Alabama football wins 2021 SEC Championship Game over No. 1 Georgia

Jason Getz | USA TODAY Sports Images

For the second consecutive year, Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24, only this time the Bulldogs were the higher-ranked team — pinned No. 1 in the CFP rankings and all of the polls after an undefeated regular season. It was Alabama's seventh consecutive win over Georgia, which also lost to Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship and the 2018 SEC Championship Game.

Prior to Saturday, no one had scored more than 17 points against Georgia but Alabama put up 24 points alone in the second quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young finished with 421 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, plus 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, while wide receiver Jameson Williams finished with seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV had two interceptions, including a pick-six at the hands of Jordan Battle, and the Bulldogs ran for just 3.6 yards per carry.