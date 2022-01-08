Alabama-Georgia: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game

The 2021 College Football Playoff championship matchup is set. No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will square off for the second time this season in Indianapolis on Monday, Jan. 10.

This will be the ninth time a Nick Saban-led Alabama team will take on Georgia. The Crimson Tide have won the last seven matchups between the two; the last time the Bulldogs beat Saban’s Crimson Tide was in 2007.

The most recent matchup between these two was in the SEC Championship, when Alabama beat Georgia 41-24. That was the Bulldogs’ first loss this season and the first time they allowed more than 17 points.

Here's how the two teams reached the title game

Alabama punched its ticket early in the day when it beat No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide were led by RB Brian Robinson Jr. who racked up 204 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Nick Saban’s defense came up big all day, allowing 218 yards of offense (76 in the first half). They also did a great job of getting to Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. The Tide sacked Ridder six times in the win.

In the nightcap, Georgia took down No. 2 Michigan 34-11 at the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs depended heavily on their passing offense. QB Stetson Bennett threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dawgs defense also played a great game. It’s not often a team stops Michigan RB Hassan Haskins, but Georgia held him to 39 yards. Georgia was also able to create turnovers, intercepting Wolverines’ QB Cade McNamara twice and recovering a fumble in the win.