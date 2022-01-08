Alabama-Georgia: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game

Last Updated 3:12 PM, January 08, 2022Gary PutnikAlabama-Georgia: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch the 2022 National Championship GameShare Alabama vs. Georgia: Previewing the CFP title game with B/R's Adam Kramer 8:52 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:15 pm, January 7, 2022How to watch 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship GameIt'll be No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia in Indianapolis for the CFP national championship. Here is what you need to know for this year's CFP final: Time: 8 p.m. ET Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 TV Channel: ESPN Streaming: ESPN.com/Watch Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana The semifinals were on Friday, Dec. 31.
3:40 am, January 1, 2022
❗️ The national championship is set: Alabama vs. Georgia for the 2021 title
The 2021 College Football Playoff championship matchup is set. No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will square off for the second time this season in Indianapolis on Monday, Jan. 10. This will be the ninth time a Nick Saban-led Alabama team will take on Georgia. The Crimson Tide have won the last seven matchups between the two; the last time the Bulldogs beat Saban's Crimson Tide was in 2007. The most recent matchup between these two was in the SEC Championship, when Alabama beat Georgia 41-24. That was the Bulldogs' first loss this season and the first time they allowed more than 17 points. Here's how the two teams reached the title game Alabama punched its ticket early in the day when it beat No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide were led by RB Brian Robinson Jr. who racked up 204 rushing yards on 26 carries. Nick Saban's defense came up big all day, allowing 218 yards of offense (76 in the first half). They also did a great job of getting to Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. The Tide sacked Ridder six times in the win. In the nightcap, Georgia took down No. 2 Michigan 34-11 at the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs depended heavily on their passing offense. QB Stetson Bennett threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns. The Dawgs defense also played a great game. It's not often a team stops Michigan RB Hassan Haskins, but Georgia held him to 39 yards. Georgia was also able to create turnovers, intercepting Wolverines' QB Cade McNamara twice and recovering a fumble in the win.
11:51 pm, December 22, 2021
Final 2021 College Football Playoff rankings
This year's CFP participants are Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati. This season marks Alabama's seventh appearance in the CFP semifinals. Georgia is in it for the second time, while Cincinnati and Michigan are in the semifinals for the first time. RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 12-1 3 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 4 5 Notre Dame 11-1 6 6 Ohio State 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 9 8 Ole Miss 10-2 8 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5 10 Michigan State 10-2 11 11 Utah 10-3 17 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15 13 BYU 10-2 12 14 Oregon 10-3 10 15 Iowa 10-3 13 16 Oklahoma 10-2 14 17 Wake Forest 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 18 19 Clemson 9-3 20 20 Houston 11-2 21 21 Arkansas 8-4 22 22 Kentucky 9-3 23 23 Louisiana 12-1 24 24 San Diego State 11-2 19 25 Texas A&M 8-4 25
11:52 pm, December 22, 2021
College Football Playoff COVID-19 policy
With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation, the College Football Playoff Management Committee has released its plan for the upcoming games. Here is what the committee announced on Dec. 22: Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if one team is unavailable to play – The unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal – The semifinal game would be declared "no contest" and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if three teams are unavailable to play – The semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared "no contest." In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion. CFP National Championship – If the team's unavailability is determined after the Playoff Semifinals have been conducted, the national championship game in Indianapolis may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, January 14. If one team is able to play and the other is not and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion. If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared "no contest" and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.
11:50 pm, December 22, 2021
College Football Playoff results
Here's a complete rundown of previous College Football Playoff seasons. Ohio State won the first national title; Alabama is the defending champion. 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
11:30 pm, December 22, 2021
College Football Playoff: National Championship winners
Here's the complete history of the CFP title winners: Season Champion Score Runner-up Location 2014-15 No. 4 Ohio State 42-20 No. 2 Oregon Arlington, Texas 2015-16 No. 2 Alabama 45-40 No. 1 Clemson Glendale, Arizona 2016-17 No. 2 Clemson 35-31 No. 1 Alabama Tampa, Florida 2017-18 No. 4 Alabama 26-23 (OT) No. 3 Georgia Atlanta, Georgia 2018-19 No. 2 Clemson 44-16 No. 1 Alabama Santa Clara, California 2019-20 No. 1 LSU 42-25 No. 3 Clemson New Orleans, Louisiana 2020-21 No. 1 Alabama 52-24 No. 3 Ohio State Miami Gardens, Florida