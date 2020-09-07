BYU dominates Navy to close Week 1 of college football season

BYU scored early and often against Navy and never looked back.

The Cougars defeated the Midshipmen 55-3 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Monday night. It was Navy's worst loss of the Ken Niumatalolo era and the worst home loss in program history, according to ESPN.

Two rushing touchdowns less than eight minutes in gave BYU a 14-0 lead. It would only grow from there.

A 17-point second quarter effectively put the game out of reach. The Cougars finished the first half with 304 yards of total offense — 193 of them, and three touchdowns, coming on the ground. Navy had just 48 yards at the break and trailed 31-0 after the first 30 minutes of play.

BYU also scored 17 points in the third quarter before Navy finally got on the board. A Bijan Nichols 48-yard field goal ensured that the Midshipmen wouldn't be shut out at home.

BYU tailbacks Tyler Allgeier (14 carries, 132 yards) and Lopini Katoa (10 carries, 80 yards) each ran for two touchdowns, while quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Cougars had seven touchdowns on the night. Navy managed just seven first downs.