College football schedule tracker: Coronavirus-related news, updates

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has postponed the football season, according to a league release on July 20.

The SWAC, which is part of the FCS, has begun planning on putting together a schedule for fall sports to compete during the 2021 spring semester. For football, teams could play a seven-game schedule that begins with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Teams will play six conference game (four divisional, two non-divisional), with the option of having one non-conference game.

"The continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the council’s decision, along with data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.



"The SWAC shares in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the postponement of fall sports competition. The league will continue to review appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the local community which continues to be the primary responsibility of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and its member institutions."