Army vs. Navy: Score, live updates, how to watch on TV

Defense is the name of the game early in the 121st meeting between Army and Navy.

Not only is the game scoreless through the first quarter, but neither Army nor Navy ran an offensive play in opponent territory over the first 15 minutes. Yards have also been hard to come by on both sides as the two teams have combined for as many punts as first downs (4). Navy had the longest drive of the quarter, going 26 yards in eight plays while Army capped the period with the longest play of the afternoon so far — a 28-yard completion from Tyhier Tyler to Tyrell Robinson.

Here's a look at the stats through the first quarter: