Alabama dominates second half, beats Georgia 41-24 in huge SEC game

So much for that halftime deficit. So much for Georgia finally solving the Alabama puzzle.

Alabama's receivers, quarterback Mac Jones and, yes, even its defense, owned the second half as the No. 2 Crimson Tide pulled away from No. 3 Georgia 41-24 on Saturday night. It's Alabama's six consecutive win against Georgia.

As expected Jones had a huge game, throwing for 417 yards and four touchdowns while receivers Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III each made huge plays. Both Smith and Waddle topped 160 receiving yards. And on the ground, running back Najee Harris powered his way to 150 yards and a score.

DeVonta Smith is really, really good...that's really all you can say. pic.twitter.com/rIYop9K6zM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 18, 2020

For a while, Georgia's defense helped Stetson Bennett and the offense take a 24-20 lead at the half. But the Bulldogs slumped in the second half by going punt-punt-interception-interception-missed field goal. Bennett closed with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions.

It all added up to too much for Georgia to keep pace. Instead, Alabama defeated the Bulldogs again as coach Nick Saban moved to 22-0 against his former assistants.

Alabama outgained UGA 564 to 414 and forced three turnovers.