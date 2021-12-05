Army vs. Navy Game: Time, TV channel, preview for rivalry game

Last Updated 8:40 PM, December 05, 2021Andy WittryArmy vs. Navy Game: Time, TV channel, preview for rivalry gameShare 2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule 3:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:18 pm, December 5, 2021Army-Navy Game: Time, TV channel, how to watchHere's everything you need to know about how to watch the Army-Navy Game. Date, time: 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 11 TV channel: CBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:21 pm, December 5, 2021Army vs. Navy: Series historyNavy holds the advantage in the all-time series, 61-53-7, but Army has won three of the last four meetings, including a 15-0 win last season. Navy won 14 consecutive meetings from 2002 through 2015, then Army won three in a row from 2016 to 2018.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:33 pm, December 5, 2021Commander-in-Chief's TrophyEvery season, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy compete in a football series in which the winner is awarded the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Air Force has won the trophy 20 times to Navy's 16 and Army's nine. If there's a tie, the previous winner retains the trophy. Army won the trophy last season with wins over Air Force and Navy. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link