Alabama football wins 2021 SEC Championship Game over No. 1 Georgia

Last Updated 6:20 PM, December 05, 2021Andy WittryAlabama football wins 2021 SEC Championship Game over No. 1 GeorgiaShare 2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule 3:05 12:48 am, December 5, 2021Final: No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 Jason Getz | USA TODAY Sports Images For the second consecutive year, Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24, only this time the Bulldogs were the higher-ranked team — pinned No. 1 in the CFP rankings and all of the polls after an undefeated regular season. It was Alabama's seventh consecutive win over Georgia, which also lost to Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship and the 2018 SEC Championship Game. Prior to Saturday, no one had scored more than 17 points against Georgia but Alabama put up 24 points alone in the second quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young finished with 421 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, plus 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, while wide receiver Jameson Williams finished with seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV had two interceptions, including a pick-six at the hands of Jordan Battle, and the Bulldogs ran for just 3.6 yards per carry. 12:39 am, December 5, 2021Field goal, Alabama!No. 3 Alabama just added some additional cushion over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship, 41-24, with a 41-yard field goal with 1:59 left in the game. The Crimson Tide has scored 24 more points against the Bulldogs than any of Georgia's previous opponents. 12:23 am, December 5, 2021Georgia punts to Alabama after false startWith 7:15 remaining in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game and No. 3 Alabama leading No. 1 Georgia 38-24, Georgia was set to go for it on 4th-and-10 at Alabama's 49-yard line but a false start penalty pushed the Bulldogs back five yards and they ultimately punted, giving the Crimson Tide the ball again at their own 14-yard line.12:10 am, December 5, 2021Touchdown, Georgia! Brock Bowers just went bulldozer mode for a TD pic.twitter.com/Fn95IhtzIq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021 The SEC Championship Game isn't over, at least not yet. No. 1 Georgia cut No. 3 Alabama's lead to 38-24 after Georgia bounced back from Stetson Bennett IV's pick-six with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a screen pass to Brock Bowers, who steamrolled through three Alabama defenders en route to an 18-yard touchdown. 12:03 am, December 5, 2021Alabama's Jordan Battle scores on pick-six PICK SIX! The @AlabamaFTBL defense scores on a Jordan Battle INT. pic.twitter.com/XH0Mx8KYPE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021 No. 3 Alabama is now running away from No. 1 Georgia with Jordan Battle's pick-six to put the Crimson Tide ahead 38-17 as the Bulldogs' last three offensive possessions have been an interception, a turnover on downs and an interception. 11:53 pm, December 4, 2021Alabama forces Georgia into turnover on downsFacing a 14-point deficit and a nearing fourth quarter, Georgia went for it on 4th-and-9 at Alabama's 19-yard line after a potential touchdown pass on third down from Stetson Bennett IV to Brock Bowers was knocked out of his hands. On fourth down, Bennett lofted a pass that fell incomplete and the Bulldogs committed a turnover on downs, giving the ball back to the Crimson Tide. 11:32 pm, December 4, 2021Alabama picks off Stetson Bennett IV whoops! pic.twitter.com/UcqY91BR4g — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021 With Georgia driving to try to cut into Alabama's two-possession lead, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV threw an interception on 2nd-and-9 at Alabama's 19-yard line, as Alabama's DeMarcco Hellams jumped a pass intended for Brock Bowers, who appeared to cut off his route. 11:24 pm, December 4, 2021Touchdown, Alabama! "Jameson down there somewhere." - Bryce Young, probably pic.twitter.com/hdCRpnzus3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021 No. 3 Alabama has taken a 14-point lead over No. 1 Georgia after scoring on the opening drive of the second half.The Crimson Tide marched down the field with a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Jameson Williams. It's now 31-17, Alabama. 10:47 pm, December 4, 2021Halftime: No. 3 Alabama 24, No. 1 Georgia 17No. 1 Georgia entered the 2021 SEC Championship Game having allowed just 6.9 points per game this season, including three shutouts. No one had scored more than 17 points against Georgia, but No. 3 Alabama leads the SEC Championship Game at halftime, 24-17, as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for two touchdowns and rushed for a third, with more than 300 yards of total offense. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has also thrown for two touchdowns. 10:43 pm, December 4, 2021Touchdown, Alabama! BRYCE YOUNG WILL DO IT HIMSELF@AlabamaFTBL back in front pic.twitter.com/m4XO2M76KG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021 After falling behind by a double-digit margin, No. 3 Alabama has now scored on four consecutive possessions to take a 24-17 lead over No. 1 Georgia, as quarterback Bryce Young ran for an 11-yard touchdown to cap off a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Two plays before that, Young fumbled on a run but he was able to recover the ball on a play in which wide receiver John Metchie III went down with an injury. In the first half, Young has thrown for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 40 yards and a score. 10:31 pm, December 4, 2021Touchdown, Georgia!After back-to-back three-and-outs, Georgia's offense scored again to tie the game at 17-all as Stetson Bennett IV found Ladd McConkey for a 32-yard touchdown. McConkey caught a screen pass, cut across the field behind a wave of blockers and made a defender miss on his way to the end zone, capping off a three-play, 75-yard drive. Alabama committed back-to-back pass interference penalties on the drive, helping Georgia's offense move from its own 26-yard line to Alabama's 44-yard line. 10:24 pm, December 4, 2021Field goal, Alabama!Alabama scored on its third consecutive possession, this time scoring on a field goal at the end of a 12-play, 79-yard drive. Alabama converted on 3rd-and-2 from its own 14-yard line when quarterback Bryce Young found Jahleel Billingsley for a 22-yard gain as Georgia's defensive coverage lost him, then running back Trey Sanders picked up a first down on 3rd-and-1 later in the drive. Alabama was unable to convert later on 3rd-and-2 and the Crimson Tide kicked a 33-yard field goal to take a 17-10 lead. 10:14 pm, December 4, 2021Georgia punts, pins Alabama inside its own 10After falling behind 14-10, No. 1 Georgia went three-and-out for the second possession in a row, but the Bulldogs got a booming punt from Jake Camarda that went 64 yards and was downed at Alabama's 6-yard line.10:09 pm, December 4, 2021Touchdown, Alabama! BAMA TAKES THE LEAD@AlabamaFTBL finds John Metchie in the end zone pic.twitter.com/radNehuVBt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021 Just like that, No. 3 Alabama has its first lead of the SEC Championship, as the Crimson Tide turned a 10-0 deficit into a 14-10 advantage in just over five minutes of game action. Following Jameson Williams' 67-yard touchdown, Georgia's offense went three-and-out and Alabama promptly marched downfield for a six-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off with a 13-yard pass from Bryce Young to John Metchie III. 9:55 pm, December 4, 2021Touchdown, Alabama! JAMESON WILLIAMS IS GONE@AlabamaFTBL strikes back. pic.twitter.com/JHFIBMwuwF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021 Three snaps after No. 1 Georgia took a two-possession lead over No. 3 Alabama, 10-0, the Crimson Tide struck back with a 67-yard catch and run from quarterback Bryce Young to wide receive Jameson Williams. Williams caught a pass over the middle and took advantage of a broken coverage from Georgia and it was off to the races, as he cut the deficit to 10-7. 9:45 pm, December 4, 2021Touchdown, Georgia! "This is basically an alley-oop."@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/lqUf0LRLuY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021 No. 1 Georgia has now scored on back-to-back possessions to take a 10-0 lead over No. 3 Alabama as the Bulldogs capped off an eight-play, 97-yard drive with a touchdown pass from five yards out from Stetson Bennett IV to Darnell Washington, who won the battle for the jump ball in the end zone. Two plays before the touchdown, Bennett found wide receive George Pickens for a 37-yard gain on a back-shoulder throw that took Georgia from Alabama's 45-yard line to the 8-yard line. .@GeorgiaFootball fans have to be ecstatic to see George Pickens back out there making plays. pic.twitter.com/eDJoXoj92i — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021 9:41 pm, December 4, 2021Georgia forces Alabama to punt, againAfter a four-and-out possession on its opening drive, Alabama punted again on its second drive after going just 31 yards on eight plays. Alabama's drive continued when quarterback Bryce Young found Cameron Latu for a 13-yard gain on 3rd-and-2, Young then threw three incompletions in a row. Alabama's punt pinned Georgia at its own 3-yard line. 9:29 pm, December 4, 2021Alabama sacks Bennett on 3rd-and-3, Georgia settles for field goalWith Georgia driving down the field on its second possession, the Bulldogs reached the Crimson Tide's 12-yard line and on 3rd-and-3, Alabama's Dallas Turner sacked Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV for a 10-yard loss. Georgia settled for a 38-yard field goal to strike first in the SEC Championship, taking a 3-0 lead. 9:20 pm, December 4, 2021Alabama punts on its first possessionLike Georgia, Alabama's first offensive possession resulted in a four-play drive that ended in a punt, following a first down on its first offensive play. Pinned deep in its own territory, Alabama started with a screen pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams, who picked up 10 yards. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw a pair of incompletions to wide receive John Metchie III, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. picked up five yards on 2nd-and-10, but the Crimson Tide couldn't pick up another first down. When Alabama punted, it was Williams who made the tackle on special teams. In Alabama's last game against Auburn, Williams was ejected for targeting after a tackle he made on special teams. 9:12 pm, December 4, 2021Georgia gets across midfield after first play from scrimmage Brett Davis | USA TODAY Sports Images It took No. 1 Georgia just one offensive snap to get across midfield. The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff, then Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV found running back James Cook for a 14-yard gain, but Alabama's Kool-Aid Mckinstry was flagged for a late hit, giving the Bulldogs an additional 15 yards to get to Alabama's 46. However, Georgia's drive stalled from there, as James Cook was stopped for no gain, then Bennett threw an incompletion that was at risk of being a pick-six and Georgia was forced to punt. 9:02 pm, December 4, 2021The 2021 SEC Championship is underway Gary Cosby Jr. | USA TODAY Sports Images The 2021 SEC Championship between No. 1 Georgia (12-0) and No. 3 Alabama (11-1) is now underway on CBS. The winner of the SEC Championship has made the College Football Playoff in each of the last seven seasons, including five seasons in which the SEC champion earned the No. 1 seed in the playoff. Georgia is looking for its first win over Alabama since 2007. Follow along here at NCAA.com for updates throughout the game. 3:45 pm, November 30, 2021Georgia vs. Alabama: Time, TV channel, how to watch Brett Davis | USA TODAY Sports Images Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 SEC Championship Game: Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 4 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Georgia last beat Alabama in September 2007, when the Bulldogs won 26-23 in Tuscaloosa. While Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in Tuscaloosa last season, the Crimson Tide's previous two wins over the Bulldogs were especially heartbreaking for Georgia fans. During the 2017 season, Georgia and Alabama made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, marking the first time that two teams from the same conference made the playoff in the same season, and they met in the national championship. Georgia led 13-0 at halftime and then-backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started the second half for Alabama in place of Jalen Hurts and the Crimson Tide rallied to tie the game at 20-all on a Tagovailoa touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, which forced overtime. Georgia kicked a 51-yard field goal on the first possession in overtime, then the Bulldogs' defense forced the Crimson Tide's offense into 2nd-and-26, when Tagovailoa found future Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith for a championship-winning, 41 Alabama scored 21 second-half points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to win the SEC Championship Game 35-28. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:21 pm, November 29, 2021How the SEC Championship Game has affected the College Football Playoff Gary Cosby Jr. | USA TODAY Sports Images In the first seven years of the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the playoff. Here's the breakdown by season: 2014-15: Alabama (No. 1 seed) 2015-16: Alabama (No. 2 seed) 2016-17: Alabama (No. 1 seed) 2017-18: Georgia (No. 3 seed) 2018-19: Alabama (No. 1 seed) 2019-20: LSU (No. 1 seed) 2020-21: Alabama (No. 1 seed) In five of the first seven seasons of the playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has earned the No. 1 seed in the playoff, including Alabama earning the honor four times. The only time in the playoff era that two teams that played in a conference championship game both qualified for the playoff in the same season was the ACC Championship Game's participants in the 2020 season, when Notre Dame was a one-year, full-time member of the conference for football. Clemson defeated Notre Dame and both schools finished in the top four of the CFP rankings. There's a potential path to both of the 2021 SEC Championship Game's participants making the playoff this season, given that they'll enter the meeting in Atlanta ranked in the top four. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link