Clemson's Lawrence, Etienne dominate Miami in top-10 rout

A top-10 ACC showdown ended in another Clemson blowout.

The top-ranked Tigers had too much Trevor Lawrence, too much Travis Etienne and too much defense in a 42-17 romp over No. 7 Miami on Saturday night.

Clemson posted 550 offensive yards, with Lawrence delivering with 292 yards and three touchdowns while adding a touchdown on the ground. Etienne starred with 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns while again cementing his status as a threat in the passing game with eight catches for 73 yards.

Except for a long D'Eriq King run in the third quarter, Miami's offense struggled. The Hurricanes committed three turnovers and had only 210 yards. Instead of the offense, Miami's special teams provided most of the excitement. The Hurricanes blocked three kicks, with DJ Ivey returning one 48 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the half.

But Clemson had far too much for the Hurricanes — who must now regroup and try to battle back for a possible rematch for the ACC title.