's advanced to the national championship game on Friday, Dec. 16.
Watch how Mount Union marched down the field to secure the win
Here is the semifinal schedule (all times ET):
Results from the DIII football quarterfinals, the semifinals are set for Dec. 10
The DIII football championship quarterfinals took place today. The winners of today's matchups will advance to the semifinals next Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the results of today's action:
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 41, Bethel (MN) 28
- North Central (IL) 48, Ithaca 7
- Wartburg 45, Aurora 17
- Mount Union 22, Delaware Valley 6
Click or tap here for the bracket.
The semifinals matchups are as follows (all times ET):
- Wartburg vs. Mount Union, Noon | ESPN+
- Mary Hardin-Baylor vs North Central (IL), 3:30 p.m | ESPN+
Results from the second round of the DIII football championship
Eight teams advanced from the second round of the DIII football championship held on Saturday, Nov. 26, setting up the last eight for the quarterfinals.
Second round scores:
- Aurora 48, Alma 26
- Mount Union 45, Utica 7
- Delaware Valley 39, Randolph-Macon 32
- Ithaca 31, Springfield 20
- North Central (IL) 28, Carnegie Mellon 7
- Wartburg 23, Saint John's (MN) 20
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Trinity (TX) 17
- Bethel (MN) 30, Linfield 13
Click or tap here for the bracket.
Here's a look at the quarterfinals, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3:
First round scores for the DIII football championship
The DIII football championship started Saturday, Nov. 19 with 32 teams in first round action. Get scores and stats here for all 16 games here.
First round of the 2022 DII football championship
Click any of the games below for stats.
- Alma 41, Mt. St. Joseph 21
- Carnegie Mellon 45, DePauw 14
- Delaware Valley 59, Gallaudet 0
- Springfield 17, Endicott 14
- Ithaca 63, UMass Dartmouth 20
- Mount Union 51, Salisbury 0
- Randolph-Macon 35, SUNY Cortland 28
- Utica 17, Susquehanna 10
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 54, Huntingdon 0
- North Central (IL) 50, Lake Forest 0
- Saint John's (MN) 49, Northwestern-St. Paul 0
- Trinity (TX) 14, Hardin-Simmons 7
- Wartburg 14, Wisconsin-La Crosse 6
- Bethel (MN) 34, Wheaton (IL) 32
- Aurora 33, Wisconsin-Whitewater 28
- Linfield 51, Pomona-Pitzer 24
The 16 winning teams next meet in the second round on Nov. 26. Click or tap here for the bracket.
NCAA Division III football committee selects championship field
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.
Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.
MORE: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII football championship field release
The first round of the championship will be played November 19 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 16, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
In the 2021 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central 57-24.
BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII football bracket
How to watch the DIII football selection show
The 2022 DIII football selection show is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII football championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 49th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.
When: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Live here on NCAA.com
The 2022 championship field will consist of 32 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 19 through Dec. 16. The DIII football national championship will be held at the Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET.
DIII football championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2021
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|57-24
|North Central
|Canton, Ohio
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|North Central
|Jeff Thorne
|41-14
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2018
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|24-16
|Mount Union
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2017
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|12-0
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|10-7
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|49-35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|43-34
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|52-14
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|28-10
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|13-10
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|38-28
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|31-26
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-16
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-28
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Linfield
|Jay Locey
|28-21
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|St. John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|24-6
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|48-7
|Trinity (Texas)
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|30-27
|Bridgewater (Va.)
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|10-7
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Pacific Lutheran
|Frosty Westering
|42-13
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|44-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|61-12
|Lycoming
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|56-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|36-7
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Albion
|Pete Schmidt
|38-15
|Washington & Jefferson
|Salem, Va.
|1993
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|34-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|16-12
|Washington & Jefferson
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1991
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|34-20
|Dayton
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1990
|Allegheny
|Ken O'Keefe
|21-14
|Lycoming
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1989
|Dayton
|Mike Kelly
|17-7
|Union (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1988
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|39-24
|Central (Iowa)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1987
|Wagner
|Walkt Hameline
|19-3
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1986
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|31-3
|Salisbury
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1985
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|20-7
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1984
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-12
|Central (Iowa)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1983
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-17
|Union (N.Y.)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1982
|West Georgia
|Bobby Pate
|14-0
|Augustana (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1981
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|24-10
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1980
|Dayton
|Rick Carter
|63-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1979
|Ithaca
|Jim Buttersfield
|14-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1978
|Baldwin-Wallace
|Lee Tressel
|24-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1977
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|39-36
|Wabash
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1976
|St.John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|31-28
|Towson
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1975
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|28-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1974
|Central (Iowa)
|Ron Schipper
|10-8
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1973
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|41-0
|Juniata
|Phenix City, Ala.