BYU-Navy: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch
📺 How to watch BYU vs. Navy
Week 1 of the 2020 college football season concludes with BYU and Navy face off under the lights in Annapolis, Maryland. This will be the teams' third meeting ever and first since 1989. There will be no fans at the game in accordance with a Secretary's Order from the Maryland Department of Health.
Here's to watch the game:
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Date: Monday, Sept. 7
TV: ESPN
STREAM: WatchESPN
Place: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Here's a preview of Navy
Navy (11-2 in 2019)
Coach: Ken Niumatalolo (98-60, 13th season)
2020 fall schedule: BYU (Sept. 7); at Tulane (Sept. 19); Temple (Sept. 26); at Air Force (Oct. 3); at East Carolina (Oct. 17); Houston (Oct. 24); at SMU (Oct. 31); Tulsa (Nov. 7); Memphis (Nov. 14); at South Florida (Nov. 21); vs. Army in Philadelphia (Dec. 12)
Navy had a major bounce back in 2019, winning 11 games after going 3-10 in 2018. But one of the driving forces of the turnaround, quarterback Malcolm Perry, is gone with Dalen Morris or Perry Olsen set to step in and lead Navy's triple-option system.
Regardless of which signal-caller takes the field Monday night, be prepared for the Midshipmen to run the ball early and often while attempting to control the clock. What made the Midshipmen successful at this last year was that they were a difficult team to get off of the field. Navy ranked eighth in time of possession and top 5 in red zone offense and fourth down conversion rate.
Slowing them down won't be that much easier as fullbacks Nelson Smith and Jamale Carothers return to lead a ground game that finished first in 2019 among all FBS teams with 360.5 rushing yards per game. The duo combined for more than 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago.
Preseason All-American linebacker Diego Fagot will anchor the defense for one of college football's most well-disciplined teams. Fagot recorded 100 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for a Midshipmen team that was flagged the fourth-fewest times last season.
Here's a preview of BYU
BYU (7-6 in 2019)
Coach: Kalani Sitake (27-25, fifth season)
2020 fall schedule: at Navy (Sept. 7); at Army (Sept. 19); Troy (Sept. 26); UTSA (Oct. 10); at Houston (Oct. 16); Texas State (Oct. 24); Western Kentucky (Oct. 31); North Alabama (Nov. 21)
BYU opens its season Monday on the road after posting back to back 7-6 seasons. This will be one of three times the Cougars are scheduled to play away from Provo in 2020 as part of an eight-game schedule. After a three-man quarterback competition in the offseason, Zach Wilson will start the year atop the depth chart after starting nine games a year ago. Wilson threw for over 2,300 yards and 11 touchdowns while battling an injury to his throwing hand.
It'll be up to an offensive line that boasts 115 combined starts to keep the pocket clean for Wilson and create running room for Lopini Katoa and Sione Finau. BYU didn't have a true starter last season, but Katoa and Finau both figure to contribute to the ground game in different ways. Finau had a team-best 359 yards on 59 carries while Katoa led the Cougars in carries (85) and rushing touchdowns (4).
Tight end Matt Bushman is the only one of BYU's top four receiving yardage leaders to return, which might lead to an increase in touches for the 6-foot-5 senior. Junior wideout Gunner Romney could be due for a bigger role after making 13 appearances with only one start.
The Cougars are an experienced group defensively, returning six players who made at least seven starts last season. Look to linebackers Kavika Fanua, Isaiah Kaufusi and Payton Wilgar anchor the unit.
How BYU put together its 2020 football schedule
BYU football has played in 13 games every year since the 2005 season. But 2020 is unlike any other season. The Cougars are a FBS Independent and not having a conference affiliation limited their pool of potential opponents. Still, BYU will play an eight-game schedule with FBS and FCS opponents across five different conferences. Here are the Cougars' 2020 opponents:
- at Navy — Sept. 7
- at Army — Sept. 19
- Troy — Sept. 26
- UTSA — Oct. 10
- at Houston — Oct. 16
- Texas State — Oct. 24
- Western Kentucky — Oct. 31
- North Alabama (FCS) — Nov. 21
Due to scheduling changes and conference postponements stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, BYU lost 10 of its original 12 opponents — Utah, Michigan State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Utah State, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Boise State, San Diego State and Stanford.
College football on Labor Day since 2015
BYU and Navy meet Monday night for just the third time ever and haven't played one another since 1989. In recent years, the evening game on Labor Day has developed a reputation for producing must-watch college football games. Since 2015, there have been two contests between AP top 25 opponents, a road test for a No. 1 team and an overtime classic. Here is each Labor Day evening game over the past five years:
- 2019: No. 9 Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17
- 2018: No. 20 Virginia Tech 24, No. 19 Florida State 3
- 2017: No. 25 Tennessee 42, Georgia Tech 41 (OT)
- 2016: No. 4 Florida State 45, No. 11 Ole Miss 34
- 2015: No. 1 Ohio State 42, Virginia Tech 24
Here are the top 25 teams in FBS football
The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 on August 24. While 54 FBS teams will not play football this fall, all 130 member schools were eligible for the poll regardless of whether they would play or not. Only teams scheduled to play games will be ranked moving ahead.
There are no ranked teams playing in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, though Memphis, Navy and SMU all received votes.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|2019 RECORD
|1
|Clemson (38)
|1,520
|14-1
|2
|Ohio State* (21)
|1,504
|13-1
|3
|Alabama (2)
|1,422
|11-2
|4
|Georgia
|1,270
|12-2
|5
|Oklahoma
|1,269
|12-2
|6
|LSU (1)
|1,186
|15-0
|7
|Penn State*
|1,147
|11-2
|8
|Florida
|1,125
|11-2
|9
|Oregon*
|1,119
|12-2
|10
|Notre Dame
|995
|11-2
|11
|Auburn
|852
|9-4
|12
|Wisconsin*
|840
|10-4
|13
|Texas A&M
|764
|8-5
|14
|Texas
|703
|8-5
|15
|Oklahoma State
|672
|8-5
|16
|Michigan*
|611
|9-4
|17
|Southern Cal*
|534
|8-5
|18
|North Carolina
|496
|7-6
|19
|Minnesota*
|451
|11-2
|20
|Cincinnati
|234
|11-3
|21
|UCF
|229
|10-3
|22
|Utah*
|211
|11-3
|23
|Iowa State
|199
|7-6
|24
|Iowa*
|134
|10-3
|25
|Tennessee
|133
|8-5
Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1
* Indicates team canceled their games for the season
How the 2020 FBS football season is different than any other
The 2020 FBS season will be played without 54 member schools, including two 2019 New Year's Six bowl game winners (Penn State, Oregon) and a College Football Playoff participant in Ohio State. While the CFP is still scheduled to be played, this won't be an ordinary fall. Here's how each conference's plans changed due to COVID-19:
Click or tap here for the updated TV schedule
- ACC: 11-game football schedule (10 conference, one non-conference)
- Begins the week of Sept. 7-12 | Full week-by-week schedule
- American: 12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference).
- Conference games set to begin Sept. 19
- Big 12: 10-game football schedule (nine conference, one non-conference), with conference games starting Sept. 26.
- All non-conference games must be completed before Sept. 26.
- Conference-USA: 7-game conference football schedule beginning Sept. 19. No team is scheduled for more than three non-conference games.
- SEC: 10-game football schedule (10 conference, zero non-conference)
- Begins Sept. 26 | Full week-by-week schedule
- Sun Belt: 12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference).
These four FBS conferences postponed football:
- Big Ten: The Big Ten will not play football this fall, as the conference postponed all fall sports. The Big Ten is looking into playing fall sports in the spring.
- Pac-12: The conference has postponed the fall football season (and all fall sports through the end of the calendar year). It is considering whether fall sports can be played after Jan. 1, 2021.
- MAC: The MAC has postponed all fall sports, including football. It is looking into potentially playing this spring.
- Mountain West: The Mountain West has postponed all fall sports. The conference will explore the feasibility of rescheduling fall sports for the spring.