Alabama vs. Florida football: Score, live updates

After two quarters, No. 1 Alabama leads No. 11 Florida 21-9.

The Crimson Tide were powered by QB Bryce Young’s three first quarter touchdown passes. He now has 10 touchdowns on the season.

Florida’s first points of the half came with a first quarter field goal. The Gators took the three points with the ball at the Alabama 10-yard line.

In the second quarter, the Gators defense stepped up, forcing three punts from the Crimson Tide. RB Malik Davis scored Florida’s first touchdown with a 26-yard run.

Florida appears to have recovered from Alabama’s early onslaught. The Gators receive the second half kick and will try and build of second quarter momentum.

See first half stats below: