Alabama vs. Ohio State: Preview, history, prediction for the CFP National Championship Game

Either Alabama or Ohio State will add to the program's CFP pile.

The Tide hope to win their third CFP national championship as OSU attempts for its second when the two meet on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Both teams are also undefeated, though Alabama is 12-0 and the Buckeyes are 7-0. For much of the season, foes and struggled — and failed — to slow down these offenses. Ohio State RB Trey Sermon rushed for 331 yards to beat Northwestern and QB Justin Fields had 385 passing yards and six touchdowns in the blowout win against Clemson in the CFP semifinals.

Then there's Alabama. QB Mac Jones has 4,036 passing yards and WR DeVonta Smith has 1,641 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns and the Heisman Trophy. Smith is the first receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

One of the defenses hopes to slow down the efficient offenses, as this will probably be a high-scoring matchup.

The last time these two played, OSU upset No. 1 Alabama behind a huge game from star RB Ezekiel Elliott. Yet again, Ohio State gets a chance to shock the top-ranked Tide.

But could this meeting be different? Ohio State just saw Fields deliver with a big game against Clemson to knock out the Tigers. He may have to do that again, as Alabama will likely score plenty of points itself.

As has been the case all season long, Alabama will have Mac Jones throwing to DeVonta Smith a ton. That may be enough again.