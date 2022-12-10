Army beats Navy 20-17 in double-overtime, wins 123rd Army-Navy game

Army kicker Quinn Maretzki made a 39-yard field goal to defeat Navy 20-17 in double-overtime of the 123rd Army-Navy game. The field goal gives the Black Knights the win in the first overtime game in Army-Navy history.

THE KICK IS GOOD.

ARMY WINS IT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/A3HKrpOUz3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

Army finished the game with 125 rushing yards, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Navy finished the game with 259 rushing yards, averaging 4.54 yards per carry. In total, both teams completed three passes combined. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game.