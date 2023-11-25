Last Updated 4:01 PM, November 25, 2023
Michigan edges Ohio State 30-24, claims Big Ten East crown

8:27 pm, November 25, 2023

💪 Michigan escapes Ohio State after thrilling finish

With the score knotted at 17 late in the third quarter, Michigan's star center Zak Zinter crumpled with a devastating knee injury, prompting a lengthy injury delay as the senior was carted off the field. 

Looking to refocus his squad on the most impactful game of the year, interim head coach Sherrone Moore offered six simple words of encouragement: "Play your butt off for him." 

Moore's poignant words were also immediately impactful as Blake Corum raced 65 yards into the end zone on the very next snap, flashing Zinter's No. 65 to the camera, and Michigan would score on its next three possessions, including a lengthy seven-minute final drive that powered No. 3 Michigan to a 30-24 victory over No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup between undefeated rivals.

It was the Michigan defense that sparked the Wolverines early on, as defensive back Will Johnson jumped a telegraphed pass from Kyle McCord and retuned his interception inside the Ohio State 7-yard line. Blake Corum surged in on fourth down from close range, giving the Wolverines an early 7-0 lead and spark a string of key fourth down successes for Michigan — UM's next drive saw two risky 4th-and-1 conversions before a beautifully threaded J.J. McCarthy touchdown pass to build a 14-3 lead. 

However, the tides of changes seemed to be decisively at the back of McCord and a suddenly incendiary Ohio State offense late in the first half. After falling behind 14-3 and amplifying an already defending Michigan Stadium crowd, McCord led a surgical seven-play, 73-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard Emeka Egbuka touchdown snag. 

And despite starting their next drive 98 yards from the end zone, McCord saw his Buckeyes cross midfield in just two minutes thanks to a diving third-down snag from Julian Fleming and a 44-yard bomb that Marvin Harrison hauled in while drawing a pass interference penalty. However, OSU coach Ryan Day settled for a 52-yard field goal on 4th-and-2 and kicker Jayden Fielding veered his attempt wide, keeping the halftime score at 14-10.

Ohio State managed to ultimately tie the game at 17 following a smash mouth score that mirrored their opposition — a dominant stretch from star OSU tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum netted nearly six yards per carry and allowed Ohio State to equalize with a 3-yard Henderson score. 

But three straight scoring drives from Michigan helped extend their lead to six with just a minute remaining, and a lofted ball from Kyle McCord was secured by Rod Moore to seal Michigan's perfect regular season heading into the Big Ten title game against Iowa.

8:19 pm, November 25, 2023

🔴 Not done yet: Ohio State trims deficit with Marvin Harrison Jr. TD

With the Michigan offense entering the Ohio State red zone sporting a 24-17 lead and a fresh set of downs, J.J. McCarthy looks set to deliver the death blow on a spirited Buckeye effort in Ann Arbor. The Ohio State defense remarkably stonewalled McCarthy and co., however, holding them to just a field goal, and the Ohio State offense answered the bell as well with a 65-yard scoring drive that took just four minutes. 

Who else but Marvin Harrison Jr. to cap it off, finding separation on a crossing route and outpacing the Michigan defense to the pylon, narrowing the deficit to 27-24.

7:59 pm, November 25, 2023

😮‍💨 Too tricky: RB pass sets up Michigan field goal

Interim coach Sherrone Moore assured the media that his team was going to be aggressive entering Saturday's blockbuster clash, and that audacious attitude was on full display late in the third quarter. Taking a toss near midfield, running back Donovan Edwards instead opted to look deep and fire a 34-yard strike to Roman Wilson into the Ohio State red zone. 

A subsequent field goal gave Moore's bunch a commanding 10-point lead entering the final quarter of play at Michigan Stadium

7:28 pm, November 25, 2023

⬛ All square: Ohio State touchdown ties game at 17

While Michigan made headlines two weeks ago with 32 consecutive runs against Penn State, it was the Buckeyes this time, using run after run on an all-important Saturday, leveling the score at 17 on a Michigan-esque scoring drive that featured eight straight carries. 

After a Kyle McCord completion dragged the Buckeyes just past midfield, a dominant stretch from star OSU tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum netted nearly six yards per carry and allowed Ohio State to equalize with a 3-yard Henderson score. 

17-17 in Ann Arbor with 20 minutes remaining in the ball game.

6:49 pm, November 25, 2023

❌ Wide left: Ohio State misses chance to trim deficit before half

The tides of changes seemed to be decisively at the back of Kyle McCord and a suddenly incendiary Ohio State offense late in the first half. After falling behind 14-3 and amplifying an already defending Michigan Stadium crowd, McCord led a surgical seven-play, 73-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard Emeka Egbuka touchdown snag. 

And despite starting their next drive 98 yards from the end zone, McCord saw his Buckeyes cross midfield in just two minutes thanks to a diving third-down snag from Julian Fleming and a 44-yard bomb that Marvin Harrison hauled in while drawing a pass interference penalty. However, OSU coach Ryan Day settled for a 52-yard field goal on 4th-and-2 and kicker Jayden Fielding veered his attempt wide, keeping the halftime score at 14-10.

6:11 pm, November 25, 2023

🃏 Risk, reward: Michigan extends lead after fourth-down success

Fourth down decisions have been the difference between these two elite teams after 20 minutes of action, proving crucial on another Michigan touchdown drive that extended the Wolverines lead. 

Blake Corum surged in on 4th-and-goal from the 1 to give Michigan an early 7-0 edge, and the Wolverines turned to their star tailback again facing a similar down and distance from midfield next drive — Ohio State went low, Corum went high to secure the first down. 

QB J.J. McCarthy took over as the opposing end zone beckoned, converting another 4th-and-short with a 7-yard completion to Colston Loveland before treading a beautiful pass between two Buckeye defenders and into the arms of Roman Wilson, a connection that survived a review and stood as a 22-yard touchdown. 14-3 Michigan with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

5:38 pm, November 25, 2023

🦘Jump in front: UM converts short field TD after Will Johnson INT

While Kyle McCord hasn't quite matched the explosive output of Buckeye gunslingers prior, he has consistently graded as one of the most risk-averse QBs in the nation, throwing just five interceptions entering Ann Arbor on Saturday. 

But a rare slip up from McCord offered a crucial early thrust of momentum to Michigan as he stared down his receiver, allowing Will Johnson to jump the route and return McCord's pass inside the 7-yard line. 

Fourth time proved the charm for the Wolverines offense moments later as Blake Corum plunged in from a yard out to give Michigan an early 7-0 lead. 

5:16 pm, November 25, 2023

🚨 Live from Ann Arbor: Michigan kicks off to Ohio State

The 119th meeting of "The Game" is officially underway, as Michigan elected to defer and fired its opening kick-off through the end zone. 

Stay tuned for live updates all afternoon as Ohio State and Michigan compete for Big Ten East glory!

3:01 pm, November 25, 2023

⚕️Injury report: Major Buckeye returnees for "The Game"

For most in Columbus, the Michigan game constitutes an entirely different season, and the Buckeyes are entering this new year with a fittingly clean bill of health.

Star linebacker Tommy Eichenburg, defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. are back healthy for the first time since sustaining injuries in the Rutgers and Michigan State games respectively — DB Cam Martinez also returns after prolonged injury concerns. Four players listed out, Kyion Grayes, Lathan Ransom, Will Smith Jr. and Jason Moore, were expected absences and missed last week, while reserve receiver Kojo Antwi is also listed out. 

Michigan fans, meanwhile, can exhale a bit as Roman Wilson is listed as healthy, but some anxiety will linger for the wave of maize and blue shuffling into The Big House this morning, as tackles LaDarius Henderson and Miles Hinton enter Saturday's game as questionable. 

10:15 pm, November 24, 2023

9:19 pm, November 24, 2023

🏠 Back at "The Game" — College GameDay returns to Michigan-Ohio State

Despite its slot within the most impactful weekend in college football, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry has once again separated itself from the pack, earning a ninth College GameDay distinction as Rece Davis and crew head to Ann Arbor. 

Ohio State actually holds a 5-3 advantage in the schools' GameDay history despite trailing the overall rivalry series, and a record of each game can be found here: 

DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE
November 23, 2002 Columbus No. 2 Ohio State 14-9
November 22, 2003 Ann Arbor No. 5 Michigan 35–21
November 18, 2006 Columbus No. 1 Ohio State 42-39
November 17, 2007 Ann Arbor  No. 7 Ohio State 14-3
November 26, 2016 Columbus No. 2 Ohio State 30–27 (2OT)
November 24, 2018 Columbus No. 10 Ohio State 62–39
November 27, 2021 Ann Arbor No. 5 Michigan 42–27
November 26, 2022 Columbus No. 3 Michigan 45–23
8:29 pm, November 24, 2023

👀 Since 1897: 126 years of history between Michigan, Ohio State

Earning a reputation as one of the most storied, fiercest rivalries in all of college football, it follows that this matchup also serves as one of the sport's oldest, beginning in 1897. Since then, even as the last survivors of the Toledo War passed on, the rivalry remained just as heated with Michigan compiling a narrow 60-51-6 edge entering 2023. Ohio State has spent much of the last decade whittling down UM's advantage, but the Wolverines have claimed the last two rivalry installments.

Here's a look at each of the last 10 rivalry installments:

DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE
November 24, 2012 Columbus No. 4 Ohio State 26–21
November 30, 2013 Ann Arbor No. 3 Ohio State 42–41
November 29, 2014 Columbus No. 6 Ohio State 42–28
November 28, 2015 Ann Arbor No. 8 Ohio State 42–13
November 26, 2016 Columbus No. 2 Ohio State 30–27 (2OT)
November 25, 2017 Ann Arbor No. 9 Ohio State 31–20
November 24, 2018 Columbus No. 10 Ohio State 62–39
November 30, 2019 Ann Arbor No. 1 Ohio State 56–27
November 27, 2021 Ann Arbor No. 5 Michigan 42–27
November 26, 2022 Columbus No. 3 Michigan 45–23
8:09 pm, November 24, 2023

📺 How to watch: Michigan-Ohio State meet in "The Game"

For local fans, Big Ten afficionados and, really, college football fans everywhere, Saturday's spectacle between Ohio State-Michigan and its seismic ramifications offers must-see television. As such, here's everything you need to know to watch "The Game" Saturday. 

  • Date 🗓️: Saturday, Nov. 25
  • Time ⏰: 12 p.m. ET 
  • Location📍: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV 📺: FOX