Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Time, TV channel, preview
How to watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame
It's a top-4 matchup between the two highest-ranked teams in the ACC — and both hope to make it to the College Football Playoff this season.
Here's how you can watch:
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
- TV channel: NBC
- Streaming: NBC Sports
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
Previewing Clemson vs. Notre Dame
The ACC has never seen this.
No, not just Notre Dame playing as a conference member for this season. This is about rankings.
Per Clemson athletics, Saturday's No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame game is the highest-ranked matchup between ACC teams. Ever.
Saturday night's game has been hyped for a long time, and both teams have won every game this season to get to this point. Of course, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 and has experienced symptoms. So the game won't look exactly the way many expected.
The good news for the top-ranked Tigers is D.J. Uiagalelei had an impressive debut. With Clemson down 18 points, Uiagalelei helped his team rally, 34-28. He finished with 342 yards passing and two touchdowns and 25 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Travis Etienne touched the ball 27 times (20 rushes, seven catches) and will likely be asked to do a lot against the Irish, especially with this one on the road and against a vaunted defense. He also became the ACC's all-time leading rusher during last week's win.
Though Clemson linebacker James Skalski will also be out, the Tigers' defense knows what it needs to do: make Ian Book beat them. Notre Dame's had a balanced offense, with Book throwing for 204 yards per game. But the Irish would love to find an edge on the line of scrimmage — they average 5.1 rushing yards per attempt.
The veteran Book has the experience, but can Notre Dame get over that hurdle? Two years ago, Clemson crushed the Irish 30-3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
And despite all the excitement going into the game and possible conclusions after it, there's another thing to think about.
These two could easily meet again in the ACC Championship Game next month for Round 2.
College football rankings update
Clemson has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Polls since the preseason. However, the Tigers' advantage over No. 2 Alabama has shrunk considerably.
With star QB Trevor Lawrence out after testing positive for COVID-19 and a close 34-28 rally against Boston College, Clemson finished only two points ahead of the Tide in the AP Poll. As you can see below, the Tigers have a larger lead in the Coaches Poll.
|AP POLL
|RANKING
|COACHES POLL
|Clemson (33 first-place votes)
|1
|Clemson (43)
|Alabama (29)
|2
|Alabama (17)
|Ohio State
|3
|Ohio State (2)
|Notre Dame
|4
|Notre Dame
|Georgia
|5
|Georgia
|Cincinnati
|6
|Cincinnati
|Texas A&M
|7
|Texas A&M
|Florida
|8
|Florida
|BYU
|9
|BYU
|Wisconsin
|10
|Miami
|Miami
|11
|Wisconsin
|Oregon
|12
|Oklahoma State
|Indiana
|13
|Indiana
|Oklahoma State
|14
|Oregon
|Coastal Carolina
|15
|Marshall
|Marshall
|16
|Coastal Carolina
|Iowa State
|17
|Iowa State
|SMU
|18
|SMU
|Oklahoma
|19
|Oklahoma
|USC
|20
|USC
|Boise State
|21
|Auburn
|Texas
|22
|Army
|Michigan
|23
|Boise State
|Auburn
|24
|North Carolina
|Liberty
|25
|Michigan
Here is this week's Top 25 schedule:
Friday, Nov. 6
Saturday, Nov. 7
- No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
- Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin — CANCELED
- Stanford at No. 12 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana | 12 p.m. | FS1
- No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State | 4 p.m. | FOX
- South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
- UMass at No. 16 Marshall | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State | 7 p.m. | FS1
- No. 18 SMU at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Arizona State at No. 20 USC | 12 p.m. | FOX
- West Virginia at No. 22 Texas | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Series history
Despite the rich histories of the programs, Clemson and Notre Dame have met only four times previously. However, they did play only two seasons ago in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Clemson leads 3-1, taking the last three.
|Date
|Winner
|Score
|Location
|Dec. 29, 2018
|Clemson
|30-3
|Arlington, Texas
(College Football Playoff semifinals)
|Oct. 3, 2015
|Clemson
|24-22
|Clemson, South Carolina
|Nov. 17, 1979
|Clemson
|16-10
|South Bend, Indiana
|Nov. 12, 1977
|Notre Dame
|21-17
|Clemson, South Carolina
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Stats breakdown
Clemson has played one more game than Notre Dame going into Saturday's showdown. Here's a look at the statistics:
|Clemson
|STAT
|Notre Dame
|7-0 (6-0)
|Record (ACC)
|6-0 (5-0)
|No. 1
|AP rank
|No. 4
|46.1
|Points per game
|34.8
|15.6
|Points allowed
|10.3
|508.0
|Yards per game
|437.2
|341.4
|Pass yards
|206.2
|166.6
|Rush yards
|231.0
|274.7
|Yards allowed
|267.2
|174.9
|Pass yards allowed
|173.5
|99.9
|Rush yards allowed
|93.7
|Trevor Lawrence*
1,833 yards (17 TDs, 2 INT)
|Passing leader
|Ian Book
1,225 yards (7 TDs, 1 INT)
|Travis Etienne
606 yards (9 TDs)
|Rushing leader
|Kyren Williams
600 yards (7 TDs)
|Amari Rodgers
586 yards (6 TDs)
|Receiving leader
|Javon McKinley
264 yards
|Baylon Spector
43 total tackles, 6.5 tfl
|Defense
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
26 total tackles, 6 tfl
*Trevor Lawrence is out after testing positive for COVID-19