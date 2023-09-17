Week 3 roundup: Colorado classic, UF stunner and more

Week 3 saved much of its madness for the late-night window, with a top-15 upset, Texas and Colorado's struggles against Group of Five opponents and one of the sport's fiercest rivalries all pushing up against the stroke of midnight.

For all the early risers in the college football world, here's a look at the biggest storylines you might've missed from Saturday night:

Colorado, Coach Prime escape in double overtime, remain perfect

Colorado’s typically dynamic offense wallowed in a penalty-ridden and, as coach Deion Sanders put it in midweek, “personal” first-half affair against in-state rivals Colorado State.

Despite benefiting from a whopping 128 Rams penalty yards, Colorado’s offense was limited to just seven points and a sold-out Folsom Field celebrating its first College Gameday this century spent halftime in stunned silence trailing 21-14.

CSU twice looked set to extend its advantage from the Colorado red zone, thwarted by a Shilo Sanders forced fumble and a blocked field goal respectively. The Rams would briefly extend their lead to two scores — Brayden Fowler-Necosi’s third passing score was sandwiched by a pair of Buffs field goal — and a perfectly-executed pooch punt pinned Colorado inside its own two-yard line.

Trailing by eight with just two minutes to drive the entire field, early Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders executed a near perfect drive. The former FCS phenom was 5/6 through the air for 106 yards, — for the bemused mathematicians out there, CU committed a pair of false starts — the final 45 of which came on a touchdown connection with Jimmy Horn Jr. just thirty seconds before the final whistle.

Colorado would convert the subsequent two-point conversion, sending the game into overtime, and emerge with a decisive stand in double OT to remain perfect on the year.

Gators shut down No. 11 Tennessee for first SEC ranked win since 2019

It was like gazing into a cathartic mirror for frustrated Florida fans Saturday, as No. 11 Tennessee struggled with Floridian pitfalls Saturday in a near wire-to-wire, 29-16 defeat in Gainesville.

A return to sea level seemed to heal the sputtering offense Florida trotted out against Utah in Week 1, opening the game with a seven-minute drive to the fringes of Tennesee's redzone. But as kicker Adam Mihalek's 41-yard effort was blocked and Tennessee surged in front 7-0, looking for its first win at the Swamp in two decades, Florida's offense opted for a more direct approach on its second try — running back Trevor Etienne caught just a glimpse of the distant orange-end zone and refused to be denied, bowling over Volunteer DB's en route to a game-changing 62-yard touchdown.

Poor tackling and penalties, of which the Gators committed nine against the Utes in Week 1, continued to swing unfamiliarly in UF's favor. On a swing pass from QB Graham Mertz, Montrell Johnson shedded a hapless Vol defender, pushing UT near a dozen missed tackles in the first half, and tacked on his second TD of the game to give the Gators a resounding 26-7 lead at half.

The Gators largely chewed clock and relied on their defense for a pair of crucial fourth-down stops, allowing just a consolation Joe Milton touchdown in the final minutes to ice a thorough, SEC-opening win.

South Alabama routs Oklahoma State for second Power 5 win in program history

South Alabama has enjoyed a meteoric rise since playing its first ever football game just over 14 years ago against Hargrove Military Academy, continuing its ascent Saturday with the most impressive result in program history, battering Oklahoma State 33-7 Saturday

USA surged to a stunning but fully deserved 23-0 halftime lead in Stillwater, employing a balanced offensive attack — the Jaguars out-gained OSU at half 232-70 behind an almost even division of passing and rushing yards — and limited the rotation Cowboy quarterbacks to a collective 7/17 performance.

Carter Bradley, meanwhile, capped off his stellar half off football under center with his finest moment of the stanza, finding a streaking Caulin Lacy down the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown grab that extended the Jaguar lead to four scores.

Oklahoma State would finally find its way into the endzone, as Jaden Nixon plunged in on 4th and goal, but scant hopes of a Cowboy comeback were promptly stamped out by ten USA points in just two minutes.

No. 4 Texas avoids upset, pulls away late from Wyoming

Mired in a 10-10 deadlock against Wyoming entering the fourth quarter, quarterback Quinn Ewers gathered his No. 4 Texas team and implored his teammates to make a difference in the final period of play.

So as Longhorn wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught a screen pass along the line of scrimmage and turned upfield he internalized his quarterback's message, shedding a tackle, sprinting along the right sideline and making a final defender miss to restore Texas' lead.

Texas' defense would summarily rally behind Ewers' words and Worthy's tour de force — after being bullied last time out on a game-tying, 10-minute Cowboy drive, the Longhorns rallied to force two punts and a backbreaking pick six. UT had added another touchdown before defensive back Jerrin Thompson's crib call, putting Texas up 31-10 and dashing Wyoming's spirited upset bid.

West Virginia shuts down Pitt, Jurkovec in rivalry win

Few have termed the "Backyard Brawl" rejuvenating throughout its fierce, nearly 130 year history, but it was exactly what a troubled West Virginia defense needed, stifling local rivals Pitt 17-6 Saturday in Morgantown.

West Virginia slotted in as just the 116th best defense in America last season, surrendering nearly 33 points per game and yielding 419 yards of average opposing offense. 2023 opened with a similar story, falling 38-15 against Penn State while forcing just a single punt, but the Mountaineers defense looked rejuvenated by a sold-out and full-voiced crowd.

Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec looked improved early after a difficult outing against Cincinnati, leading the Panthers 67 yards on their opening drive for a chip shot field goal and an early 3-0 lead. West Virginia stiffened thereafter, however, forcing two punts and an interception to give the Mountaineers a 7-6 halftime advantage.

More handsy defending from the Mountaineers forced another Jurkovec interception out of the locker room, growing the WVU lead to 11. West Virginia would enjoy a benign fourth quarter, limiting the Panthers to just 30 yards and cruising to a massive rivalry win.

