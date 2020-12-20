Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Date, time, TV channel for College Football Playoff semifinal
How to watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame
The Alabama-Notre Dame game is the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals. SEC champ Alabama is trying to advance to the CFP title game for the fifth time and is No. 1. Notre Dame is in the CFP semifinals for the second time. The Irish are No. 4.
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Preview
After a one-year miss, Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff. And the Tide are No. 1 — again.
At 11-0, the SEC champions won big most weeks. Florida kept it close in the conference title game before falling 52-46. Teams have struggled to stop the Tide all season long, as Alabama averages 49.7 points per game.
Can anyone keep pace wit 'Bama? It has three dynamic stars leading the offense: QB Mac Jones (3,739 passing yards), RB Najee Harris (1,262 rushing yards) and WR DeVonta Smith (1,511 receiving yards). Alabama defeated three teams ranked in the final CFP rankings: Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia.
As for Notre Dame, the Irish were No. 2 in the penultimate CFP rankings, going into the ACC Championship Game at 10-0 in their first season playing in a conference. But after the Irish beat Clemson at home in early November, a healthier Tigers team crushed Notre Dame 34-10. But Notre Dame still had that regular-season win against then-No. 1 Clemson and North Carolina to earn a semifinals spot.
Kyren Williams has 1,000 rushing yards, but Clemson held him to 50 in the ACC title. QB Ian Book didn't account for any touchdowns, but he did have 310 passing yards with a touchdown and 67 rushing yards in the first meeting with the Tigers.
But can Notre Dame win a big one on the big stage? That 2013 BCS National Championship (2012 season) likely lingers in the minds of many, when Alabama rocked Notre Dame 42-14. The Irish will have to find a way to keep pace with the dangerous 'Bama offense.
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Stats, how they stack up
Alabama comes in undefeated and No. 1 in the nation. Notre Dame is 10-1 after losing to Clemson in a rematch for the ACC title.
|ALABAMA
|STAT
|Notre Dame
|11-0 (10-0)
|Record (conference games)
|10-1 (9-0)
|No. 1
|CFP rank
|No. 4
|49.7
|Points per game
|35.2
|19.5
|Points allowed
|18.6
|543.9
|Yards per game
|455.2
|354.1
|Pass yards
|237.5
|189.8
|Rush yards
|217.6
|351.2
|Yards allowed
|335.1
|243.5
|Pass yards allowed
|224.5
|107.6
|Rush yards allowed
|110.5
|Mac Jones
3,739 yards (32 TDs, 4 INT)
|Passing leader
|Ian Book
2,601 yards (15 TDs, 2 INT)
|Najee Harris
1,262 yards (24 TDs)
|Rushing leader
|Kyren Williams
1,061 yards (12 TDs)
|DeVonta Smith
1,511 yards (17 TDs)
|Receiving leader
|Javon McKinley
697 yards (3 TDs)
|Dylan Moses
68 total tackles (6.5 TFL)
|Defense
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
68 total tackles (6.5 TFL)
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Series history
The Tide and the Irish have played only seven times previously, with Notre Dame holding a 5-2 advantage.
However, the two have met just once since 1987 — and that was a 42-14 Alabama rout to win the BCS National Championship for the 2012 season.
This season's matchup will mark the eighth between Alabama and Notre Dame. Half of the games will be in postseason situations.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|SCORE
|Jan. 7, 2013
|Miami Gardens, FL (BCS National Championship)
|Alabama
|42-14
|Nov. 14, 1987
|South Bend, IN
|Notre Dame
|37-6
|Oct. 4, 1986
|Birmingham, AL
|Alabama
|28-10
|Nov. 15, 1980
|Birmingham, AL
|Notre Dame
|7-0
|Nov. 13, 1976
|South Bend, IN
|Notre Dame
|21-18
|Jan. 1, 1975
|Miami, FL (Orange Bowl)
|Notre Dame
|13-11
|Dec. 31, 1973
|New Orleans, LA (Sugar Bowl)
|Notre Dame
|24-23