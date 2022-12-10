Army beats Navy 20-17 in double-overtime, wins 123rd Army-Navy game

Last Updated 6:53 PM, December 10, 2022NCAA.comArmy beats Navy 20-17 in double-overtime, wins 123rd Army-Navy gameShare These are the biggest stadiums in college football 2:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 11:45 pm, December 10, 2022Army beats Navy in double-overtime 20-17 Army kicker Quinn Maretzki made a 39-yard field goal to defeat Navy 20-17 in double-overtime of the 123rd Army-Navy game. The field goal gives the Black Knights the win in the first overtime game in Army-Navy history. THE KICK IS GOOD. ARMY WINS IT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/A3HKrpOUz3— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022 Army finished the game with 125 rushing yards, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Navy finished the game with 259 rushing yards, averaging 4.54 yards per carry. In total, both teams completed three passes combined. 11:40 pm, December 10, 2022
Fumble Navy! 2OT
Navy received the ball first in the second overtime, driving down to the one-yard line. Then, the Army defense forced a fumble at the goal line. Army will receive the ball, needing just a field goal to win the game 
11:31 pm, December 10, 2022
On to the second overtime! Army 17, Navy 17 | 1st OT
Army and Navy each scored touchdowns on their first plays of overtime. Army got the ball first, scoring on a 25-yard rush. Navy responded with its first completed pass of the game for the tying score. 
First OT possession TD! @ArmyWP_Football pic.twitter.com/62tIYWWrQp— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 10, 2022 
The first completion of the day for Navy is a touchdown in overtime. 
INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/1N77ZhdLoP— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022 11:24 pm, December 10, 2022
Overtime
The 123rd Army-Navy game is the first overtime game in the history of the series after the teams finished regulation tied at 10.
11:15 pm, December 10, 2022
All tied! Navy 10, Army 10 | 4Q - 1:53
Army capped off a nine-play drive with a 37-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10. There's never been an overtime in an Army-Navy game. 1:53 remains before this year becomes the first. 
All tied up with less than 2 minutes left. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KDvOmbQOxL— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 10, 2022 10:31 pm, December 10, 2022
Fourth quarter update: Navy 10, Army 7 
Navy leads Army 10-7 entering the fourth quarter. Army had a chance to score in the third quarter, but had a touchdown called back after a penalty. 
Then, a crazy scramble for a fumble knocked the Black Knights out of potential field-goal range 
Click or tap here for stats from the game. 
10:25 pm, December 10, 2022
Hall-ing it to the end zone! Navy 10, Army 7 | 3Q - 4:09
On the first play of Navy's drive, fullback Anton Hall Jr. took a handoff 77-yards to the end zone. The run is the longest play of the game and the longest rushing touchdown by a Midshipman in Army-Navy history. 
ANTON HALL IS GONE! NAVY TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/PU3cnALwr3— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022 9:44 pm, December 10, 2022
Halftime update: Army 7, Navy 3 
The Black Knights lead the Midshipmen 7-3 in the 123rd Army-Navy game. Army only has one first down and 33 total yards, but still leads thanks to a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown. 
Every drive but two between the two service academies has ended in a punt; the other two drives ended with a field goal after a three-and-out and a Hail Mary attempt. 
Click or tap here for stats from the game. 
9:33 pm, December 10, 2022
Special teams TD! Army 7, Navy 3 | 2Q - 1:06
Army turned to its special teams for its first points of the game, blocking a punt and landing on the football in the end zone for a touchdown. Noah Short and Jabril Williams combined for the score. Watch the play below. 
ARMY BLOCK. ARMY TOUCHDOWN. pic.twitter.com/dXhcleAPc9— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022 8:57 pm, December 10, 2022
Navy strikes first! Navy 3, Army 0 | 2Q - 12:36
After a scoreless first quarter, Navy is on the board with the first points of the game. The Midshipmen wen three-and-out, but kicked a 44-yard field goal, thanks to starting with the ball at the Army 35-yard line. 
IT'S GOOD! 🙌@NavyFB is on the board! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o0zi3dgAl7— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 10, 2022 
8:48 pm, December 10, 2022
First quarter update: Army and Navy scoreless after one 
Army and Navy are tied 0-0 after the first quarter. In typical Army-Navy fashion, neither team has attempted a pass through the first quarter. Navy has been the better rushing team gaining 51 yards to Navy's eight. Every drive has ended in a punt so far. 
Chris Frey bringing the THUNDER for Army. pic.twitter.com/4j0YBA0Kid— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022 
Click or tap here for live stats from the game. 7:55 pm, December 10, 2022
The 123rd Army-Navy game is underway
The 123rd Army-Navy football game is underway. You can watch live on CBS. 
Click or tap here for live stats.
7:41 pm, December 7, 2022
Here's how to watch the Army-Navy Game 
Navy will try to defeat Army for the second consecutive year when the two rivals meet this Saturday. Here's how you can watch. 
Time: 3 p.m. ET 
Date: Saturday, Dec. 10 
TV: CBS 
Online: Click or tap here for CBS Sports 
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia 
7:26 pm, December 7, 2022
Here's what the stats say
Here's how the Black Knights and Midshipmen match up statistically going into their meeting. ARMY STAT NAVY 5-6 (Independent) Record (Conference) 4-7 (4-4 AAC) 29.4 Points per game 22.4 23.0 Points allowed 24.7 385.5 Total offense 330.7 81.1 Passing offense 91.2 304.4 Rushing offense 239.5 365.8 Total defense 355.9 172.3 Passing defense 270.3 193.5 Rushing defense 85.6 +3 Turnovers +4 Tyhier Tyler 301 yards, 2 TDS, 1 INT Top passer Tai Lavatai 785 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INT Tyhier Tyler 601 yards, 12 TDs Top rusher Daba Fofana 749 yards, 6 TDs Isaiah Alston 16 catches, 269 yards, TD Top receiver Jayden Umbarger 16 receptions, 265 yards, 2 TDs Leo Lowin 84 total tackles, 5 tfl, 3 sacks, 2 INT Top tackler John Marshall 88 total tackles, 18.5 tfl, 10.5 sacks, INT share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +