BYU-Navy: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch

Navy (11-2 in 2019)

Coach: Ken Niumatalolo (98-60, 13th season)

2020 fall schedule: BYU (Sept. 7); at Tulane (Sept. 19); Temple (Sept. 26); at Air Force (Oct. 3); at East Carolina (Oct. 17); Houston (Oct. 24); at SMU (Oct. 31); Tulsa (Nov. 7); Memphis (Nov. 14); at South Florida (Nov. 21); vs. Army in Philadelphia (Dec. 12)

Navy had a major bounce back in 2019, winning 11 games after going 3-10 in 2018. But one of the driving forces of the turnaround, quarterback Malcolm Perry, is gone with Dalen Morris or Perry Olsen set to step in and lead Navy's triple-option system.

Regardless of which signal-caller takes the field Monday night, be prepared for the Midshipmen to run the ball early and often while attempting to control the clock. What made the Midshipmen successful at this last year was that they were a difficult team to get off of the field. Navy ranked eighth in time of possession and top 5 in red zone offense and fourth down conversion rate.

Slowing them down won't be that much easier as fullbacks Nelson Smith and Jamale Carothers return to lead a ground game that finished first in 2019 among all FBS teams with 360.5 rushing yards per game. The duo combined for more than 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago.

Preseason All-American linebacker Diego Fagot will anchor the defense for one of college football's most well-disciplined teams. Fagot recorded 100 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for a Midshipmen team that was flagged the fourth-fewest times last season.