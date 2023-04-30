A 2023 NFL draft tracker for college football fans
Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in 2023
|NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED
|CONFERENCE
|62
|SEC
|54
|Big Ten
|32
|ACC
|30
|Big 12
|27
|Pac-12
|10
|AAC
|8
|MAC
|7
|C-USA, Independent (Notre Dame-3, BYU-3, Liberty-1)
|5
|Mountain West, Sun Belt
|2
|MVFC
|1
|ASUN, Big Sky, CAA, GLIAC, Ivy, NEC, OVC, SAC, SWAC, WAC
Recapping the seventh round
The seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished to close a record-setting NFL draft.
Some notable action from the seventh round includes:
- Two DII football players were selected in Wingate punter Ethan Evans at 223 overall to the Los Angeles Rams and Northern Michigan offensive tackle Jake Witt at 236 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.
- The Chicago Bears selected Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell with the first pick of the seventh round (218 overall).
- Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams was selected at 224 overall, making him the second player selected in the 2023 NFL draft that graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
- The Tennessee Titans selected UT Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell at 228 overall. He's the the second UT Martin draft pick since 1996 and 12th overall.
- 2022 Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan of TCU went 239 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. He'll rejoin his star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who the Chargers selected in the first round.
- Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden is the only HBCU player selected in the 2023 NFL draft, selected by the New England Patriots at 245 overall.
- Mr. Irrelevant was defensive end Desjuan Johnson of Toledo, selected by the Los Angeles Rams
No. 8 Washington is the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected in the 2023 NFL draft.
First HBCU player drafted.
Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden is the first HBCU player selected in the 2023 NFL draft, going to the New England Patriots at 245 overall and the 28th pick of the seventh round. Bolden goes from Deion Sanders to Bill Belichick, two coaches who know about defensive backs.
Seventh round opens with history
The Chicago Bears selected Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell with the first pick of the seventh round (218 overall). Bell is the first pick in Kennesaw State history.
Also of note in the seventh round, the Atlanta Falcons selected Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams. Hellams is the second player selected in the NFL draft that graduated from Dematha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, joining Olusegun Oluwatimi of Michigan.
Recapping the sixth round
The sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished. There have been a record number of draft day trades and quarterbacks selected. Six FCS players have been selected.
The 2023 NFL draft continues with seventh round today (Saturday, April 29).
Some notable picks from the sixth round include:
- 182. Los Angeles Rams - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
- Hodges-Tomlinson won the 2022 Thorpe Award and is the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson.
- 205. Houston Texans - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Hutchinson was a top-three finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
- 206. Cincinnati Bengals - WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
- Iosivas holds the NCAA record for the fastest men's 60 meter time run in an indoor heptathlon.
- 211. Indianapolis Colts - LB Titus Leo, Wagner
- Leo is the sixth FCS player selected in the 2023 NFL draft
- 212. Dallas Cowboys - RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
- Vaughn's father is a scout on the Dallas Cowboys.
No. 8 Washington is the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected through the first six rounds.
Standout wide receivers selected in the late sixth round
Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson and Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas were selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Hutchinson was a top-three finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2022. Iosivas holds the NCAA record for the fastest men's 60 meter time run in an indoor heptathlon. Iosivas is the sixth FCS player selected in the draft.
Hall of Famer's nephew opens sixth round selections
The Los Angeles Rams selected TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the No. 182 overall pick, the 5th pick of the sixth round. Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. The cornerback starred at TCU, winning the 2022 Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back.
Some other notable sixth-round selections include:
- 185. Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Parker Washington, Penn State
- 186. Tennessee Titans - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
- 187. New England Patriots - WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Here are the first 15 picks of the sixth round:
Recapping the fifth round
The fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished. A record 12 quarterbacks have been selected. Five FCS players have been selected.
The 2023 NFL draft continues with sixth and seventh rounds today (Saturday, April 29).
Some notable picks from the fourth round include:
- 148. Chicago Bears - LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
- Sewell is a former five-star recruit whose brother, Penei Sewell plays offensive line for the Detroit Lions.
- 149. Green Bay Packers - QB Sean Clifford, Penn State
- Clifford started at Penn State, leading second-round pick Will Levis to transfer.
- 152. Detroit Lions - OT Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary
- Sorsdal is the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992.
- 154. Seattle Seahawks - C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
- Oluwatimi is a product of Dematha Catholic High School, the same school as Chase Young and Brian Westbrook. He transferred from Virginia — where he was a Rimington Award finalist — to Michigan in 2022 and was named a team captain while allowing zero sacks.
- 164. Minnesota Vikings - QB Jaren Hall, BYU
- Hall's pick set an NFL draft record for the most quarterbacks selected at 12.
- 166. Kansas City Chiefs - DE BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
- Thompson is the fifth FCS player selected in the 2023 NFL draft after he had 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2022.
No. 8 Washington is the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected through the first five rounds.
Here are the fifth-round selections:
136 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI) Yasir Abdullah LB Louisville
137 Washington Commanders (via BUF) KJ Henry EDGE Clemson
138 Indianapolis Colts Darius Rush CB South Carolina
139 Arizona Cardinals (via DET) Clayton Tune QB Houston
140 Cleveland Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
141 Minnesota Vikings (via IND) Jacquelin Roy DT LSU
142 Cleveland Browns Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern
143 New York Jets Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh
144 New England Patriots (via LV) Atonio Mafi OG UCLA
145 Carolina Panthers Jammie Robinson S Florida State
146 New Orleans Saints Jordan Howden S Minnesota
147 Tennessee Titans Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
148 Chicago Bears Noah Sewell LB Oregon
149 Green Bay Packers Sean Clifford QB Penn State
150 Buffalo Bills (via WAS) Justin Shorter WR Florida
151 Seattle Seahawks Mike Morris DE Michigan
152 Detroit Lions Colby Sorsdal OT William & Mary
153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh
154 Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi C Michigan
155 San Francisco 49ers Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama
156 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan McFadden OG Clemson
157 Baltimore Ravens Kyu Blue Kelly CB Stanford
158 Indianapolis Colts (via MIN) Daniel Scott S California
159 Green Bay Packers (via DET) Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
160 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG) Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
161 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU) Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State
162 Indianapolis Colts Will Mallory TE Miami
163 Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown RB Illinois
164 Minnesota Vikings (via SF) Jaren Hall QB BYU
165 Chicago Bears (via NO) Terell Smith CB Minnesota
166 Kansas City Chiefs BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin
167 Houston Texans (via LAR) Henry To'oTo'o LB Alabama
168 Arizona Cardinals Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
169 Dallas Cowboys Asim Richards OT North Carolina
170 Las Vegas Raiders (via NYJ) Christopher Smith II S Georgia
171 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via LAR) Payne Durham TE Purdue
172 New York Giants Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
173 San Francisco 49ers Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
174 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU) Warren McClendon Jr. OT Georgia
175 Los Angeles Rams (via TB) Davis Allen TE Clemson
176 Indianapolis Colts Evan Hull RB Northwestern
177 Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua WR BYU
NFL draft record set; Fifth FCS player selected
When the Minnesota Vikings selected BYU quarterback Jaren Hall with the No. 164 overall pick (30th pick of the fifth round), it set an NFL draft record for the most quarterbacks selected with 12 selected.
A few picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Stephen F. Austin defensive end B.J. Thompson with the No. 166 overall pick (32nd pick of the fifth round). Thompson is the fifth FCS player selected in the 2023 NFL draft after he had 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2022.
William & Mary has first FCS pick of Day 3
The Detroit Lions selected William & Mary offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal as the No. 152 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the 18th pick of the fifth round.
Sorsdal was a first-team FCS All-American in 2022 and is the first FCS selection of Day 3 of the draft. He's the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992.
Some other notable fourth round selections include:
- 148. Chicago Bears - LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
- Sewell is a former five-star recruit who's brother, Penei Sewell plays offensive line for the Detroit Lions.
- 149. Green Bay Packers - QB Sean Clifford, Penn State
- Clifford started at Penn State, leading second-round pick Will Levis to transfer.
- 154. Seattle Seahawks - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
- Oluwatimi is a product of Dematha Catholic High School, the same school as Chase Young and Brian Westrbook. He transferred from Virginia — where he was a Rimington Award finalist — to Michigan in 2022 and was named a team captain while allowing zero sacks.
Here are some other fifth round picks:
Clemson, UCLA stars lead off the fifth round
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry and UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson were selected by the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns, respectively.
Henry is a former five-star recruit who finished with 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his Clemson career, also finishing with four ACC championships. Thompson-Robinson played five years at UCLA, starting in his final four years. He finished career as a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist in 2022 and UCLA's all-time leader in total offense (12,536 yards), completions (860), total touchdowns (116), touchdown passes (88) and passing yards (10,710).
BOOM!! 🫡 @thekjhenry pic.twitter.com/8ZYCZxvol4— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Here are all the first 11 picks of the fifth round:
Recapping the fourth round
The fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished. The 2023 NFL draft continues with fifth, sixth and seventh rounds today (Saturday, April 29).
Some notable picks from the fourth round include:
- 105. Philadelphia Eagles - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- Ringo is the fifth Georgia defender drafted by the Eagles across the last two years.
- 111. Cleveland Browns - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- Jones has a wingspan that matches the likes of NBA superstars Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis
- 113. Atlanta Falcons - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
- 127. New Orleans Saints - QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
- Haener won the 2023 Senior Bowl MVP.
- 128. Los Angeles Rams - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia
- Bennett is a former walk-on, turned two-time national champion and Heisman finalist.
- 131. Cincinnati Bengals - WR Charlie Jones, Purdue
No. 8 Washington and No. 11 Florida State are the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected through the first four rounds.
Here are the fourth-round selections:
103 New Orleans Saints Nick Saldiveri OL Old Dominion
104 Las Vegas Raiders Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland
105 Philadelphia Eagles Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
106 Indianapolis Colts Blake Freeland OT BYU
107 New England Patriots Jake Andrews C Troy
108 Seattle Seahawks Anthony Bradford OG LSU
109 Houston Texans Dylan Horton EDGE TCU
110 Indianapolis Colts Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern
111 Cleveland Browns Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
112 New England Patriots Chad Ryland K Maryland
113 Atlanta Falcons Clark Phillips III CB Utah
114 Carolina Panthers Chandler Zavala OG N.C. State
115 Chicago Bears Roschon Johnson RB Texas
116 Green Bay Packers Colby Wooden EDGE Auburn
117 New England Patriots Sidy Sow OG Eastern Michigan
118 Washington Commanders Braeden Daniels OG Utah
119 Kansas City Chiefs Chamarri Conner CB Virginia Tech
120 New York Jets Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh
121 Jacksonville Jaguars Ventrell Miller LB Florida
122 Arizona Cardinals Jon Gaines II OG UCLA
123 Seattle Seahawks Cameron Young DT Mississippi State
124 Baltimore Ravens Tavius Robinson EDGE Mississippi
125 Los Angeles Chargers Deruis Davis WR TCU
126 Cleveland Browns Isaiah McGuire DE Missouri
127 New Orleans Saints Jake Haener QB Fresno State
128 Los Angeles Rams Stetson Bennett QB Georgia
129 Dallas Cowboys Viliami Fehoko Jr. EDGE San Jose State
130 Jacksonville Jaguars Tyler Lacy EDGE Oklahoma State
131 Cincinnati Bengals Charlie Jones WR Purdue
132 Pittsburgh Steelers Nick Herbig OLB Wisconsin
133 Chicago Bears Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
134 Kansas City Chiefs Jay Ward CB LSU
135 Las Vegas Raiders Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue
2023 Senior Bowl MVP Jake Haener, National Champion Stetson Bennett drafted
Two big name collegiate signal-callers went in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft in Fresno State's Jake Haener and Georgia's Stetson Bennett.
Jake Haener came off the board with the No. 127 overall pick (25th pick of the fourth round) to the New Orleans Saints. Haener won the MVP of the 2023 Senior Bowl. He joins fellow Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr on the Saints' roster. Both of the former Bulldogs will be in their first years in New Orleans.
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Stetson Bennett with the No. 128 overall pick (26 pick of the fourth round). Bennett won back-to-back national championships at Georgia over the last two years and is one of the greatest walk-on players in NCAA football history. He'll back up former Georgia Bulldog quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Some other notable fourth round selections include:
111. Cleveland Browns - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
113. Atlanta Falcons - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
Also of note, the Philadelphia Eagles added another Georgia Bulldog — this time via trade — acquiring running back D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions.
The Georgia Bulldogs to Philadelphia Eagle pipeline continues
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo as the No. 105 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the third pick of the fourth round. Ringo is the third Georgia defender to land with Eagles, joining first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The trio join 2022's Georgia-Eagles selections Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. All five won the 2021-22 College Football Playoff championship.
Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft continues today
The 2023 NFL draft continues with rounds four, five, six and seven on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 12 p.m. ET at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Here are some of the top players available from season-ending AP ranked teams (ranking in parentheses):
- CB Kelee Ringo | Georgia (1)
- OT Dawand Jones | Ohio State (4)
- OG Jaxson Kirkland | Washington (8)
- CB Clark Phillips III | Utah (10)
- S Jammie Robinson | Florida State (11)
- LB Carlton Martial | Troy (19)
- QB Jake Haener | Fresno State (24)
FCS and HBCU prospects
