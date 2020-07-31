College football schedule tracker: COVID-19 related news, updates
Pac-12 reveals full football schedule for 2020 season
The Pac-12 announced its 2020 football schedule on Friday, July 31.
The season will be made up of 10 conference-only games for every team and will start on Sept. 26. Other football schedule notes, per the Pac-12:
- Each team will play five home and five road games
- Games that are unable to be played on their scheduled date can be made up in their bye weeks or in Week 12 (December 12), with the Pac-12 Championship Game schedule for Dec. 18 or 19
- The Pac-12 Championship Game will be held in a home-hosted model for 2020. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will begin its two-year run as title game host in 2021.
Here's the complete schedule:
|2020 Pac-12 Football Schedule
|Sat., Sept. 26
|ARIZONA STATE at ARIZONA
|USC at UCLA
|COLORADO at OREGON
|UTAH at WASHINGTON STATE
|CALIFORNIA at OREGON STATE
|STANFORD at WASHINGTON
|Sat., Oct. 3
|ARIZONA at WASHINGTON
|UCLA at OREGON STATE
|UTAH at COLORADO
|CALIFORNIA at USC
|STANFORD at ARIZONA STATE
|OREGON at WASHINGTON STATE
|Fri., Oct. 9
|ARIZONA STATE at OREGON
|Sat., Oct. 10
|USC at STANFORD
|COLORADO at ARIZONA
|OREGON STATE at UTAH
|WASHINGTON at CALIFORNIA
|WASHINGTON STATE at UCLA
|Fri., Oct. 16
|UTAH at UCLA
|Sat., Oct. 17
|COLORADO at USC
|CALIFORNIA at WASHINGTON STATE
|OREGON at OREGON STATE
|Bye - Arizona, ASU, Stanford, Washington
|Sat., Oct. 24
|USC at ARIZONA
|UCLA at ARIZONA STATE
|STANFORD at CALIFORNIA
|OREGON STATE at WASHINGTON
|Bye - Colorado, Utah, Oregon, WSU
|Fri., Oct. 30
|WASHINGTON STATE at STANFORD
|Sat., Oct. 31
|ARIZONA at UTAH
|ARIZONA STATE at COLORADO
|WASHINGTON at OREGON
|Bye - USC, UCLA, California, OSU
|Fri., Nov. 6
|COLORADO at WASHINGTON
|Sat., Nov. 7
|ARIZONA at OREGON STATE
|UTAH at ARIZONA STATE
|STANFORD at UCLA
|OREGON at CALIFORNIA
|WASHINGTON STATE at USC
|Sat., Nov. 14
|ARIZONA STATE at WASHINGTON STATE
|USC at OREGON
|UCLA at COLORADO
|CALIFORNIA at ARIZONA
|OREGON STATE at STANFORD
|WASHINGTON at UTAH
|Fri., Nov. 20
|OREGON at ARIZONA
|Sat., Nov. 21
|ARIZONA STATE at USC
|UCLA at WASHINGTON
|COLORADO at STANFORD
|UTAH at CALIFORNIA
|WASHINGTON STATE at OREGON STATE
|Fri., Nov. 27
|USC at UTAH
|WASHINGTON at WASHINGTON STATE
|Sat., Nov. 28
|ARIZONA at UCLA
|CALIFORNIA at ARIZONA STATE
|OREGON STATE at COLORADO
|STANFORD at OREGON
|Fri., Dec. 4
|UCLA at CALIFORNIA
|Sat., Dec. 5
|ARIZONA at STANFORD
|OREGON at UTAH
|OREGON STATE at ARIZONA STATE
|WASHINGTON at USC
|WASHINGTON STATE at COLORADO
Here is what's happening today
We're tracking official sources to follow the latest in coronavirus-related college sports news. Here's what you need to know this weekend.
- The next major COVID-19-related college sports news could come Tuesday, Aug. 4, when the NCAA Board of Governors meets. The group last met July 24 and, in an official statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert, said the NCAA would "continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country." Emmert said "it is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner ... We will continue our discussions in August.” That's expected to happen Tuesday.
- The College Football Playoff selection committee is "evaluating a new timetable for its selection committee meetings, and it will reconsider its protocols for the 2020 season," according to ESPN. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock told ESPN, "Since there won't be as many nonconference games as normal, certain tools used by the committee, such as head-to-head results and results against common opponents, will have limitations this year. Evaluating strength of schedule will also be different."
- The biggest news late in the week came when the SEC announced Thursday afternoon that it will hold a 10-game conference football schedule this fall, if possible. The first games will be played Saturday, Sept. 26, and each school will have one mid-season open date, as well as Dec. 12 as an open date.
- Georgia Tech announced that its home football game against Notre Dame this fall will be played at the school's on-campus Bobby Dodd Stadium, rather than Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
- Several outlets are reporting that the Alabama-USC matchup at AT&T Stadium has officially been canceled. The Pac-12 announced earlier this summer that it would play only conference games for most fall sports.
- The ACC announced July 29 that Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule with the ACC during the 2020 season and the Fighting Irish will be eligible for the 2020 ACC Championship Game.
SEC announces 10-game conference schedule
The SEC announced Thursday afternoon that it will hold a 10-game conference schedule this fall.
Here's everything you need to know:
- The first games will be played Saturday, Sept. 26.
- This 10-game plan is an increase from the usual eight conference games for each team.
- Each school will have one mid-season open date, as well as Dec. 12 as an open date.
- The SEC Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
- The conference-only schedule will allow the SEC to be more flexible if any adjustments need to be made.
A revised 2020 SEC schedule will be released by the conference at a later date.
"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the announcement. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."
The statement also said the new schedule and start date will help the conference look at health trends and developments, including:
- Trends in public health indicators throughout the SEC's 11-state footprint, including positive cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and recovery statistics
- State, local and campus heath directives, including restrictions on gatherings, isolation requirements for travelers, and other health and travel restrictions
- Continued development of risk mitigation strategies
- Continued advancement in COVID-19 testing reliability and availability
- Continued evolution of time-based strategies for resuming activities after positive test results, including contact tracing, isolation and quarantine requirements
- Observation of successes and challenges presented by return to competition in other sports
Georgia Tech-Notre Dame moves to Bobby Dodd
Georgia Tech announced that its home game against Notre Dame this fall will be played at the school's on-campus Bobby Dodd Stadium, rather than Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The news release also stated, "In addition to announcing that this season’s Georgia Tech-Notre Dame game would be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech and AMBSE also announced that its original five-year series for the Yellow Jackets to host one game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2020-24 has been extended to six years. The Jackets will now host one game per season at MBS each year from 2021 through 2026."
Other FBS game news worth noting is that Alabama-USC matchup at AT&T Stadium has officially been canceled.
Here's what you need to know Thursday afternoon
The NCAA announced Thursday that student-athletes in all sports will be allowed to wear patches on their uniforms for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues. Here's all you need to know about the patches:
- The patch on the front, which most sports already allowed, can be a commemorative/memorial patch (names, mascots, nicknames, logos and marks) intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.
- The patch can't be bigger than 2¼ square inches and it has to be on the front or sleeve of the uniform. While not all team members are required to wear the patch, they must be identical for those who choose to wear them.
- The second location is on the back of the uniform where the player name is traditionally located and will allow names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes. The names or words may vary by team member.
Other updates from the NCAA include:
- Expanding the football sideline area from between the 25-yard lines to between the 15-yard lines.
- The pregame coin toss before football games will be limited to two officials and one captain from each team.
Here's what's happening Thursday morning
Good morning. We're tracking official sources to follow the latest in coronavirus-related college sports news. Here's what you need to know this morning, Thursday, July 30:
- The ACC announced Wednesday afternoon all of its sponsored fall sports will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7-12 if "public health guidance allows."
- The ACC's football teams will also begin the week of Sept. 7-12, with teams playing an 11-game schedule (10 conference games, one non-conference game). The 11 games will be spread out over a period of at least 13 weeks.
- "All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC," according to the news release.
- Notre Dame will also play a 10-game ACC conference schedule and will be eligible for the ACC Championship Game (held on either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina). The ACC title game will feature the top two teams based on the highest conference-game winning percentage.
ACC announces 2020 season schedule plan
The ACC announced on Wednesday, July 29, its updated schedule plans for the 2020 football season.
The season will be made up of 11 games (10 conference and one nonconference), with the first week of games Sept. 7-12, and continue over a 13-week period. Nonconference opponents, which are to be selected by each school, must be played in the home state of the ACC school.
Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and will be eligible for the ACC title game.
The weekly ACC schedule, including television information, will be announced later. Matchups have been revealed here and can be found below:
- Boston College
- Home: Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
- Away: Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
- Clemson
- Home: Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia
- Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- Duke
- Home: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- Away: Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia
- Florida State
- Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
- Away: Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame
- Georgia Tech
- Home: Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt
- Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse
- Louisville
- Home: Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia
- Miami
- Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
- Away: Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- North Carolina
- Home: NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, Virginia
- NC State
- Home: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest
- Away: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
- Notre Dame
- Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse
- Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest
- Pitt
- Home: Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
- Away: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami
- Syracuse
- Home: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest
- Away: Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
- Virginia
- Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State
- Away: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- Virginia Tech
- Home: Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State, Virginia
- Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest
- Wake Forest
- Home: Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech
- Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Updates regarding 2020 Fall Sports and Football have been announced.— The ACC (@theACC) July 29, 2020
More info: https://t.co/hBruzjsX0M pic.twitter.com/ebSMVryD2Y
ACC Championship Game details revealed; Notre Dame eligible
The ACC Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19, the conference announced Wednesday, July 29. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Notre Dame will also be eligible for the ACC title game, as it will also play a 10-game conference schedule. The title game will feature the top two teams based upon conference-game winning percentage.
All 15 teams will remain part of the ACC's bowl selection process. If Notre Dame wins the ACC title, the Irish would be eligible for the Orange Bowl if not selected for the College Football Playoff.
The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced.— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020
More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd
Here's what you need to know Wednesday afternoon
While the NCAA fall sports scheduling news has slowed on Wednesday, compared to the numerous updates on both Monday and Tuesday, here's a quick round-up of conference announcements from earlier in the week and month, which are worth noting.
Yesterday, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (DIII) postponed fall sports, while the Midwest Conference (DIII) suspended league competition until Dec. 31 on Monday. Earlier in July, the Centennial Conference (DIII) suspended fall sports, Commonwealth Coast Conference (DIII) suspended fall athletic competition, Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (DIII) canceled its fall conference schedule while conference schools can determine which games can be played, Empire 8 (DIII) postponed all fall sports, Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (DIII) suspended the fall athletic season, Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced fall sports will be "predominantly conference play" with games beginning on Sept. 19, the NEWMAC (DIII) suspended fall competition, the NESCAC (DIII) canceled fall sports, the Northwest Conference (DIII) postponed fall competition, Old Dominion Athletic Conference (DIII) postponed competition and championships for fall and winter sports through Dec. 31, 2020, and the Southern Athletic Association suspended all fall competition.
The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (DIII) previously announced schedule modifications in mid-July.
Here's what's happening Wednesday morning
Good morning. We're tracking official sources to follow the latest in coronavirus-related college sports news. Here's what you need to know this morning, Wednesday, July 29:
- NCAA President Mark Emmert told ESPN he is "very concerned" about fall sports beginning on time, though a delayed start and shortened schedule could happen. "The fact a delay could provide us with time to do [testing protocols] could be very, very useful," he said. Emmert said the NCAA Board of Governors could make a decision about fall sport championships at their next meeting Aug. 4. He said that if the championships are cancelled, regular seasons could potentially still be played.
- Ohio State told season ticket holders on Tuesday that Ohio Stadium's capacity this fall "will likely amount to no more than 20 percent of overall stadium capacity." The university also noted that if games are played, it will require physical distancing and mandatory face coverings inside the stadium.
- At the Division II level, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has delayed the start of fall competition, with football practice starting Wednesday, Sept. 2 and the first games scheduled for Sept. 26.
- The New Jersey Athletic Conference (DIII), Little East Conference (DIII), Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (DIII), have suspended or canceled fall football competition and championships. Little East Conference schools can seek to participate in intercollegiate competition and on-campus training in the fall if they so choose.
- The USA South Athletic Conference (DIII) is moving fall sports to the spring semester.
- The American Rivers Conference (DIII) announced a conference-only schedule, while non-conference schedules are left up to the member schools.
New Jersey Athletic Conference (DIII) suspends fall competition and championships
The New Jersey Athletic Conference (DIII) announced Tuesday that its Presidents Council has suspended all fall sports competition and championships.
"The NJAC will pursue every avenue within the NCAA governance structure to explore the provision of a competitive season for the fall sport student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester and allow them to engage in practice and training opportunities during the fall 2020 semester," according to the news release.
USA South Athletic Conference (DIII) postpones fall sports
On Tuesday, the USA South Athletic Conference (DIII) its university Presidents voted unanimously to postpone all fall sport competition until the Spring 2021 semester.
"It is the intention of the USA South to formulate plans to play as many contests as feasible for the sports mentioned above within the spring semester and conduct championship competition," the news release said.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (DII) delays fall competition
On Tuesday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (DII) announced its Board of Directors "unanimously supported" a delay to the start of fall competition.
Football practice will start Wednesday, Sept. 2, with the first games scheduled for Sept. 26. Updated schedules will be posted here.
Little East Conference (DIII) suspends fall competition and championships
The Little East Conference (DIII) announced Tuesday that it has suspended fall competition and championships.
"Each LEC member institution may seek to participate in intercollegiate competition and on-campus training activities if it chooses to do so during the Fall 2020 semester, in accordance with current health and safety guidelines and NCAA Division III rules," according to the news release.
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (DIII)
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (DIII) announced Tuesday that it has canceled its football fall athletic competitions and championship.
"Institutions will retain the autonomy to establish practice opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA throughout the 2020-21 academic year," according to a news release.
American Rivers Conference (DIII) announces conference-only schedules
On Tuesday morning, the American Rivers Conference (DIII) announced it will hold conference-only schedules in fall sports, but that non-conference competition is allowed at the discretion of its member schools.
"Any changes in conference-tournament format will be announced with the revised sports schedules," the news release stated.
Here's what's happening Tuesday morning
Good morning. We're tracking official sources to follow the latest in coronavirus-related college sports news. Here's what you need to know this morning, Tuesday, July 28:
- On Monday, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Great Lakes Valley Conference (DII), Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (DIII), College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (DIII), and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (DIII) announced the cancellation or postponement of their fall sports schedules, with the HCAC's high-contact risk sports being moved to the spring.
- Meanwhile, the Pioneer Football League (FCS) announced a conference-only schedule.
- The NCAA announced a waiver that cuts the minimum number of games in half that teams in fall sports other than football must play.
We'll have you covered for all of the news that happens Tuesday. In the meantime,
- The NCAA Sport Science Institute released its third installment of return-to-sport recommendations earlier in July. Some of the main takeaways are daily health checks, the appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing, testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high-risk sports, and member schools adhering to the public health standards set by their local communities.
SWAC postpones fall season
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has postponed the football season, according to a league release on July 20.
The SWAC, which is part of the FCS, has begun planning on putting together a schedule for fall sports to compete during the 2021 spring semester. For football, teams could play a seven-game schedule that begins with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Teams will play six conference game (four divisional, two non-divisional), with the option of having one non-conference game.
"The continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the council’s decision, along with data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
"The SWAC shares in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the postponement of fall sports competition. The league will continue to review appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the local community which continues to be the primary responsibility of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and its member institutions."
CAA suspends conference competition in 2020
The Colonial Athletic Association announced on July 17 that fall conference competition has been suspended.
According to the statement, the CAA, which is in the FCS, is exploring possibly holding a football season in spring 2021.
The CAA also said member institutions can look into pursuing the option of playing independently this fall.
"In expressing an understanding of the uniqueness of the Conference’s composition (12 institutions that compete in other sports in four Division I Conferences), the geographical expansion of the Conference membership and the complexity of an ever-changing situation, the Conference’s Board of Directors also affirmed that the Conference’s policies would permit member institutions the ability to explore the option of pursuing playing an independent football schedule in the Fall of 2020," the statement said.
#CAASports releases statement regarding fall sports participation— Colonial Athletic Association (@CAASports) July 17, 2020
📰 https://t.co/dSMvzS6464 pic.twitter.com/zybcmZzKBk
MEAC suspends football season
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has suspended all fall sports, per a July 16 announcement.
The conference has not made a decision on if fall sports will be moved to the spring semester.
"The Council of Presidents and Chancellors took this action out of a concern for the safety as well as the physical and mental health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty and fans," The MEAC state in the statement. "The rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases along the eastern seaboard heavily influenced the council’s decision as the data suggests that the African American and other minority communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The MEAC is committed to ensuring that the correct measures are in place to reduce exposure to the virus."
Patriot League will not play football in the fall
The Patriot League, which competes in the FCS, will not have fall sports, the conference announced on July 13.
However, the Patriot League's statement said it is looking into possibly playing fall sports in the second semester.
"The League is committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives to providing future competitive experiences to our fall sport student-athletes, including the possibility of conducting fall sport competition and championships in the second semester," the statement said.
📢Patriot League Announces Decisions Surrounding Fall Sport Season— Patriot League (@PatriotLeague) July 13, 2020
📰 https://t.co/StyGa56W9t pic.twitter.com/FUXyhPJsTb
Pac-12 football will have conference-only schedule
The Pac-12 will have a conference-only schedule for this football season, the league announced on July 10. The announcement came one day after the Big Ten said it would play a conference-only schedule.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
Details on conference-only schedules for the fall will be announced later.
Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports & to delay move toward mandatory athletics activities.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 10, 2020
Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/A6PNFSeZ5d
Big Ten to play conference-only schedule
The Big Ten announced on July 9 that it will move to a conference-only schedule if it is able to hold fall sports. The complete announcement can be read here.
"This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the statement said.
The decision to limit games to within the conference allows for more flexibility to adjust throughout the season and in real-time as things change during the pandemic.
Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020
Ivy League will not play sports in fall
The Ivy League will not play football in the fall semester, as announced in a statement on July 8.
"With the safety and well-being of students as their highest priority, Ivy League institutions are implementing campus-wide policies including restrictions on student and staff travel, requirements for social distancing, limits on group gatherings, and regulations for visitors to campus," the statement said. "As athletics is expected to operate consistent with campus policies, it will not be possible for Ivy League teams to participate in intercollegiate athletics competition prior to the end of the fall semester."
The possibility of having fall sports, including football, in the spring will be made later.
Consistent with campus health & safety policies across the League, The Ivy League Presidents outline phased-in approach to intercollegiate athletics activity, including no competition prior to the end of the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.— The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) July 8, 2020
📰» https://t.co/7iwQGnECsT pic.twitter.com/DYUFoFshA4