Army blanks Navy in 121st meeting between programs

Army defeated Navy 15-0 in the 121st meeting between the programs.

For the fourth time in five years, Army will sing second following its 15-0 rivalry win over Navy.

The Black Knights got a signature performance from their defense on an afternoon where both points and yards were at a premium. Army’s defense has been one of the more imposing units among FBS teams and found another gear against its rival. The Midshipmen were held to 117 yards and kept out of the end zone — the ninth time Navy has been shut out in the series and the first since 1969.

Army kicker Quinn Maretzki opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Navy threatened that lead once coming out of halftime. After Navy quarterback Xavier Arline carried for 11 and 52 yards on the first two plays of the third quarter, Army did not concede any points while pinned against its own end zone, stopping Navy four times from its own 2-yard-line.

The Black Knights extended their lead in the fourth quarter after linebacker Jon Rhattigan recovered a fumble deep in Navy territory. Army quarterback Tyler Tyhier punched in the game’s lone touchdown six plays later. Tyhier finished with 96 yards to pace the offense while defensive back Daryan McDonald got the defense involved offensively, forcing a safety after disrupting an attempted trick play by Navy. Maretzki capped the scoring with a 40-yard field goal, his second make on three tries.

Saturday was Army’s fifth game of the season holding an opponent to 9 or points or fewer. Head coach Jeff Monken’s team came into the contest ranked top 10 nationally in points per game allowed (16.3) and opponent yards per game (289.3), two per-game metrics that both improved following the win.

Navy leads the all-time series 61-53-7 after the 2020 meeting.