Army blanks Navy in 121st meeting between programs
For the fourth time in five years, Army will sing second following its 15-0 rivalry win over Navy.
The Black Knights got a signature performance from their defense on an afternoon where both points and yards were at a premium. Army’s defense has been one of the more imposing units among FBS teams and found another gear against its rival. The Midshipmen were held to 117 yards and kept out of the end zone — the ninth time Navy has been shut out in the series and the first since 1969.
Army kicker Quinn Maretzki opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Navy threatened that lead once coming out of halftime. After Navy quarterback Xavier Arline carried for 11 and 52 yards on the first two plays of the third quarter, Army did not concede any points while pinned against its own end zone, stopping Navy four times from its own 2-yard-line.
The Black Knights extended their lead in the fourth quarter after linebacker Jon Rhattigan recovered a fumble deep in Navy territory. Army quarterback Tyler Tyhier punched in the game’s lone touchdown six plays later. Tyhier finished with 96 yards to pace the offense while defensive back Daryan McDonald got the defense involved offensively, forcing a safety after disrupting an attempted trick play by Navy. Maretzki capped the scoring with a 40-yard field goal, his second make on three tries.
Saturday was Army’s fifth game of the season holding an opponent to 9 or points or fewer. Head coach Jeff Monken’s team came into the contest ranked top 10 nationally in points per game allowed (16.3) and opponent yards per game (289.3), two per-game metrics that both improved following the win.
Navy leads the all-time series 61-53-7 after the 2020 meeting.
Here are the final statistics:
Army 3, Navy 0 after three quarters
Army inched closer to a win over Navy by stopping the Midshipmen just inches from a go-ahead touchdown.
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline opened the second half with runs of 11 and 52 yards, setting the 'Mids up with 1st-and-goal from Army's 2. The Black Knights potentially came away with the biggest defensive stop of the game, keeping Navy out of the end zone to preserve a 3-0 lead.
Here are the game stats through the third quarter:
Army leads Navy 3-0 at the half
Army is 30 minutes away from its fourth win in five years against Navy, holding a 3-0 lead at the half. The Black Knights scored the first points of the afternoon on a 37-yard field goal from kicker Quinn Maretzki four plays into the second quarter.
Maretzki had a chance to double the lead late in the period from 38 yards out but pushed the attempt wide into the dense fog covering Michie Stadium. While points have been scarce in West Point, Army's defense has allowed the Maretzki to be the difference through the first half. Army has held Navy to 52 yards and just 2.6 yards per play. The Midshipmen have not yet run a play on Army's side of the field.
Take a look at the first half stats here:
Army, Navy locked in scoreless tie through first quarter
Defense is the name of the game early in the 121st meeting between Army and Navy.
Not only is the game scoreless through the first quarter, but neither Army nor Navy ran an offensive play in opponent territory over the first 15 minutes. Yards have also been hard to come by on both sides as the two teams have combined for as many punts as first downs (4). Navy had the longest drive of the quarter, going 26 yards in eight plays while Army capped the period with the longest play of the afternoon so far — a 28-yard completion from Tyhier Tyler to Tyrell Robinson.
Here's a look at the stats through the first quarter:
Pregame: Army vs. Navy
It's time to find out what a home-field advantage really looks like in the Army-Navy game. A hallmark of this series is to play on neutral ground, a tradition that's been kept up for the last 76 years. But then again, 2020 has been anything but traditional in college football as the rivalry moves to West Point, N.Y. for its 121st meeting.
Army comes in to Saturday's game with the better record at 7-2, but don't count 3-6 Navy out just yet. The Midshipmen snapped a three-year losing streak to Army in 2019 and own bragging rights when it comes to all-time records, holding a 61-52-7 edge over the Black Knights.
How to watch Army vs. Navy
For the first time since 1943, the Army-Navy game will be played in West Point, N.Y., as the Black Knights play on their home field due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 12
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Michie Stadium
Saturday's coverage includes ESPN's College GameDay preview show, which is on location of the game. That starts at 9 a.m. ET.
Don't miss a thing!— Army-Navy Game (@ArmyNavyGame) December 11, 2020
Here is tomorrow's game timeline and where to watch ⬇️#ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/dOZTiedGj1
Previewing Army vs. Navy
Get ready for another edition of Army-Navy — only with a rare location.
For the first time since 1943, the prestigious rivalry will be played at Army in West Point, New York. The game is set for Army's home field because of COVID-19 restrictions on attendance limits. In that 1943 game, Navy won 13-0 for the Midshipmen's fifth consecutive win in the series.
For 2020, Navy hopes to make it two in a row. This comes after Army won three straight meetings and after Navy strung together 14 in a row from 2002 to 2015.
Both teams have played different quarterbacks throughout the season, so expect intrigue for the starter. But Army has been more consistent with success, as the Black Knights are 7-2 to Navy's 3-6. Army averages nearly 300 rushing yards a game, with seven players rushing between 227 (Sandon McCoy also has 10 touchdowns) and 383 yards (Jakobi Buchanan) this season.
Meanwhile, Navy has lost four in a row while scoring only 13 total points the last two weeks. The Midshipmen allow 410.3 yards per game.
Army should make up for last year's blowout defeat on Saturday.
Army vs. Navy: Series history
Last year, Navy stopped the series slide at three games, as the Midshipmen won 31-7. Navy QB Malcolm Perry set a series record with 304 rushing yards in the romp.
Navy leads the series 61-52-7, including a 14-game run from 2002 through 2016. Here's a look at all of the games:
Army vs. Navy: Scores, all-time series
Army vs. Navy: Stats, how they stack up
Army comes into the game at 7-2, winning five of its last six games. Navy is 3-6 and has lost four games in a row.
Here's a look at the statistics for both teams:
|Army
|STAT
|Navy
|7-2
|Record
|3-6 (3-4 AAC)
|30.6
|Points per game
|18.4
|16.3
|Points allowed
|32.0
|346.9
|Yards per game
|292.6
|50.2
|Pass yards
|107.2
|296.7
|Rush yards
|185.3
|289.3
|Yards allowed
|410.3
|170.3
|Pass yards allowed
|197.8
|119.0
|Rush yards allowed
|212.6
|Christian Anderson
158 yards (1 TD, 3 INT)
|Passing leader
|Dalen Morris
570 yards (3 TDs, 2 INT)
|Jakobi Buchanan
383 yards (5 TDs)
|Rushing leader
|Nelson Smith
622 yards (8 TDs)
|Michael Roberts
106 yards (1 TD)
|Receiving leader
|Mychal Cooper
199 yards (2 TDs)
|Jon Rhattigan
67 total tackles (8 TFL, 2 INT)
|Defense
|Diego Fagot
67 total tackles (10 TFL, 3 sacks)