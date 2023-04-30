Last Updated 8:26 AM, April 30, 2023
Stan Becton

A 2023 NFL draft tracker for college football fans

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesCody Mauch blocks during the 2022 FCS title game.Cody Mauch (70) blocks against Montana State in the 2022 FCS title game.
12:23 pm, April 30, 2023

Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in 2023

Alabama and Georgia had 10 players drafted each in 2023, joining the exclusive 27-team club of teams with at least 10 draft picks in a single NFL draft during the seven-round era.

In addition, 21 different conferences were represented. Here's the full conference-by-conference rundown:

NO. OF PLAYERS SELECTED CONFERENCE
62 SEC
54 Big Ten
32 ACC
30 Big 12
27 Pac-12
10 AAC
8 MAC
7 C-USA, Independent (Notre Dame-3, BYU-3, Liberty-1)
5 Mountain West, Sun Belt
2 MVFC
1 ASUN, Big Sky, CAA, GLIAC, Ivy, NEC, OVC, SAC, SWAC, WAC
10:53 pm, April 29, 2023

Recapping the seventh round

The seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished to close a record-setting NFL draft.

Some notable action from the seventh round includes:

  • Two DII football players were selected in Wingate punter Ethan Evans at 223 overall to the Los Angeles Rams and Northern Michigan offensive tackle Jake Witt at 236 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.
  • The Chicago Bears selected Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell with the first pick of the seventh round (218 overall).
  • Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams was selected at 224 overall, making him the second player selected in the 2023 NFL draft that graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
  • The Tennessee Titans selected UT Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell at 228 overall. He's the the second UT Martin draft pick since 1996 and 12th overall.
  • 2022 Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan of TCU went 239 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. He'll rejoin his star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who the Chargers selected in the first round.
  • Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden is the only HBCU player selected in the 2023 NFL draft, selected by the New England Patriots at 245 overall.
  • Mr. Irrelevant was defensive end Desjuan Johnson of Toledo, selected by the Los Angeles Rams

No. 8 Washington is the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

10:36 pm, April 29, 2023

First HBCU player drafted.

Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden is the first HBCU player selected in the 2023 NFL draft, going to the New England Patriots at 245 overall and the 28th pick of the seventh round. Bolden goes from Deion Sanders to Bill Belichick, two coaches who know about defensive backs.

9:40 pm, April 29, 2023

Seventh round opens with history

The Chicago Bears selected Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell with the first pick of the seventh round (218 overall). Bell is the first pick in Kennesaw State history.

Also of note in the seventh round, the Atlanta Falcons selected Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams. Hellams is the second player selected in the NFL draft that graduated from Dematha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, joining Olusegun Oluwatimi of Michigan.

9:24 pm, April 29, 2023

Recapping the sixth round

The sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished. There have been a record number of draft day trades and quarterbacks selected. Six FCS players have been selected.

The 2023 NFL draft continues with seventh round today (Saturday, April 29).

Some notable picks from the sixth round include:

  • 182. Los Angeles Rams - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
    • Hodges-Tomlinson won the 2022 Thorpe Award and is the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson. 
  • 205. Houston Texans - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
    • Hutchinson was a top-three finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
  • 206. Cincinnati Bengals - WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
    • Iosivas holds the NCAA record for the fastest men's 60 meter time run in an indoor heptathlon.
  • 211. Indianapolis Colts - LB Titus Leo, Wagner
    • Leo is the sixth FCS player selected in the 2023 NFL draft
  • 212. Dallas Cowboys - RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
    • Vaughn's father is a scout on the Dallas Cowboys.

No. 8 Washington is the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected through the first six rounds.

8:59 pm, April 29, 2023

Standout wide receivers selected in the late sixth round

Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson and Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas were selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Hutchinson was a top-three finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2022. Iosivas holds the NCAA record for the fastest men's 60 meter time run in an indoor heptathlon. Iosivas is the sixth FCS player selected in the draft.

8:16 pm, April 29, 2023

Hall of Famer's nephew opens sixth round selections

The Los Angeles Rams selected TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the No. 182 overall pick, the 5th pick of the sixth round. Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. The cornerback starred at TCU, winning the 2022 Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back.

Some other notable sixth-round selections include:

  • 185. Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Parker Washington, Penn State
  • 186. Tennessee Titans - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
  • 187. New England Patriots - WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Here are the first 15 picks of the sixth round:

NFL draft sixth round selections

7:40 pm, April 29, 2023

Recapping the fifth round

The fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished. A record 12 quarterbacks have been selected. Five FCS players have been selected.

The 2023 NFL draft continues with sixth and seventh rounds today (Saturday, April 29).

Some notable picks from the fourth round include:

  • 148. Chicago Bears - LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
    • Sewell is a former five-star recruit whose brother, Penei Sewell plays offensive line for the Detroit Lions.​​​​​​
  • 149. Green Bay Packers - QB Sean Clifford, Penn State
    • Clifford started at Penn State, leading second-round pick Will Levis to transfer.
  • 152. Detroit Lions - OT Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary
    • Sorsdal is the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992.
  • 154. Seattle Seahawks - C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
    • Oluwatimi is a product of Dematha Catholic High School, the same school as Chase Young and Brian Westbrook. He transferred from Virginia — where he was a Rimington Award finalist — to Michigan in 2022 and was named a team captain while allowing zero sacks.
  • 164. Minnesota Vikings - QB Jaren Hall, BYU
    • Hall's pick set an NFL draft record for the most quarterbacks selected at 12.
  • 166. Kansas City Chiefs - DE BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
    • Thompson is the fifth FCS player selected in the 2023 NFL draft after he had 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2022.

No. 8 Washington is the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected through the first five rounds.

Here are the fifth-round selections:

136    Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI)    Yasir Abdullah    LB    Louisville
137    Washington Commanders (via BUF)    KJ Henry    EDGE    Clemson
138    Indianapolis Colts    Darius Rush    CB    South Carolina
139    Arizona Cardinals (via DET)    Clayton Tune    QB    Houston
140    Cleveland Browns    Dorian Thompson-Robinson    QB    UCLA
141    Minnesota Vikings (via IND)    Jacquelin Roy    DT    LSU
142    Cleveland Browns    Cameron Mitchell    CB    Northwestern
143    New York Jets    Israel Abanikanda    RB    Pittsburgh
144    New England Patriots (via LV)    Atonio Mafi    OG    UCLA
145    Carolina Panthers    Jammie Robinson    S    Florida State
146    New Orleans Saints    Jordan Howden    S    Minnesota
147    Tennessee Titans    Josh Whyle    TE    Cincinnati
148    Chicago Bears    Noah Sewell    LB    Oregon
149    Green Bay Packers    Sean Clifford    QB    Penn State
150    Buffalo Bills (via WAS)    Justin Shorter    WR    Florida
151    Seattle Seahawks    Mike Morris    DE    Michigan
152    Detroit Lions    Colby Sorsdal    OT    William & Mary
153    Tampa Bay Buccaneers    SirVocea Dennis    LB    Pittsburgh
154    Seattle Seahawks    Olu Oluwatimi    C    Michigan
155    San Francisco 49ers    Darrell Luter Jr.    CB    South Alabama
156    Los Angeles Chargers    Jordan McFadden    OG    Clemson
157    Baltimore Ravens    Kyu Blue Kelly    CB    Stanford
158    Indianapolis Colts (via MIN)    Daniel Scott    S    California
159    Green Bay Packers (via DET)    Dontayvion Wicks    WR    Virginia
160    Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)    Antonio Johnson    S    Texas A&M
161    Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)    Nick Hampton    EDGE    Appalachian State
162    Indianapolis Colts    Will Mallory    TE    Miami
163    Cincinnati Bengals    Chase Brown    RB    Illinois
164    Minnesota Vikings (via SF)    Jaren Hall    QB    BYU
165    Chicago Bears (via NO)    Terell Smith    CB    Minnesota
166    Kansas City Chiefs    BJ Thompson    EDGE    Stephen F. Austin
167    Houston Texans (via LAR)    Henry To'oTo'o    LB    Alabama
168    Arizona Cardinals    Owen Pappoe    LB    Auburn
169    Dallas Cowboys    Asim Richards    OT    North Carolina
170    Las Vegas Raiders (via NYJ)    Christopher Smith II    S    Georgia
171    Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via LAR)    Payne Durham    TE    Purdue
172    New York Giants    Eric Gray    RB    Oklahoma
173    San Francisco 49ers    Robert Beal Jr.    EDGE    Georgia
174    Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)    Warren McClendon Jr.    OT    Georgia
175    Los Angeles Rams (via TB)    Davis Allen    TE    Clemson
176    Indianapolis Colts    Evan Hull    RB    Northwestern
177    Los Angeles Rams    Puka Nacua    WR    BYU

7:07 pm, April 29, 2023

NFL draft record set; Fifth FCS player selected

When the Minnesota Vikings selected BYU quarterback Jaren Hall with the No. 164 overall pick (30th pick of the fifth round), it set an NFL draft record for the most quarterbacks selected with 12 selected.

A few picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Stephen F. Austin defensive end B.J. Thompson with the No. 166 overall pick (32nd pick of the fifth round). Thompson is the fifth FCS player selected in the 2023 NFL draft after he had 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2022.

6:37 pm, April 29, 2023

William & Mary has first FCS pick of Day 3

Colby Sorsdal

The Detroit Lions selected William & Mary offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal as the No. 152 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the 18th pick of the fifth round. 

Sorsdal was a first-team FCS All-American in 2022 and is the first FCS selection of Day 3 of the draft. He's the first William & Mary offensive player selected since 1992.

Some other notable fourth round selections include:

  • 148. Chicago Bears - LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
    • Sewell is a former five-star recruit who's brother, Penei Sewell plays offensive line for the Detroit Lions.​​​​​​
  • 149. Green Bay Packers - QB Sean Clifford, Penn State
    • Clifford started at Penn State, leading second-round pick Will Levis to transfer.
  • 154. Seattle Seahawks - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
    • Oluwatimi is a product of Dematha Catholic High School, the same school as Chase Young and Brian Westrbook. He transferred from Virginia — where he was a Rimington Award finalist — to Michigan in 2022 and was named a team captain while allowing zero sacks.

Here are some other fifth round picks:

Fifth round NFL draft

6:12 pm, April 29, 2023

Clemson, UCLA stars lead off the fifth round

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry and UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson were selected by the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Henry is a former five-star recruit who finished with 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his Clemson career, also finishing with four ACC championships. Thompson-Robinson played five years at UCLA, starting in his final four years. He finished career as a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist in 2022 and UCLA's all-time leader in total offense (12,536 yards), completions (860), total touchdowns (116), touchdown passes (88) and passing yards (10,710).

Here are all the first 11 picks of the fifth round:

NFL draft fifth round selections

5:36 pm, April 29, 2023

Recapping the fourth round

The fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft is finished. The 2023 NFL draft continues with fifth, sixth and seventh rounds today (Saturday, April 29).

Some notable picks from the fourth round include:

  • 105. Philadelphia Eagles - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
    • Ringo is the fifth Georgia defender drafted by the Eagles across the last two years.
  • 111. Cleveland Browns - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
    • Jones has a wingspan that matches the likes of NBA superstars Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis
  • 113. Atlanta Falcons - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
  • 127. New Orleans Saints - QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
    • Haener won the 2023 Senior Bowl MVP.
  • 128. Los Angeles Rams - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia
    • Bennett is a former walk-on, turned two-time national champion and Heisman finalist.
  • 131. Cincinnati Bengals - WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

No. 8 Washington and No. 11 Florida State are the only season-ending AP top-25 teams with zero players selected through the first four rounds.

Here are the fourth-round selections:

103    New Orleans Saints    Nick Saldiveri    OL    Old Dominion
104    Las Vegas Raiders    Jakorian Bennett    CB    Maryland
105    Philadelphia Eagles    Kelee Ringo    CB    Georgia
106    Indianapolis Colts    Blake Freeland    OT    BYU
107    New England Patriots    Jake Andrews    C    Troy
108    Seattle Seahawks    Anthony Bradford    OG    LSU
109    Houston Texans    Dylan Horton    EDGE    TCU
110    Indianapolis Colts    Adetomiwa Adebawore    DL    Northwestern
111    Cleveland Browns    Dawand Jones    OT    Ohio State
112    New England Patriots    Chad Ryland    K    Maryland
113    Atlanta Falcons    Clark Phillips III    CB    Utah
114    Carolina Panthers    Chandler Zavala    OG    N.C. State
115    Chicago Bears   Roschon Johnson    RB    Texas
116    Green Bay Packers    Colby Wooden    EDGE    Auburn
117    New England Patriots    Sidy Sow    OG    Eastern Michigan
118    Washington Commanders    Braeden Daniels    OG    Utah
119    Kansas City Chiefs    Chamarri Conner    CB    Virginia Tech
120    New York Jets    Carter Warren    OT    Pittsburgh
121    Jacksonville Jaguars    Ventrell Miller    LB    Florida
122    Arizona Cardinals    Jon Gaines II    OG    UCLA
123    Seattle Seahawks    Cameron Young    DT    Mississippi State
124    Baltimore Ravens    Tavius Robinson    EDGE    Mississippi
125    Los Angeles Chargers    Deruis Davis    WR    TCU
126    Cleveland Browns    Isaiah McGuire    DE    Missouri
127    New Orleans Saints   Jake Haener    QB    Fresno State
128    Los Angeles Rams    Stetson Bennett    QB    Georgia
129    Dallas Cowboys    Viliami Fehoko Jr.    EDGE    San Jose State
130    Jacksonville Jaguars    Tyler Lacy    EDGE    Oklahoma State
131    Cincinnati Bengals    Charlie Jones    WR    Purdue
132    Pittsburgh Steelers    Nick Herbig    OLB    Wisconsin
133    Chicago Bears    Tyler Scott    WR    Cincinnati
134    Kansas City Chiefs    Jay Ward    CB    LSU
135    Las Vegas Raiders    Aidan O'Connell    QB    Purdue

5:15 pm, April 29, 2023

2023 Senior Bowl MVP Jake Haener, National Champion Stetson Bennett drafted

Jake Haener Freson State NFL draft

Two big name collegiate signal-callers went in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft in Fresno State's Jake Haener and Georgia's Stetson Bennett.

Jake Haener came off the board with the No. 127 overall pick (25th pick of the fourth round) to the New Orleans Saints. Haener won the MVP of the 2023 Senior Bowl. He joins fellow Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr on the Saints' roster. Both of the former Bulldogs will be in their first years in New Orleans.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Stetson Bennett with the No. 128 overall pick (26 pick of the fourth round). Bennett won back-to-back national championships at Georgia over the last two years and is one of the greatest walk-on players in NCAA football history. He'll back up former Georgia Bulldog quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Some other notable fourth round selections include:

111. Cleveland Browns - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
113. Atlanta Falcons - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Also of note, the Philadelphia Eagles added another Georgia Bulldog — this time via trade — acquiring running back D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions.

4:20 pm, April 29, 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs to Philadelphia Eagle pipeline continues

Kelee Ringo Georgia Eagles NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo as the No. 105 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the third pick of the fourth round. Ringo is the third Georgia defender to land with Eagles, joining first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The trio join 2022's Georgia-Eagles selections Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. All five won the 2021-22 College Football Playoff championship.

4:10 pm, April 29, 2023

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft continues today

The 2023 NFL draft continues with rounds four, five, six and seven on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 12 p.m. ET at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

How to watch

  • TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Draft order and pick trackers

Best available

Here are some of the top players available from season-ending AP ranked teams (ranking in parentheses):

  • CB Kelee Ringo | Georgia (1)
  • OT Dawand Jones | Ohio State (4)
  • OG Jaxson Kirkland | Washington (8)
  • CB Clark Phillips III  | Utah (10)
  • S Jammie Robinson | Florida State (11)
  • LB Carlton Martial | Troy (19)
  • QB Jake Haener | Fresno State (24)

FCS and HBCU prospects

Three FCS players were drafted on day two of the NFL draft, led by North Dakota State's Cody Mauch. NCAA Digital's Stan Becton takes a look at some of the top "small-school" prospects hailing from the FCS and HBCU ranks ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Click or tap the links below to view the players.