Clemson's Lawrence, Etienne dominate Miami in top-10 rout
How No. 1 Clemson won big against No. 7 Miami
A top-10 ACC showdown ended in another Clemson blowout.
The top-ranked Tigers had too much Trevor Lawrence, too much Travis Etienne and too much defense in a 42-17 romp over No. 7 Miami on Saturday night.
Clemson posted 550 offensive yards, with Lawrence delivering with 292 yards and three touchdowns while adding a touchdown on the ground. Etienne starred with 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns while again cementing his status as a threat in the passing game with eight catches for 73 yards.
Except for a long D'Eriq King run in the third quarter, Miami's offense struggled. The Hurricanes committed three turnovers and had only 210 yards. Instead of the offense, Miami's special teams provided most of the excitement. The Hurricanes blocked three kicks, with DJ Ivey returning one 48 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the half.
But Clemson had far too much for the Hurricanes — who must now regroup and try to battle back for a possible rematch for the ACC title.
Clemson 35, Miami 10 | End 3Q
So much for a slog in the rain in that third quarter. And so much for a Miami comeback.
Travis Etienne's ridiculous 72-yard touchdown run sparked Clemson to increase its lead and seemingly pull away in the third quarter. Etienne is up to 133 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards, joining forces with QB Trevor Lawrence (247 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 35 rushing yards, TD).
Miami had its chances to cut into Clemson's lead, even pushing its total to three blocked field goals in the game. But the Hurricanes got stuffed on fourth-and-1 and threw an interception on consecutive drives.
But the story of the quarter is clearly Etienne's run.
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
72 yards for Travis Etienne!#RunETN
Watch live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/tcgsEAnuPU
Clemson 21, Miami 10 | Halftime
Going into the game, Miami wanted to prove it was back among the elite. Right now, Clemson has a hold on the game, but Miami isn't done yet.
The top-ranked Tigers had 50 offensive plays in the first half to Miami's 21, with Trevor Lawrence controlling play on his 243 passing yards.
But Miami's special teams are making a difference.
The Hurricanes' Bubba Bolden blocked B.T. Potter's first field goal before Jared Harrison-Hunte blocked Potter's 61-yard attempt on the final play of the half. DJ Ivey picked up the ball and returned it for a score.
Looking at the box score, it doesn't look like Clemson would be up "only" 11. But that's where we're at. The big second half questions are if Miami can make some defensive stands and if the offense and run more plays and sustain drives.
Clemson 14, Miami 0 | 14:54 2Q
Twenty-five. Clemson ran 25 plays in the first quarter and then scored a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. The Tigers are playing like the No. 1 team in the country.
Trevor Lawrence is 12-for-14 for 111 yards and Travis Etienne remains a serious threat in the passing game with four catches already. With that short rushing TD, Etienne finishes off another scoring drive.
Miami has run six plays.
Clemson 7, Miami 0 | 7:21 1Q
Things going as most expected, at least early on.
Trevor Lawrence went a perfect 7-for-7 for 61 yards to start the game, using a calm, deliberate passing game to drive down the field against Miami. He connected with five players on the first drive.
Defensively, Clemson's already shown an edge, with Baylon Spector ending the first series with a sack. Right now, the Tigers aren't having a tough time putting pressure on QB D'Eriq King.
Baylon Spector with 1.5 sacks and 3 tackles on the first series, including a sack on 3rd down to force a punt!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
Clemson defense holds strong, offense takes over at 11-yd line.
💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/fdjbbuPQ56
Clemson vs. Miami: Pregame
The 2020 season continues to surprise us every Saturday. Could Miami add to that tonight at Clemson?
Five ranked teams have lost today, with No. 21 Texas A&M surprising No. 4 Florida, No. 8 North Carolina outscoring No. 19 Virginia Tech, Missouri shocking No. 17 LSU, Oklahoma defeating rival No. 22 Texas in 4OT and No. 3 Georgia dominating the second half against No. 14 Tennessee.
But a Clemson loss would make the above scores a footnote on the day's action. The No. 1 ranked Tigers haven't lost at home since falling to Pitt on Nov. 12, 2016.
Be great, one-six. pic.twitter.com/JUwaZPNbBr— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 10, 2020
How to watch Clemson vs. Miami
It's the only top-10 showdown of the week and it's getting ESPN's College GameDay. Here's how to watch the Clemson-Miami game.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- TV channel: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina
Previewing Clemson vs. Miami
OK, Miami. Here's your chance.
In the SEC, facing Alabama is the best prove-it stage. In the ACC, it's Clemson.
The Tigers have won five consecutive ACC titles, reached the College Football Playoff five years in a row and have won two of the last four national titles. Oh, and they're also No. 1 this season with Heisman contenders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne
Miami has its own rich history with five national crowns, but the Hurricanes haven't even won a conference title since 2003 — when they were in the Big East. And in Miami's lone ACC Championship Game appearance, it lost to Clemson 38-3 in 2017.
But all those past numbers won't matter. Miami says this season is different. Through three games, the Hurricanes have big wins against UAB, at Louisville and vs. Florida State. Houston transfer QB D'Eriq King has 736 passing yards and six touchdowns without an interception while also rushing for 157 yards and a score.
Then there's Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, with his 848 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. King will have to outperform or at least play even with Lawrence to give Miami a chance.
Overall, the teams have similar numbers. Both average more than 40 points per game while allowing less than 20, though Clemson's 12 allowed per game is a touchdown better.
That Tigers defense could end up being the difference. The typically Clemson front has allowed only 90 rushing yards per game on 2.2 yards per attempt. King's ability will add a new twist to defend, but the Tigers' overall balance may be too much.
However, if things break right for the Hurricanes, they may get a rematch for the ACC title in December.
What the polls say
While Clemson has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll all season, Miami has climbed from outside the polls to into the top 10 after three lopsided wins.
|AP Poll
|Ranking
|Coaches Poll
|Clemson
|1
|Clemson
|Alabama
|2
|Alabama
|Georgia
|3
|Florida & Georgia
|Florida
|4
|N/A
|Notre Dame
|5
|Notre Dame
|Ohio State
|6
|Ohio State
|Miami
|7
|Miami
|North Carolina
|8
|Penn State
|Penn State
|9
|North Carolina
|Oklahoma State
|10
|Oklahoma State
|Cincinnati
|11
|Cincinnati
|Oregon
|12
|Tennessee
|Auburn
|13
|Auburn
|Tennessee
|14
|Wisconsin
|BYU
|15
|BYU
|Wisconsin
|16
|LSU
|LSU
|17
|Oregon
|SMU
|18
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|19
|Michigan
|Michigan
|20
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|21
|SMU
|Texas
|22
|Texas
|Louisiana
|23
|Louisiana
|Iowa State
|24
|Iowa State
|Minnesota
|25
|UCF
Here are the 16 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 6:
- No. 7 Miami (Fla.) at No. 1 Clemson | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN
- Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | NBC
- No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- UTSA at No. 15 BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 17 LSU at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC ALT
- No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | Fox
- Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN2
- Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Click or tap here for more poll information, including receiving votes.
Clemson vs. Miami: Historical stats
Saturday's meeting will mark the 12th in the series. Clemson enters with a slight edge at 6-5, though the Tigers have won the last two games.
Of the 11 completed games, five came before the 1960s.
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Dec. 2, 2017
|Charlotte, SC (ACC Championship)
|Clemson
|38-3
|Oct. 24, 2015
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Clemson
|58-0
|Oct. 2, 2010
|Clemson, SC
|Miami
|30-21
|Oct. 24, 2009
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Clemson
|40-37
|Sept. 17, 2005
|Clemson, SC
|Miami
|36-30
|Nov. 6, 2004
|Miami, FL
|Clemson
|24-17
|Nov. 16, 1956
|Miami, FL
|Miami
|21-0
|Oct. 9, 1953
|Miami, FL
|Miami
|39-7
|Jan. 1, 1952
|Jacksonville, FL (Gator Bowl)
|Miami
|14-0
|Jan. 1, 1951
|Miami, FL (Orange Bowl)
|Clemson
|15-14
|Nov. 2, 1945
|Miami, FL
|Miami
|7-6
Clemson vs. Miami: How they stack up
Here's the tale of the tape in the top-10 meeting:
|Clemson
|STAT
|Miami
|3-0 (2-0)
|Record (ACC)
|3-0 (2-0)
|No. 1
|AP rank
|No. 7
|42.3
|Points per game
|43.3
|12.0
|Points allowed
|19.0
|477.3
|Yards per game
|499.0
|316.0
|Pass yards
|266.7
|161.3
|Rush yards
|232.3
|303.0
|Yards allowed
|377.0
|213.0
|Pass yards allowed
|230.3
|90.0
|Rush yards allowed
|146.7
|Trevor Lawrence
848 yards (7 TDs, 0 INT)
|Passing leader
|D'Eriq King
736 yards (6 TDs, 0 INT)
|Travis Etienne
243 yards (2 TDs)
|Rushing leader
|Cam'Ron Harris
311 yards (5 TDs)
|Amari Rodgers
206 yards (3 TDs)
|Receiving leader
|Brevin Jordan
212 yards (3 TDs)
|Baylon Specter
(21 total tackles, 2.5 tfl)
|Defense
|Bubba Bolden
(17 total tackles, sack, INT)