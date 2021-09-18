Alabama vs. Florida football: Score, live updates

Last Updated 7:10 PM, September 18, 2021Stan BectonAlabama vs. Florida football: Score, live updatesShare AP Top 25 football poll breakdown: Oregon, Iowa break into top 5 after big wins 2:15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 11:01 pm, September 18, 2021Alabama hangs on for the win 31-29Alabama ran the ball six straight times before punting to run out the clock and hold on for a 31-29 victory. On the season, Alabama moves to 3-0 while Florida falls to 2-1. ALABAMA HANGS ON pic.twitter.com/drEU0p7ggQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:50 pm, September 18, 2021Florida finds paydirt! Alabama 31, Florida 29 |3:10 4QFlorida RB Dameon Pierce scored his second touchdown of the day, this time from 17 yards out. The Gators failed to convert the two-point try and still trail late in the fourth quarter. Make that 2️⃣ for @IRep229! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/IKfl07BXhj — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:39 pm, September 18, 2021Alabama kicks a field goal. Alabama 31, Florida 23 | 9:25 4QFlorida's defense held Alabama to a field goal in the redzone. Florida needs a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:24 pm, September 18, 2021The 4th Quarter is here!We have a five point game entering the fourth quarter! Alabama leads Florida 28-23. See the stats through 3 quarters below. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:17 pm, September 18, 202199-yard Florida TD drive! Alabama 28, Florida 23 | 0:29 3QThe Gators drove the ball 99-yards in 11 plays to cut the lead to five points. QB Emory Jones capped off the drive with a touchdown on a quarterback draw. Emory Jones and the Gators cap off a 99-YARD DRIVE. We've got a ballgame. pic.twitter.com/qrmYfPkdlt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:03 pm, September 18, 2021The Crimson Tide add some distance! Alabama 28, Florida 16 | 04:33 3QAfter an official review gave Alabama a 4th-and-inches from the Florida three-yard line, RB Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a touchdown. Alabama's has a two-score lead once again. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:45 pm, September 18, 2021Florida opens the second half with a touchdown! Alabama 21, Florida 16 | 10:20 3QRB Dameon Pierce scored with a 3-yard run on 4th-and-1. Going for it this go around paid off for the Gators. LETS GO @IRep229 pic.twitter.com/8xNFBs4MO0 — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:30 pm, September 18, 2021Halftime Update: Alabama leads Florida 21-9After two quarters, No. 1 Alabama leads No. 11 Florida 21-9. The Crimson Tide were powered by QB Bryce Young’s three first quarter touchdown passes. He now has 10 touchdowns on the season. Florida’s first points of the half came with a first quarter field goal. The Gators took the three points with the ball at the Alabama 10-yard line. In the second quarter, the Gators defense stepped up, forcing three punts from the Crimson Tide. RB Malik Davis scored Florida’s first touchdown with a 26-yard run. Malik Davis CAN’T BE STOPPED!! Touchdown Florida 🐊 #CFBpic.twitter.com/UHNIwEgVAn — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2021 Florida appears to have recovered from Alabama’s early onslaught. The Gators receive the second half kick and will try and build of second quarter momentum. See first half stats below: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:07 pm, September 18, 2021Florida finds the endzone! Alabama 21, Florida 9 | 06:34 2QAfter a series of punts, Florida RB Malik Davis ran in for a 26 yard touchdown. The extra point was missed. BIG TIME RUN 😤 TD for @Campaign_Lik! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/PdvzubVquK — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:33 pm, September 18, 20211 quarter down. Alabama leads 21-3QB Bryce Young's three passing touchdowns have the Crimson Tide in front after one quarter of play. Check out the first quarter stats below: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:26 pm, September 18, 2021Alabama capitalizes off the turnover! Alabama 21, Florida 3 | 00:48 1QQB Bryce Young found RB Brian Robinson Jr. for his third touchdown of the day, all in the first quarter. Bryce Young has three touchdown passes...it's still the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/6Rs7iujTuj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:21 pm, September 18, 2021Interception Crimson Tide,Jalyn Alabama's DB Jayln Armour-Davis intercepts Florida QB Emory Jones. The Crimson Tide will start their drive at the Florida 38-yard line. 03:12 remains in the first quarter. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:14 pm, September 18, 2021Young strikes again! Alabama 14, Florida 3 | 04:14 1QQB Bryce Young finds TE Jahleel Billingsley for a 26-yard touchdown. Young is now 9/11 for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Young to Jhaleel Billingsley for another Bama TD‼️ #CFBpic.twitter.com/2GZ56FNKr1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:04 pm, September 18, 2021Florida responds with a FG. Alabama 7, Florida 3 | 07:08 1QFlorida kicks a 25-yard field goal to cut the score to 7-3. The Gators score came after a 12-play drive.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:48 pm, September 18, 2021Alabama scores first! Alabama 7, Florida 0 |11:21 1QQB Bryce Young finds RB Jase McClellan for the seven-yard score! One drive, one touchdown. Just the start Alabama was looking for. pic.twitter.com/46l7kGAcJb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:42 pm, September 18, 2021Alabama vs. Florida is underway!No. 1 Alabama has entered 'The Swamp' to play No. 11 Florida. Alabama will receiving the opening kick.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:39 pm, September 18, 2021One quarterback for the GatorsEmory Jones will be the primary quarterback today. Anthony Richardson will serve a backup role. Dan Mullen tells CBS that #Gators QB Anthony Richardson won't play unless starter Emory Jones gets hurt. Richardson is medically cleared. — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:06 pm, September 18, 2021Pregame: Alabama at FloridaIt's almost time for kickoff in Gainesville as No. 1 Alabama will face No. 11 Florida. Two of college football's premier programs will take the field looking to make a statement with a big-time conference win. Alabama enters the game led by QB Bryce Young. He has excelled so far in his first season as a starter, throwing for seven touchdowns in two games. Young has a litany of weapons on the offense including WR John Metchie III and WR Jameson Williams. On defense, the Crimson Tide has talent across the board highlighted by linebackers Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris, and Will Anderson. Florida enters with two dynamic quarterbacks in Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. The two not only lead the Gators in passing, but they also are the two leading rushers for the Gators this fall. On the defensive side of the ball, Florida has a powerful defensive line led be DE Zachary Carter. CB Kaiir Elam controls one side of the field in the secondary. GAMEDAY! 🙌#BamaFactor #RollTide pic.twitter.com/1OInk7T7T7 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:40 pm, September 16, 2021How to watch Alabama vs. FloridaGet ready for an SEC battle in Week 3. It's No. 1 Alabama against No. 11 Florida, with both the Crimson Tide and the Gators trying to get a win that sends a statement to the SEC and the rest of the country. Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Sept. 18 TV channel: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 3 TV info. Florida's fans are sure to pack the stadium for this big-time matchup. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:48 pm, September 16, 2021Previewing Alabama vs. FloridaNo. 1 Alabama will visit No. 11 Florida in a big-time SEC battle. After the last three meetings occurred in the SEC Championship, the two storied programs will face off in the regular season for the first time since 2014. Alabama's offense is led by sophomore sensation QB Bryce Young. Young has picked up right where two consecutive Heisman finalists left off, throwing seven touchdowns in the first two games. Young is joined in the backfield by a rotation of running backs, led by Tuscaloosa native RB Brian Robinson Jr. The outside features WR John Metchie III and WR Jameson Williams. After transferring in from Ohio State, Williams leads the Crimson Tide in yards and touchdowns. The Crimson Tide defense is filled with NFL talent once again. A trio of linebackers in Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris, and Will Anderson fly around the ball for tackles. CB Josh Jobe has shown the potential of being a shutdown corner. Moreover, last week's return of S DeMarcco Hellams bolstered a deep secondary that already featured S Malachi Moore and S Jordan Battle. Florida enters the game with two quarterbacks that play significant time on offense. QB Emory Jones and QB Anthony Richardson lead an offense that averages over 600 yards per game. While Jones has been the better passer between the two, Richardson has 275 rushing yards in the first two games. After the quarterbacks, WR Jacob Copeland highlights the weapons on the Gator offense. On defense, the Gators can contend with the nation's best. Penn State transfer NT Antonio Valentino and Auburn transfer DT Daquan Newkirk lead a defensive line that has held opposing offenses to 93.5 rushing yards per game. They're joined up front by DE Zachary Carter and DE Brenton Cox Jr. — all can get after the quarterback with a mix of speed and power. The backend of the defense features CB Kaiir Elam, arguably the top player in the country at his position. Both Florida and Alabama enter the game with elite talent on both sides of the football. The depth of talent on the roster is sure to make this an intense Week 3 battle. When the Gators and Crimson Tide faceoff, expect a competitive, emotion-filled game. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:33 pm, September 16, 2021AP Poll updateAlabama ranks ahead of Florida in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 2. Here's what the rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Georgia 2 Georgia Oklahoma 3 Oklahoma Oregon 4 Oregon Iowa 5 Texas A&M Clemson 6 Clemson Texas A&M 7 Iowa Cincinnati 8 Cincinnati Ohio State 9 Florida Penn State 10 Notre Dame Florida 11 Ohio State Notre Dame 12 Penn State UCLA 13 UCLA Iowa State 14 Iowa State Virginia Tech 15 Virginia Tech Coastal Carolina 16 Ole Miss Ole Miss 17 Wisconsin Wisconsin 18 Coastal Carolina Arizona State 19 North Carolina Arkansas 20 Auburn North Carolina 21 Arizona State Auburn 22 Oklahoma State BYU 23 BYU Miami 24 Arkansas Michigan 25 Michigan Alabama and Florida play at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 18th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Week 3 Saturday, Sept. 18 Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | FS1 No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Buffalo | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 Michigan State at No. 24 Miami | 12 p.m. | ABC Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Kent State at No. 5 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ABC Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1 Georgia Southern at No. 20 Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia | 7 p.m. | ESPN Stony Brook at No. 4 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN No. 14 Iowa State at UNLV | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA | 10:45 p.m. | Pac-12 Network share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:21 pm, September 16, 2021Alabama vs. Florida: Series historyAlabama and Florida last met in the 2020 SEC Championship Game, when the Crimson Tide defeated the Gators 52-46. Alabama's win was their seventh straight in the series; it was the third win that came in the SEC Championship. Another Crimson Tide win will tie the longest streak in the series at eight. Florida's last win against Alabama was in the 2008 SEC Championship. The 2008 Gators would go on to win the national championship. Alabama leads the series 27-14. Here are all the meetings since 2000: Date Location Winner Score Dec. 19, 2020 Atlanta, GA Alabama 52-46 Dec. 3, 2016 Atlanta, GA Alabama 54-16 Dec. 5, 2015 Atlanta, GA Alabama 29-15 Sept. 20, 2014 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 42-21 Oct. 1, 2011 Gainesville, FL Alabama 38-10 Oct. 2, 2010 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 31-6 Dec. 5, 2009 Atlanta, GA Alabama 32-13 Dec. 6, 2008 Atlanta, GA Florida 31-20 Sept. 30, 2006 Gainesville, FL Florida 28-13 Oct. 1, 2005 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 31-3 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:10 pm, September 16, 2021Alabama vs. Florida: How they stack upAlabama and Florida were ranked 1 and 11 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of this season's results. Alabama vs. Florida Alabama 2021 STATs Florida 2-0 Record 2-0 No. 1 AP rank No. 11 46.0 Points per game 38.5 13.5 Points allowed 17.0 462.5 Yards per game 609.5 310.0 Pass yards per game 228.0 152.5 Rush yards per game 381.5 251.0 Yards allowed per game 318.0 173.5 Pass yards allowed per game 224.5 77.5 Rush yards allowed per game 93.5 Bryce Young 571 yards (7 TD) Passing leader Emory Jones 264 yards (2 TDs, 4 INT) Brian Robinson Jr. 130 yards (1 TD) Rushing leader Anthony Richardson 275 yards (2 TD) Jameson Williams 157 yards (2 TD) Receiving leader Jacob Copeland 190 yards (2 TD) Christian Harris 13 total tackles (3 TFL, 1 SK) Defense Jeremiah Moon 11 tackles (1 Sk, 1 TFL) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link