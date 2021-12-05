Last Updated 8:40 PM, December 05, 2021
Army vs. Navy Game: Time, TV channel, preview for rivalry game

Army-Navy Game: Time, TV channel, how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Army-Navy Game.

Date, time: 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 11
TV channel: CBS

Army vs. Navy: Series history

Navy holds the advantage in the all-time series, 61-53-7, but Army has won three of the last four meetings, including a 15-0 win last season. Navy won 14 consecutive meetings from 2002 through 2015, then Army won three in a row from 2016 to 2018.
Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

Every season, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy compete in a football series in which the winner is awarded the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Air Force has won the trophy 20 times to Navy's 16 and Army's nine. If there's a tie, the previous winner retains the trophy.

Army won the trophy last season with wins over Air Force and Navy.