A 2023 NFL draft tracker for college football fans

The fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished. A record 12 quarterbacks have been selected. Five FCS players have been selected.

The 2023 NFL draft continues with sixth and seventh rounds today (Saturday, April 29).

Some notable picks from the fourth round include:

148. Chicago Bears - LB Noah Sewell, Oregon Sewell is a former five-star recruit whose brother, Penei Sewell plays offensive line for the Detroit Lions.​​​​​​

149. Green Bay Packers - QB Sean Clifford, Penn State Clifford started at Penn State, leading second-round pick Will Levis to transfer.

152. Detroit Lions - OT Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary Sorsdal is the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992.

154. Seattle Seahawks - C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan Oluwatimi is a product of Dematha Catholic High School, the same school as Chase Young and Brian Westbrook. He transferred from Virginia — where he was a Rimington Award finalist — to Michigan in 2022 and was named a team captain while allowing zero sacks.

164. Minnesota Vikings - QB Jaren Hall, BYU Hall's pick set an NFL draft record for the most quarterbacks selected at 12.

166. Kansas City Chiefs - DE BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin Thompson is the fifth FCS player selected in the 2023 NFL draft after he had 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2022.



No. 8 Washington is the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected through the first five rounds.

Here are the fifth-round selections:

136 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI) Yasir Abdullah LB Louisville

137 Washington Commanders (via BUF) KJ Henry EDGE Clemson

138 Indianapolis Colts Darius Rush CB South Carolina

139 Arizona Cardinals (via DET) Clayton Tune QB Houston

140 Cleveland Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA

141 Minnesota Vikings (via IND) Jacquelin Roy DT LSU

142 Cleveland Browns Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern

143 New York Jets Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh

144 New England Patriots (via LV) Atonio Mafi OG UCLA

145 Carolina Panthers Jammie Robinson S Florida State

146 New Orleans Saints Jordan Howden S Minnesota

147 Tennessee Titans Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati

148 Chicago Bears Noah Sewell LB Oregon

149 Green Bay Packers Sean Clifford QB Penn State

150 Buffalo Bills (via WAS) Justin Shorter WR Florida

151 Seattle Seahawks Mike Morris DE Michigan

152 Detroit Lions Colby Sorsdal OT William & Mary

153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh

154 Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi C Michigan

155 San Francisco 49ers Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama

156 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan McFadden OG Clemson

157 Baltimore Ravens Kyu Blue Kelly CB Stanford

158 Indianapolis Colts (via MIN) Daniel Scott S California

159 Green Bay Packers (via DET) Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia

160 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG) Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

161 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU) Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State

162 Indianapolis Colts Will Mallory TE Miami

163 Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown RB Illinois

164 Minnesota Vikings (via SF) Jaren Hall QB BYU

165 Chicago Bears (via NO) Terell Smith CB Minnesota

166 Kansas City Chiefs BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin

167 Houston Texans (via LAR) Henry To'oTo'o LB Alabama

168 Arizona Cardinals Owen Pappoe LB Auburn

169 Dallas Cowboys Asim Richards OT North Carolina

170 Las Vegas Raiders (via NYJ) Christopher Smith II S Georgia

171 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via LAR) Payne Durham TE Purdue

172 New York Giants Eric Gray RB Oklahoma

173 San Francisco 49ers Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

174 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU) Warren McClendon Jr. OT Georgia

175 Los Angeles Rams (via TB) Davis Allen TE Clemson

176 Indianapolis Colts Evan Hull RB Northwestern

177 Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua WR BYU

Click or tap here to track every pick via NFL.com