Michigan edges Ohio State 30-24, claims Big Ten East crown
With the score knotted at 17 late in the third quarter, Michigan's star center Zak Zinter crumpled with a devastating knee injury, prompting a lengthy injury delay as the senior was carted off the field.
Looking to refocus his squad on the most impactful game of the year, interim head coach Sherrone Moore offered six simple words of encouragement: "Play your butt off for him."
Moore's poignant words were also immediately impactful as Blake Corum raced 65 yards into the end zone on the very next snap, flashing Zinter's No. 65 to the camera, and Michigan would score on its next three possessions, including a lengthy seven-minute final drive that powered No. 3 Michigan to a 30-24 victory over No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup between undefeated rivals.
It was the Michigan defense that sparked the Wolverines early on, as defensive back Will Johnson jumped a telegraphed pass from Kyle McCord and retuned his interception inside the Ohio State 7-yard line. Blake Corum surged in on fourth down from close range, giving the Wolverines an early 7-0 lead and spark a string of key fourth down successes for Michigan — UM's next drive saw two risky 4th-and-1 conversions before a beautifully threaded J.J. McCarthy touchdown pass to build a 14-3 lead.
However, the tides of changes seemed to be decisively at the back of McCord and a suddenly incendiary Ohio State offense late in the first half. After falling behind 14-3 and amplifying an already defending Michigan Stadium crowd, McCord led a surgical seven-play, 73-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard Emeka Egbuka touchdown snag.
And despite starting their next drive 98 yards from the end zone, McCord saw his Buckeyes cross midfield in just two minutes thanks to a diving third-down snag from Julian Fleming and a 44-yard bomb that Marvin Harrison hauled in while drawing a pass interference penalty. However, OSU coach Ryan Day settled for a 52-yard field goal on 4th-and-2 and kicker Jayden Fielding veered his attempt wide, keeping the halftime score at 14-10.
Ohio State managed to ultimately tie the game at 17 following a smash mouth score that mirrored their opposition — a dominant stretch from star OSU tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum netted nearly six yards per carry and allowed Ohio State to equalize with a 3-yard Henderson score.
But three straight scoring drives from Michigan helped extend their lead to six with just a minute remaining, and a lofted ball from Kyle McCord was secured by Rod Moore to seal Michigan's perfect regular season heading into the Big Ten title game against Iowa.
🔴 Not done yet: Ohio State trims deficit with Marvin Harrison Jr. TD
With the Michigan offense entering the Ohio State red zone sporting a 24-17 lead and a fresh set of downs, J.J. McCarthy looks set to deliver the death blow on a spirited Buckeye effort in Ann Arbor. The Ohio State defense remarkably stonewalled McCarthy and co., however, holding them to just a field goal, and the Ohio State offense answered the bell as well with a 65-yard scoring drive that took just four minutes.
Who else but Marvin Harrison Jr. to cap it off, finding separation on a crossing route and outpacing the Michigan defense to the pylon, narrowing the deficit to 27-24.
MASERATI MARV WITH THE TD@OhioStateFB marches it down the field and makes it a 3-point game 💪🌰 pic.twitter.com/flckzwtsnB— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023
😮💨 Too tricky: RB pass sets up Michigan field goal
Interim coach Sherrone Moore assured the media that his team was going to be aggressive entering Saturday's blockbuster clash, and that audacious attitude was on full display late in the third quarter. Taking a toss near midfield, running back Donovan Edwards instead opted to look deep and fire a 34-yard strike to Roman Wilson into the Ohio State red zone.
A subsequent field goal gave Moore's bunch a commanding 10-point lead entering the final quarter of play at Michigan Stadium
⬛ All square: Ohio State touchdown ties game at 17
While Michigan made headlines two weeks ago with 32 consecutive runs against Penn State, it was the Buckeyes this time, using run after run on an all-important Saturday, leveling the score at 17 on a Michigan-esque scoring drive that featured eight straight carries.
🗣️ SMASH MOUTH FOOTBALL— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023
TreVeyon Henderson ties it up for @OhioStateFB 😤 pic.twitter.com/GdeGQ06cd9
17-17 in Ann Arbor with 20 minutes remaining in the ball game.
❌ Wide left: Ohio State misses chance to trim deficit before half
🃏 Risk, reward: Michigan extends lead after fourth-down success
Fourth down decisions have been the difference between these two elite teams after 20 minutes of action, proving crucial on another Michigan touchdown drive that extended the Wolverines lead.
Blake Corum surged in on 4th-and-goal from the 1 to give Michigan an early 7-0 edge, and the Wolverines turned to their star tailback again facing a similar down and distance from midfield next drive — Ohio State went low, Corum went high to secure the first down.
QB J.J. McCarthy took over as the opposing end zone beckoned, converting another 4th-and-short with a 7-yard completion to Colston Loveland before treading a beautiful pass between two Buckeye defenders and into the arms of Roman Wilson, a connection that survived a review and stood as a 22-yard touchdown. 14-3 Michigan with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
9 ➡️ 1 pic.twitter.com/lG8GbgoLyM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 25, 2023
🦘Jump in front: UM converts short field TD after Will Johnson INT
While Kyle McCord hasn't quite matched the explosive output of Buckeye gunslingers prior, he has consistently graded as one of the most risk-averse QBs in the nation, throwing just five interceptions entering Ann Arbor on Saturday.
But a rare slip up from McCord offered a crucial early thrust of momentum to Michigan as he stared down his receiver, allowing Will Johnson to jump the route and return McCord's pass inside the 7-yard line.
PICKED OFF @UmichFootball's defense jumps all over it pic.twitter.com/hZVmL1Xpmy— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023
Fourth time proved the charm for the Wolverines offense moments later as Blake Corum plunged in from a yard out to give Michigan an early 7-0 lead.
🚨 Live from Ann Arbor: Michigan kicks off to Ohio State
The 119th meeting of "The Game" is officially underway, as Michigan elected to defer and fired its opening kick-off through the end zone.
Stay tuned for live updates all afternoon as Ohio State and Michigan compete for Big Ten East glory!
⚕️Injury report: Major Buckeye returnees for "The Game"
For most in Columbus, the Michigan game constitutes an entirely different season, and the Buckeyes are entering this new year with a fittingly clean bill of health.
Star linebacker Tommy Eichenburg, defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. are back healthy for the first time since sustaining injuries in the Rutgers and Michigan State games respectively — DB Cam Martinez also returns after prolonged injury concerns. Four players listed out, Kyion Grayes, Lathan Ransom, Will Smith Jr. and Jason Moore, were expected absences and missed last week, while reserve receiver Kojo Antwi is also listed out.
Michigan fans, meanwhile, can exhale a bit as Roman Wilson is listed as healthy, but some anxiety will linger for the wave of maize and blue shuffling into The Big House this morning, as tackles LaDarius Henderson and Miles Hinton enter Saturday's game as questionable.
Latest CFP rankings
Ohio State and Michigan are slotted Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but things will change depending on what happens Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Georgia
|11-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|11-0
|2
|3
|Michigan
|11-0
|3
|4
|Washington
|11-0
|5
|5
|Florida State
|11-0
|4
|6
|Oregon
|10-1
|6
|7
|Texas
|10-1
|7
|8
|Alabama
|10-1
|8
|9
|Missouri
|9-2
|9
|10
|Louisville
|10-1
|10
|11
|Penn State
|9-2
|12
|12
|Ole Miss
|9-2
|13
|13
|Oklahoma
|9-2
|14
|14
|LSU
|8-3
|15
|15
|Arizona
|8-3
|17
|16
|Oregon State
|8-3
|11
|17
|Iowa
|9-2
|16
|18
|Notre Dame
|7-3
|13
|19
|Kansas State
|8-3
|21
|20
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|23
|21
|Tennessee
|7-4
|18
|22
|NC State
|8-3
|NR
|23
|Tulane
|10-1
|24
|24
|Clemson
|7-4
|NR
|25
|Liberty
|11-0
|NR
🏠 Back at "The Game" — College GameDay returns to Michigan-Ohio State
Despite its slot within the most impactful weekend in college football, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry has once again separated itself from the pack, earning a ninth College GameDay distinction as Rece Davis and crew head to Ann Arbor.
Ohio State actually holds a 5-3 advantage in the schools' GameDay history despite trailing the overall rivalry series, and a record of each game can be found here:
|DATE
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|SCORE
|November 23, 2002
|Columbus
|No. 2 Ohio State
|14-9
|November 22, 2003
|Ann Arbor
|No. 5 Michigan
|35–21
|November 18, 2006
|Columbus
|No. 1 Ohio State
|42-39
|November 17, 2007
|Ann Arbor
|No. 7 Ohio State
|14-3
|November 26, 2016
|Columbus
|No. 2 Ohio State
|30–27 (2OT)
|November 24, 2018
|Columbus
|No. 10 Ohio State
|62–39
|November 27, 2021
|Ann Arbor
|No. 5 Michigan
|42–27
|November 26, 2022
|Columbus
|No. 3 Michigan
|45–23
👀 Since 1897: 126 years of history between Michigan, Ohio State
Earning a reputation as one of the most storied, fiercest rivalries in all of college football, it follows that this matchup also serves as one of the sport's oldest, beginning in 1897. Since then, even as the last survivors of the Toledo War passed on, the rivalry remained just as heated with Michigan compiling a narrow 60-51-6 edge entering 2023. Ohio State has spent much of the last decade whittling down UM's advantage, but the Wolverines have claimed the last two rivalry installments.
Here's a look at each of the last 10 rivalry installments:
|DATE
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|SCORE
|November 24, 2012
|Columbus
|No. 4 Ohio State
|26–21
|November 30, 2013
|Ann Arbor
|No. 3 Ohio State
|42–41
|November 29, 2014
|Columbus
|No. 6 Ohio State
|42–28
|November 28, 2015
|Ann Arbor
|No. 8 Ohio State
|42–13
|November 26, 2016
|Columbus
|No. 2 Ohio State
|30–27 (2OT)
|November 25, 2017
|Ann Arbor
|No. 9 Ohio State
|31–20
|November 24, 2018
|Columbus
|No. 10 Ohio State
|62–39
|November 30, 2019
|Ann Arbor
|No. 1 Ohio State
|56–27
|November 27, 2021
|Ann Arbor
|No. 5 Michigan
|42–27
|November 26, 2022
|Columbus
|No. 3 Michigan
|45–23
📺 How to watch: Michigan-Ohio State meet in "The Game"
For local fans, Big Ten afficionados and, really, college football fans everywhere, Saturday's spectacle between Ohio State-Michigan and its seismic ramifications offers must-see television. As such, here's everything you need to know to watch "The Game" Saturday.
- Date 🗓️: Saturday, Nov. 25
- Time ⏰: 12 p.m. ET
- Location📍: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV 📺: FOX