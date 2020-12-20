Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Date, time, TV channel for College Football Playoff semifinal

After a one-year miss, Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff. And the Tide are No. 1 — again.

At 11-0, the SEC champions won big most weeks. Florida kept it close in the conference title game before falling 52-46. Teams have struggled to stop the Tide all season long, as Alabama averages 49.7 points per game.

Can anyone keep pace wit 'Bama? It has three dynamic stars leading the offense: QB Mac Jones (3,739 passing yards), RB Najee Harris (1,262 rushing yards) and WR DeVonta Smith (1,511 receiving yards). Alabama defeated three teams ranked in the final CFP rankings: Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia.

As for Notre Dame, the Irish were No. 2 in the penultimate CFP rankings, going into the ACC Championship Game at 10-0 in their first season playing in a conference. But after the Irish beat Clemson at home in early November, a healthier Tigers team crushed Notre Dame 34-10. But Notre Dame still had that regular-season win against then-No. 1 Clemson and North Carolina to earn a semifinals spot.

Kyren Williams has 1,000 rushing yards, but Clemson held him to 50 in the ACC title. QB Ian Book didn't account for any touchdowns, but he did have 310 passing yards with a touchdown and 67 rushing yards in the first meeting with the Tigers.

But can Notre Dame win a big one on the big stage? That 2013 BCS National Championship (2012 season) likely lingers in the minds of many, when Alabama rocked Notre Dame 42-14. The Irish will have to find a way to keep pace with the dangerous 'Bama offense.