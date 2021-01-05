Alabama vs. Ohio State: Preview, history, prediction for the CFP National Championship Game
Either Alabama or Ohio State will add to the program's CFP pile.
The Tide hope to win their third CFP national championship as OSU attempts for its second when the two meet on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Both teams are also undefeated, though Alabama is 12-0 and the Buckeyes are 7-0. For much of the season, foes and struggled — and failed — to slow down these offenses. Ohio State RB Trey Sermon rushed for 331 yards to beat Northwestern and QB Justin Fields had 385 passing yards and six touchdowns in the blowout win against Clemson in the CFP semifinals.
Then there's Alabama. QB Mac Jones has 4,036 passing yards and WR DeVonta Smith has 1,641 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns and the Heisman Trophy. Smith is the first receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.
One of the defenses hopes to slow down the efficient offenses, as this will probably be a high-scoring matchup.
The last time these two played, OSU upset No. 1 Alabama behind a huge game from star RB Ezekiel Elliott. Yet again, Ohio State gets a chance to shock the top-ranked Tide.
But could this meeting be different? Ohio State just saw Fields deliver with a big game against Clemson to knock out the Tigers. He may have to do that again, as Alabama will likely score plenty of points itself.
As has been the case all season long, Alabama will have Mac Jones throwing to DeVonta Smith a ton. That may be enough again.
How to watch the CFP national championship game
Alabama and Ohio State look to complete undefeated seasons when the two play in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Jan. 11. Here's how you can watch:
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Monday, Jan. 11
- TV channel: ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
CFP title game history
This is the seventh season of the College Football Playoff. Both Alabama and Ohio State have won previously. In fact, the Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title game in the 2014 season thanks to a win against the Crimson Tide in the semifinals.
Alabama has won two CFP crowns (2015 and 2017 seasons).
|YEAR
(GAME DATE)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
Alabama vs. Ohio State: Stats breakdown
Though Alabama and Ohio State are both undefeated, the Tide have played 12 games to OSU's seven. The teams are also conference champions, with Alabama hanging on against Florida to win the SEC and Ohio State defeated Northwestern to take the Big Ten.
|ALABAMA
|STAT
|Ohio State
|12-0 (10-0 SEC)
|Record (conference games)
|7-0 (5-0 Big Ten)
|No. 1
|CFP rank
|No. 3
|48.2
|Points per game
|43.4
|19.0
|Points allowed
|22.0
|535.0
|Yards per game
|544.9
|349.3
|Pass yards
|272.3
|185.7
|Rush yards
|272.6
|353.2
|Yards allowed
|370.3
|242.9
|Pass yards allowed
|281.1
|110.2
|Rush yards allowed
|89.1
|Mac Jones
4,036 yards (36 TDs, 4 INT)
|Passing leader
|Justin Fields
1,906 yards (21 TDs, 6 INT)
|Najee Harris
1,387 yards (24 TDs)
|Rushing leader
|Trey Sermon
868 yards (4 TDs)
|DeVonta Smith
1,641 yards (20 TDs)
|Receiving leader
|Garrett Wilson
673 yards (5 TDs)
|Dylan Moses
74 total tackles (6.5 TFL)
|Defense
|Pete Werner
46 total tackles (2.5 TFL)
Alabama vs. Ohio State: Series history
Despite the rich history between Alabama and Ohio State, the two have played only four times previously. Though the Tide hold a 3-1 edge, the Buckeyes won the last matchup.
In that last meeting, Ohio State upset the top-ranked Tide 42-35 in a CFP semifinal in the 2014 season. OSU then defeated Oregon to win the CFP national title.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|SCORE
|Jan. 1, 2015
|New Orleans, LA (CFP semifinal)
|Ohio State
|42-35
|Jan. 2, 1995
|Orlando, FL (Florida Citrus Bowl)
|Alabama
|24-17
|Aug. 27, 1986
|East Rutherford, NJ
|Alabama
|16-10
|Jan. 2, 1978
|New Orleans, LA (Sugar Bowl)
|Alabama
|35-6