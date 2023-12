What you need to know for the 2023 Army-Navy Game

The 123rd edition of the rivalry brought the first overtime game in series history.

In the first overtime, both Army and Navy scored touchdowns on their first play, bringing the score to 17-17. Navy started the second overtime with the ball, and brought it all the way to the 1-yard line before fumbling. Army recovered the loose ball, and shortly after, kicker Quinn Maretzki knocked through a 39-yard field goal to give the Black Knights the win.

THE KICK IS GOOD.

ARMY WINS IT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/A3HKrpOUz3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

In total, the two teams combined for three total pass completions.

Click here for full stats from the 2022 game