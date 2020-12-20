Clemson vs. Ohio State: Date, time, TV channel for College Football Playoff semifinal

Hello. Again.

For the second season in a row — and third time since 2016 — Clemson and Ohio State meet in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Clemson is 10-1 and moved up to No. 2 in the final CFP rankings after crushing then-No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 to avenge its only loss and win the ACC. Star QB Trevor Lawrence, who missed the first Notre Dame game, came through with 322 passing yards, two touchdowns and 90 rushing yards with another score. RB Travis Etienne led the rushing attack with 124 yards and receiver Amari Rodgers had eight catches for 121 yards.

Ohio State is unbeaten but has played only six games — barely more than half Clemson's total. But the Buckeyes are yet again the Big Ten champs after pulling away from Northwestern, 22-10. RB Trey Sermon led the charge with a school-record 331 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In the first two CFP semifinal meetings, Clemson came away with wins, though last season's game was a thriller. However, with the way the Tigers dominated Notre Dame, Lawrence and his teammates probably expect to get their third consecutive CFP title game appearance.