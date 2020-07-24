College football schedule tracker: Coronavirus-related news, updates
SWAC postpones fall season
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has postponed the football season, according to a league release on July 20.
The SWAC, which is part of the FCS, has begun planning on putting together a schedule for fall sports to compete during the 2021 spring semester. For football, teams could play a seven-game schedule that begins with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Teams will play six conference game (four divisional, two non-divisional), with the option of having one non-conference game.
"The continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the council’s decision, along with data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
"The SWAC shares in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the postponement of fall sports competition. The league will continue to review appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the local community which continues to be the primary responsibility of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and its member institutions."
CAA suspends conference competition in 2020
The Colonial Athletic Association announced on July 17 that fall conference competition has been suspended.
According to the statement, the CAA, which is in the FCS, is exploring possibly holding a football season in spring 2021.
The CAA also said member institutions can look into pursuing the option of playing independently this fall.
"In expressing an understanding of the uniqueness of the Conference’s composition (12 institutions that compete in other sports in four Division I Conferences), the geographical expansion of the Conference membership and the complexity of an ever-changing situation, the Conference’s Board of Directors also affirmed that the Conference’s policies would permit member institutions the ability to explore the option of pursuing playing an independent football schedule in the Fall of 2020," the statement said.
MEAC suspends football season
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has suspended all fall sports, per a July 16 announcement.
The conference has not made a decision on if fall sports will be moved to the spring semester.
"The Council of Presidents and Chancellors took this action out of a concern for the safety as well as the physical and mental health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty and fans," The MEAC state in the statement. "The rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases along the eastern seaboard heavily influenced the council’s decision as the data suggests that the African American and other minority communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The MEAC is committed to ensuring that the correct measures are in place to reduce exposure to the virus."
Patriot League will not play football in the fall
The Patriot League, which competes in the FCS, will not have fall sports, the conference announced on July 13.
However, the Patriot League's statement said it is looking into possibly playing fall sports in the second semester.
"The League is committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives to providing future competitive experiences to our fall sport student-athletes, including the possibility of conducting fall sport competition and championships in the second semester," the statement said.
Pac-12 football will have conference-only schedule
The Pac-12 will have a conference-only schedule for this football season, the league announced on July 10. The announcement came one day after the Big Ten said it would play a conference-only schedule.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
Details on conference-only schedules for the fall will be announced later.
Big Ten to play conference-only schedule
The Big Ten announced on July 9 that it will move to a conference-only schedule if it is able to hold fall sports. The complete announcement can be read here.
"This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the statement said.
The decision to limit games to within the conference allows for more flexibility to adjust throughout the season and in real-time as things change during the pandemic.
Ivy League will not play sports in fall
The Ivy League will not play football in the fall semester, as announced in a statement on July 8.
"With the safety and well-being of students as their highest priority, Ivy League institutions are implementing campus-wide policies including restrictions on student and staff travel, requirements for social distancing, limits on group gatherings, and regulations for visitors to campus," the statement said. "As athletics is expected to operate consistent with campus policies, it will not be possible for Ivy League teams to participate in intercollegiate athletics competition prior to the end of the fall semester."
The possibility of having fall sports, including football, in the spring will be made later.
