Alabama wins 2021 CFP title behind DeVonta Smith's record-shattering first half

Alabama beat Ohio State 52-24 for the 2021 CFP national championship.

For the third time in six years, Alabama is the College Football Playoff’s national champion following a 52-24 win over Ohio State.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide re-claimed their place at the pinnacle of college football behind a record-shattering first half from DeVonta Smith. This year’s Heisman Trophy winner was unstoppable over the first 30 minutes, racking up 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He outgained the Buckeyes 215-190 in the half while setting seven school, conference and CFP records. Here’s every record Smith set Monday night:

Single-season receiving yards record (SEC)

Single season TD record (SEC)

Single-game receptions record (CFP National Championship Game)

Most yards in a half (CFP)

Career receptions record (Alabama)

Single-game receiving touchdowns record (CFP National Championship Game)

Multi-game receiving yards record (CFP, semifinal and final)

While a hand injury ended Smith’s night early, teammates Mac Jones and Najee Harris also rewrote record books. Jones set a CFP title game record with 464 passing yards and five passing touchdowns while breaking the FBS record for single-season completion percentage. Harris scored three total touchdowns to set Alabama’s single-season record and the SEC record with 30 scores for the season.

Alabama and Ohio State traded early offensive blows with the score knotted at 14 in the second quarter. But after the Crimson Tide pulled ahead 21-14, they held OSU to a field goal in the red zone before scoring the final 14 points of the first half for an 18-point lead at the break.

The Crimson Tide offense continued to roll (no pun intended) in the second half as they finished with 621 yards and punted only once late in the fourth quarter.

With the win, head coach Nick Saban passed Bear Bryant for the most national championships by a coach in the AP Poll era with 7. But unlike his first five titles in Tuscaloosa — which were orchestrated behind a punishing defense, Saban’s latest composition was an offensive symphony that operated in perfect harmony and crescendoed to an emphatic victory over the Buckeyes.