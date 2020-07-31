College football schedule tracker: COVID-19 related news, updates

The SEC announced Thursday afternoon that it will hold a 10-game conference schedule this fall.

Here's everything you need to know:

The first games will be played Saturday, Sept. 26.

This 10-game plan is an increase from the usual eight conference games for each team.

Each school will have one mid-season open date, as well as Dec. 12 as an open date.

The SEC Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The conference-only schedule will allow the SEC to be more flexible if any adjustments need to be made.

A revised 2020 SEC schedule will be released by the conference at a later date.

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the announcement. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The statement also said the new schedule and start date will help the conference look at health trends and developments, including: