Last Updated 12:54 AM, April 24, 2020
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow goes No. 1 overall as SEC sets record with 15 first-round picks

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to win CFP National Championship
4:32 am, April 24, 2020

2020 NFL Draft — First round recap

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off the 2020 NFL Draft by selection Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The LSU quarterback was the first of 15 SEC players drafted in the opening round, a new single-conference record. Here are the colleges and conferences with the most draft selections from Thursday.

MORE ON BURROW: Look back at 12 of Burrow's top moments at LSU

Colleges with the most first-round picks

  • LSU — 5 (Burrow, K'Lavon Chiasson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire)
  • Alabama — 4 (Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy)
  • Ohio State — 3 (Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette)
  • TCU/Georgia/Auburn/Oklahoma — 2 

First-round picks by conference

  • SEC — 15
  • Big Ten — 5
  • Big 12 — 5
  • Pac-12 — 3 
  • ACC — 3
  • Mountain West — 1
4:15 am, April 24, 2020

No. 32 — LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

With the final pick of the first round, Edwards-Helaire comes off the board as the first running back taken and the 15th SEC player of the round — breaking the record for the most players from a single conference drafted in the first round.

The junior tailback became the starter in 2019, complementing the Tigers' electric passing attack. Edwards-Helaire started 14 games, rushing for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns, winning SEC Player of the Week after scoring four total touchdowns in win over Alabama. He was later named first team All-SEC and a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to college football's most versatile player.

4:07 am, April 24, 2020

No. 31 — TCU CB Jeff Gladney, Minnesota Vikings

Gladney started 42 games in the Horned Frogs' secondary, starting more games than any of his teammates last season.

The senior matched a career-high with 15 passes defended — tied-eighth nationally — while earning All-Big 12 honors for a second straight season. Gladney moved up to the first team in his final year while also picking up All-America nods.

3:59 am, April 24, 2020

No. 30 — Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene, Miami Dolphins

Igbinoghene played two seasons in the Tigers' secondary after converting from wide receiver.

The junior logged two years as a starting cornerback, registering 18 passes broken up and and a combined 92 tackles. He also handled kickoff duties, returning one for a touchdown during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

3:51 am, April 24, 2020

No. 29 — Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson, Tennessee Titans

Wilson is the second member of Georgia's offensive line to be drafted in the first round.

The redshirt sophomore made 24 starts in 25 games, primarily receiving snaps at right tackle. He was a freshman All-American before being named second team All-SEC last season.

The selection of Wilson gives the SEC 13 of the first 29 picks as the conference breaks its own record for players drafted in the opening round. It had 12 first round picks in 2013 and 2017.

3:43 am, April 24, 2020

No. 28 — LSU LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Queen only started 16 of 41 games while at LSU, but played some of his best football down the stretch of his college career.

The junior had a career-high 85 tackles while registering 7.5 TFL and three sacks over the Tigers' final seven games. Queen was named Defensive MVP of the 2020 CFP National Championship Game. 

3:32 am, April 24, 2020

No. 27 — Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks

Brooks' senior year was one of the more statistically impressive campaigns by a Texas Tech linebacker.

He led the team in tackles for a third time in four seasons, breaking the 100-tackle marker for the first time in his career. Brooks also had more TFL last season (20) than he did in the previous three (13).  The four-year linebacker was one of three players at his position to rank in the top 15 in tackles per game, solo tackles per game and TFLs per game.

Brooks was named a Butkus Award finalist and became the first Texas Tech linebacker to be named an All-American in 25 years.

3:28 am, April 24, 2020

No. 26 — Utah State QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love took over the starting quarterback role midway into his freshman season at Utah State. He went on to lead the Aggies to three consecutive bowl appearances. 

As a sophomore, he won 11 games and was named a semifinalist for the O'Brien Award after throwing for over 3,500 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes.

Love leaves Logan as a two-time All-Mountain West selection in possession of three Utah State career records and eight single-season records.

3:18 am, April 24, 2020

No. 25 — Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Aiyuk played two seasons with the Sun Devils, earning All-American honors in his second year.

The wide receiver had close to 1,200 yards on 65 receptions. He recorded more than 700 of those after the catch, the second-highest mark in the FBS. Aiyuk is the second ASU wideout taken in the first round in as many years.

3:10 am, April 24, 2020

No. 24 — Michigan C Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Ruiz is the first center to be drafted after a three-year career at Michigan.

 The junior was named an All-Big-Ten selection twice during his time in Ann Arbor. Ruiz started 26 games at center as well as another five at right guard. 

2:59 am, April 24, 2020

No. 23 — Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers

Murray provided experience at the center of Oklahoma's defense. The linebacker started all 42 games he appeared in and made an impact each season.

He earned co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year before reaching all-conference status the following year and eventually was named an All-American. As a junior, Murray had over 100 tackles for a second straight season in addition to a career-best 17 tackles for loss and four sacks. Murray was a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Butkus Awards.

2:56 am, April 24, 2020

No. 22 — LSU WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson was a key part of an LSU offense that set numerous offensive records in 2019.

After emerging as a sophomore, he paired with Ja'Marr Chase to provide a formidable, record-setting duo in the SEC. Jefferson earned second-team All-SEC honors after pulling in a school-record 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. His yardage and touchdowns rank second and third in LSU history.

Justin Jefferson finished with the third-most receiving yards in the FBS last season.
2:45 am, April 24, 2020

No. 21 — TCU WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

Reagor's quickness showed in three years at TCU as he averaged at least 14 yards per catch in every season. 

As a sophomore, he surpassed 1,000 yards on 72 catches. While his numbers dipped in 2019, he continued to lead the Horned Frogs in catches and receiving yards, which landed him on three All-America teams. 

Reagor also flashed his skills as a returner, leaving TCU with the program's top punt return average (17.8 yards).

2:42 am, April 24, 2020

No. 20 — LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Chaisson saved his best season for last in Baton Rouge.

The redshirt sophomore spent plenty of time in opposing backfields, recording 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Both numbers are three times higher than any previous season for the LSU linebacker. 

Chaisson was named first team All-SEC in 2019 before earning Defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' Peach Bowl victory.

2:34 am, April 24, 2020

No. 19 — Ohio State CB Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders

Arnette was a veteran defensive back for the Buckeyes, starting 38 games over his four-year career.

The senior had one interception last season, returning the ball 96 yards for a touchdown against Indiana. He finished his career with 27 passes defended, breaking up 22.

2:25 am, April 24, 2020

No. 18 — Southern California OT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins

Jackson started his final 25 games with the USC, becoming the Trojans' mainstay at left tackle.

He was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a junior and also showed promise on special teams, blocking two kicks during his college career.

Austin Jackson is the No. 18 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
2:21 am, April 24, 2020

No. 17 — Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb was just the third true freshman in Oklahoma history to start a season opener at wide receiver. 

He leaves Norman as the one of the Sooners’ most accomplished wideouts. Lamb established himself as a vertical threat, averaging 19 yards per catch for his career — the highest mark in school history for any player with at least 130 catches. He also ranks first in career catches of 40-plus yards with 24 and six games of 160-plus yards.

The consensus All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist is the third wide receiver to be selected.

2:08 am, April 24, 2020

No. 16 — Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Terrell becomes the second defensive back selected after two All-ACC nods in three years at Clemson.

He made the first team as a junior after recording seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 15 games. The achievement comes as an improvement after making the third team as a sophomore. Some of Terrell's best performances came in the College Football Playoff.

He broke up three passes in 2020 and notably scored the first defensive touchdown in CFP National Championship Game history in 2019.  

2:05 am, April 24, 2020

No. 15 — Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

After a quiet first year, Jeudy took center stage as a sophomore at Alabama.

The versatile wideout won the Biletnikoff Award and first-team All-America honors after racking up over 1,300 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He followed it up with another All-America campaign highlighted by a second 1,000-yard season and double-digit touchdowns once again.

Jeudy’s records include the second-most receiving touchdowns, fourth-most yards and fifth-most receptions in program history. He caught 14 passes as a freshman.

1:59 am, April 24, 2020

No. 14 — South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Kinlaw was South Carolina’s Defensive MVP in each of the past two seasons. The senior started 34 games in three years, culminating with an All-America nod in his final campaign.

His impact on the defensive line in Columbia was evident early on as Kinlaw created disruption and turnovers at the line of scrimmage. In total, he was responsible for 18 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 10 pass deflections, seven quarterback hurries and three blocked kicks.

Kinlaw was also named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following the Gamecocks’ upset win over Georgia this past fall.

1:51 am, April 24, 2020

No. 13 — Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before Wirfs became an All-American or an Outland Trophy semifinalist, he was the first Iowa freshman to start at either tackle position in head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21-year tenure.

He saw time at right tackle and special teams before starting the final eight games of the season — seven on the right side, one on the left. One of his more notable starts that season came in a win over No. 6 Ohio State when Wirfs helped keep a clean pocket as Nate Stanley threw for five touchdowns to pull off the upset.

Wirfs has primarily played on the right side (32 starts) at Iowa but his versatility has led to him being used as a left tackle (four starts) too.

1:41 am, April 24, 2020

No. 12 — Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders

Ruggs proved to be an electric receiver at Alabama as a big-play threat.

He caught 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. While those numbers decreased the following season, his yards per catch increased to nearly 19 yards. Ruggs had an efficient junior year, hauling in 27 of his 40 receptions for either touchdowns or first downs.

Henry Ruggs is the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft
1:35 am, April 24, 2020

No. 11 — Louisville OT Mekhi Becton, New York Jets

After 33 starts for the Cardinals, Becton became the program’s first offensive lineman named first team All-ACC. 

The offensive tackle recorded over 60 knockdown blocks as a junior, helping Louisville’s rushing attack improve by over 71 yards per game. It was the second time in three years the Cardinals finished with a top 25 run game.

Becton’s all-conference recognition also comes on the heels of the program’s five-game improvement from a season ago.

1:26 am, April 24, 2020

No. 10 — Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Cleveland Browns

Wills becomes the second offensive lineman drafted after being Alabama’s permanent fixture at right tackle over the past two seasons.

He made one start as a freshman before winning the job and starting the next 28 games for the Crimson Tide. As a junior, Wills logged 771 snaps and rarely conceded advantage to opposing pressure. He was responsible for just one sack and 3.5 hurries last season, named an All-American as Alabama had one of the top offenses in college football.

Jedrick Wills Jr. is the 10th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft
1:23 am, April 24, 2020

No. 9 — Florida CB C.J. Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Henderson didn’t take long to re-write record books at Florida. He returned interceptions for touchdowns in each of his first two games, becoming the only true freshman in UF history to do so. 

But the coverage cornerback didn’t stop there.

After two additional seasons, he finished with six interceptions, 22 pass breakups, four sacks and seven tackles for loss. As a junior, Henderson was named first team All-SEC and a Thorpe Award finalist. 

1:14 am, April 24, 2020

No. 8 — Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals

Simmons won the Butkus Award in 2019 as college football’s top linebacker. He was the first Clemson player to win in the award’s history. But less than two years ago, he was playing safety.

This past season, the junior played over 100 more snaps than anyone else on Clemson’s defense, leading the Tigers in tackles, TFLs, sacks, and passes broken up. Simmons was a unanimous All-American, the sixth in Clemson’s history while becoming the third FBS player since 2005 to record at least 100 tackles, at least 16 tackles for loss, at least eight sacks and multiple interceptions in a season.

1:10 am, April 24, 2020

No. 7 — Auburn DT Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers

Brown was a three-year starter for Auburn, playing over 50 games for the Tigers. 

As a junior, he was second-team All-SEC, recording double-digit tackles for loss and setting a career high with 4.5 sacks. But that was only a precursor to his senior year.

Brown set career-high numbers in solo tackles, TFLs, and passes defended to become a consensus All-America selection. Additionally, he was the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times and finalist for the Outland, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards.

12:59 am, April 24, 2020

No. 6 — Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

And just like that, three quarterbacks have gone inside the top 10 picks.

Herbert was the first true freshman quarterback to start for Oregon in 33 years. With the Eugene native under center, the Ducks’ win total improved by at least two games in every year of his career, finishing with a 29-13 record.

He set multiple program records while being named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Manning Awards, capping his career with 95 passing touchdowns against 23 interceptions. 

He added 13 more scores on the ground, including three during Oregon’s 2020 Rose Bowl win. Herbert was named offensive MVP of that game.

12:55 am, April 24, 2020

No. 5 — Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Alabama’s lefty gunslinger is off the board at No. 5. 

Tagovailoa went 22-2 as the starter in Tuscaloosa, but he’ll likely be best remembered for his relief appearance during the 2018 CFP national championship. After coming off the bench to start the second half, he helped Alabama erase a 13-point deficit and threw for three touchdowns, earning Offensive MVP honors while leading the Tide to their 15th championship.

As a sophomore, he won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards while setting a number of school records and finishing as the Heisman runner-up. 

Tagovailoa elevated Alabama’s passing attack, tossing 87 touchdowns against 11 interceptions as the Tide have finished top 10 in scoring and passing offense in both of the last two seasons.

12:49 am, April 24, 2020

No. 4 — Georgia OT Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Thomas went from freshman All-American to first team All-American over the course of his time in Athens.

He made 15 starts at right tackle as a freshman before moving to the opposite side of the line where he’d start another 26 games. Georgia maintained a top-50 run game all three years. 

In his final season, Thomas was twice named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week and an Outland Trophy semifinalist in anchoring a unit that allowed 15 sacks.

Georgia's Andrew Thomas is the No. 4 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
12:45 am, April 24, 2020

Ohio State is first school with multiple picks this year

The selections of Chase Young and Jeff Okudah make Ohio State the first program with multiple draft selections in 2020. It also means the Buckeyes have had five top 5 selections since 2016. Here are the others:

  • Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) — 2016
  • Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) — 2018
  • Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) — 2019
12:38 am, April 24, 2020

No. 3 — Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

Okudah is now the highest-drafted defensive back out of Ohio State since Shawn Springs (1997), while becoming the Buckeyes’ fifth defender selected in the top 5 since 2016.

Ohio State has had its share of successful defensive backs through the years. But Okudah stands alone as only cornerback in program history to be a unanimous All-American.

As a junior, he broke up nine passes and intercepted three more as the backbone of a secondary that allowed the second fewest passing yards per game. He was named a Thorpe Award finalist, given to the top defensive back in college football.

12:32 am, April 24, 2020

No. 2 — Ohio State DE Chase Young, Washington Redskins

In his second season as a starter, Young earned a clean sweep of the Ted Hendricks, Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Awards as one of the top defenders in all of college football. 

The Ohio State edge rusher led the FBS in sacks (16.5), forced fumbles (6) and finished third in tackles for loss (21), becoming just the ninth defender in 38 years to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Young anchored a Buckeye defense that allowed the fewest yards per game, ranked second in red zone defense and the fourth-fewest opponent points per game in helping the Buckeyes win a Rose Bowl before returning to the College Football Playoff.

12:26 am, April 24, 2020

Rare company for Burrow

With the Bengals' selection of Joe Burrow, the former LSU quarterback finds himself in some exclusive clubs:

  • He is now the third consecutive Heisman Trophy winner to go No. 1 overall, joining Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019).
  • Burrow is the second signal-caller since 1967 to be the top pick after winning the Heisman and a national championship. Auburn's Cam Newton (2011) is the other. 
12:10 am, April 24, 2020

No. 1 — LSU QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The Heisman winner is officially the No. 1 overall pick.

After transferring from Ohio State after the 2017 season, Burrow took over as LSU's starting quarterback for 2018. He led the Tigers to a 10-win season and threw for 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

That was just a preview.

Burrow broke numerous records as a senior on 2019, including an FBS-record 60 touchdown passes as he finished with 5,671 yards while also adding 5 scores on the ground to pilot LSU to its first national title since 2007. In one of his biggest games, Burrow won at Alabama to give the Tigers their first win against the Tide since 2011.

Here's a look at the 12 greatest moments in Joe Burrow's LSU career.

9:03 pm, April 22, 2020

Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft is tonight

The 2020 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. You can stream it on WatchESPN. We'll update this page as each pick is made with a look at the college career of the player.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (that's him above) is expected to be the first player selected. Cincinnati has the first overall pick. You can read about 12 of Burrow's best college moments right here

Here is the complete Round 1 draft order:

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. NY Giants

5. Miami

6. LA Chargers

7. Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. NY Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami (from Houston)

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

8:35 pm, April 23, 2020

There's a definite Heisman flavor tonight

Three of the four Heisman finalists from this past season are expected to be drafted this weekend:
  • LSU QB Joe Burrow
  • Ohio State DE Chase Young
  • Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Burrow ended up winning the Heisman in record-setting fashion to become LSU's second Heisman winner (Billy Cannon in 1959).