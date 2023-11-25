Michigan edges Ohio State 30-24, claims Big Ten East crown

With the score knotted at 17 late in the third quarter, Michigan's star center Zak Zinter crumpled with a devastating knee injury, prompting a lengthy injury delay as the senior was carted off the field.

Looking to refocus his squad on the most impactful game of the year, interim head coach Sherrone Moore offered six simple words of encouragement: "Play your butt off for him."

Moore's poignant words were also immediately impactful as Blake Corum raced 65 yards into the end zone on the very next snap, flashing Zinter's No. 65 to the camera, and Michigan would score on its next three possessions, including a lengthy seven-minute final drive that powered No. 3 Michigan to a 30-24 victory over No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup between undefeated rivals.

It was the Michigan defense that sparked the Wolverines early on, as defensive back Will Johnson jumped a telegraphed pass from Kyle McCord and retuned his interception inside the Ohio State 7-yard line. Blake Corum surged in on fourth down from close range, giving the Wolverines an early 7-0 lead and spark a string of key fourth down successes for Michigan — UM's next drive saw two risky 4th-and-1 conversions before a beautifully threaded J.J. McCarthy touchdown pass to build a 14-3 lead.

However, the tides of changes seemed to be decisively at the back of McCord and a suddenly incendiary Ohio State offense late in the first half. After falling behind 14-3 and amplifying an already defending Michigan Stadium crowd, McCord led a surgical seven-play, 73-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard Emeka Egbuka touchdown snag.

And despite starting their next drive 98 yards from the end zone, McCord saw his Buckeyes cross midfield in just two minutes thanks to a diving third-down snag from Julian Fleming and a 44-yard bomb that Marvin Harrison hauled in while drawing a pass interference penalty. However, OSU coach Ryan Day settled for a 52-yard field goal on 4th-and-2 and kicker Jayden Fielding veered his attempt wide, keeping the halftime score at 14-10.

Ohio State managed to ultimately tie the game at 17 following a smash mouth score that mirrored their opposition — a dominant stretch from star OSU tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum netted nearly six yards per carry and allowed Ohio State to equalize with a 3-yard Henderson score.

But three straight scoring drives from Michigan helped extend their lead to six with just a minute remaining, and a lofted ball from Kyle McCord was secured by Rod Moore to seal Michigan's perfect regular season heading into the Big Ten title game against Iowa.