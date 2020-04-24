2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow goes No. 1 overall as SEC sets record with 15 first-round picks

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off the 2020 NFL Draft by selection Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The LSU quarterback was the first of 15 SEC players drafted in the opening round, a new single-conference record. Here are the colleges and conferences with the most draft selections from Thursday.

Colleges with the most first-round picks

LSU — 5 (Burrow, K'Lavon Chiasson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire)

Alabama — 4 (Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy)

Ohio State — 3 (Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette)

TCU/Georgia/Auburn/Oklahoma — 2

First-round picks by conference