College Football: Full live guide to Week 1 action, results and scores
Follow Week 3 action: Scores, updates
The season may be young, but Week 3 will see some major conference and CFP title contenders hope to impress voters.
There are some important noon games happening now, including No. 13 Wisconsin vs. No. 24 Appalachian State and No. 14 Auburn at Ole Miss.
Perhaps the biggest game involves annual CFP challengers Alabama and Georgia, as the Crimson Tide host the Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. You can get live stats and play-by-play here.
WEEK 3: Live scoreboard | Top 25 rankings
Here's what's on schedule for this week's AP Top 25:
- No. 1 Clemson vs. Akron | 12 p.m. | ACC Network | Live stats
- No. 2 Ohio State vs. Buffalo | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 4 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 5 Penn State vs. San Jose State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 6 Oregon vs. Hawai'i | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 7 Florida vs. South Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Live stats
- No. 8 LSU at Rice | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 9 Oklahoma — OFF
- No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. Western Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 13 Wisconsin vs. No. 24 Appalachian State | 12 p.m. | ABC | Live stats
- No. 14 Auburn at Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | CBS| Live stats
- No. 15 Michigan vs. Arkansas State | 12 p.m. | FOX | Live stats
- No. 16 Minnesota vs. No. 20 Iowa | 8 p.m. Friday | ESPN
- No. 17 Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) | 12 p.m. | FS1 | Live stats
- No. 18 Iowa State vs. UNLV | 4 p.m. | FS1
- No. 19 Boise State vs. Florida State | 10 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 21 USC at Stanford | 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 22 North Carolina vs. James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 | Live stats
- No. 23 Texas vs. UTEP | 9 p.m. | Longhorn Network
- No. 25 Baylor vs. Incarnate Word | 9 p.m. | FS1
Week 3 preview
Ready for a busy Week 3? Here's a complete look at all the biggest games.
But some games stand out more than others:
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 4 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS
It might be time for another classic between these two. In the last two meetings, UGA led for much of the game before 'Bama rallied to stun the Bulldogs (CFP title game in the 2017 season and then the 2018 SEC Championship Game). It's also possible this is only the first showdown this season — the two could meet again in Atlanta as division champs in the SEC title game.
No. 19 Boise State vs. Florida State | 10 p.m. | ESPN
A year after Boise State shocked FSU with a 36-31 comeback from down 18 points, the Seminoles now have to play on the Blue Turf. The Broncos will again be expected to be one of the top Group of Five team this season, so a nonconference win against Florida State will stand out on the resume should Boise State win again.
Corso picks LSU
Corso — or Corseaux — had some fun while picking LSU to win Saturday's big game:
Corseaux is taking the Tigers! 🐅— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 12, 2019
(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/GllypVEzaS
Wondering how accurate Corso is with his picks? Here's how accurate he's been.