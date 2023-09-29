Everything to know about a jam-packed Week 5 of college football
College football top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5
Friday, Sept. 29
No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 30
No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m | ESPN
No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FS1
No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN
No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
👀 Breaking down the Week 5 slate as conference play continues
Conference play is well and truly underway in college football, with every affiliated top-25 team playing a division foe in week 5; save for No. 17 Duke and their blockbuster matchup with No. 11 Notre Dame.
So as October beckons and classic regional rivalries renew once more, let's celebrate another long-awaited fall Saturday and break down a loaded week 5 slate: (all times listed below are in ET)
The hit-or-miss Friday window is swinging for the fences in week 5, opened by undefeated Louisville heading south for a crucial ACC clash with one-loss NC State at 7 p.m. and highlighted by a polar top-20 clash between No. 10 Utah's suffocating defense and No. 19 Oregon State's high-octane offense at 9 p.m.
After a week 4 excursion into the plains of Illinois, Big Noon kickoff is once again back on Prime Time — Deion's recently-humbled Colorado Buffaloes welcome another stiff test against reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and No. 5 USC. Among the rest of Saturday's early risers, No. 22 Florida can improve to a surprising 2-0 start in the SEC East with a win over Mark Stoops' Wildcats in Lexington while Syracuse can secure its second-consecutive 5-0 start by besting Clemson from the Carrier Dome.
All eyes turn to Austin for the afternoon's most popular window — 14 games kick off at 3:30 p.m. — as No. 24 Kansas takes on No. 3 Texas in a battle of Heisman-contending quarterbacks. The 3:30 window also sees America's top-two teams trapped in tricky road matchups against wounded conference foes — No. 1 Georgia faces an Auburn team fresh off a thorough loss to Texas A&M while No. 2 Michigan duels 2-2 Nebraska adjusting to life under first-year coach Matt Rhule.
The enduring fans in Durham celebrating Duke's first-ever college gameday finally get their chance in the spotlight at 7:30 p.m. when the No. 17 Blue Devils kick-off their massive top-20 clash against No. 11 Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Spencer Rattler and South Carolina head into Knoxville for an SEC East tilt against No. 21 Tennessee as Michigan State and Iowa both look to rebound at Kinnick Stadium.
Finally, a triad of Top 25 teams step into the late-night spotlight this week. No. 12 Alabama kicks off from Mississippi State at 9 p.m., hoping some more Magnolia State medicine helps cure their early-season woes, while No. 7 Washington starts at 10 p.m. against Arizona and No. 25 Fresno State hosts Nevada at 10:30 p.m.
😈 Game Day in Durham
Setting up shop right in front of the famous Duke University Chapel, College Game Day will see Bull City for the first time since the show's 1993 inception. The last time Duke was ranked and played another nationally ranked team was in 2013, when No. 22 Duke lost to No. 20 Texas A&M 52-48 in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. You have to back even further for the last such matchup in the regular season, as No. 23 Duke topped No. 13 Virginia 28-25 on Nov. 5, 1994.
The No. 17 Blue Devils' bout against No. 11 Notre Dame will air this Saturday at primetime on ABC.
🔵 Basketball blue bloods make a statement
Let’s hear it for the blue bloods. Duke and Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. No, no. Not in that sport. The four schools might have a combined 23 basketball national championships, but this ain’t March.
Is No. 17 Duke for real? Let’s see what happens Saturday, because look who’s coming to Durham. Yeah, yeah, Notre Dame. But also ESPN's College GameDay. “Not something that happens around here all the time,” coach Mike Elko said. Try never. Will Lee Corso grab a pitchfork and pick the Blue Devils to win? The last time the Duke beat the Irish in Durham was 1961, the early months of the Kennedy administration.
Is No. 24 Kansas serious about being a Big 12 contender? Texas is waiting in Austin Saturday. The Jayhawks used to make a fine and cushy opponent for Homecoming, but not anymore. Too dangerous. Like two years ago when they barged into Austin and won 57-56 in overtime. “Old news,” coach Lance Leipold said of that win this week, but the victory was pretty much the blastoff for the stunning Kansas rebirth he has directed. The Jayhawks are 11-9 since that day. In the 20 games prior to it, they were 1-19. “I am so proud of our team, our staff and the players about how we have put ourselves in a position to be respected and reckoned with,” Leipold said.
Is Kentucky as potent as it’s looked? Here comes Florida to find out. A victory would give the unranked Wildcats three wins in a row over the Gators, and that hasn’t happened in 72 years.
Only No. 15 North Carolina can relax this week, going against the Open Date Byes, after getting through South Carolina, Appalachian State, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. “Probably the hardest four games that I’ve ever played to start a season,” coach Mack Brown called it. And just down the road on the schedule are Syracuse and Miami, and they’re a combined 8-0.
📈 Week 5 AP Poll
With Pac-12 schools Colorado and UCLA dropping out of the Week 5 rankings, the SEC is now the wealthiest proprietor in the Week 5 poll, supplemented by the entrance of No. 23 Missouri. As for perfect records, the ACC leads with six undefeated squads, and posts four ranked teams: No. 5 Florida State, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 17 Duke and No. 18 Miami (Fa).
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Georgia (55)
|1562
|4-0
|1
|2
|Michigan (1)
|1445
|4-0
|2
|3
|Texas (2)
|1401
|4-0
|3
|4
|Ohio State (1)
|1370
|4-0
|6
|5
|Florida State (3)
|1351
|4-0
|4
|6
|Penn State
|1244
|4-0
|7
|7
|Washington (1)
|1228
|4-0
|8
|8
|USC
|1169
|4-0
|5
|9
|Oregon
|1076
|4-0
|10
|10
|Utah
|981
|4-0
|11
|11
|Notre Dame
|904
|3-1
|9
|12
|Alabama
|862
|3-1
|13
|13
|LSU
|813
|3-1
|12
|14
|Oklahoma
|716
|4-0
|16
|15
|North Carolina
|659
|4-0
|17
|16
|Washington State
|652
|4-0
|21
|17
|Duke
|648
|4-0
|18
|18
|Miami (FL)
|523
|4-0
|20
|19
|Oregon State
|366
|3-1
|14
|20
|Ole Miss
|349
|3-1
|15
|21
|Tennessee
|260
|3-1
|23
|22
|Florida
|235
|3-1
|25
|23
|Missouri
|197
|4-0
|NR
|24
|Kansas
|132
|4-0
|NR
|25
|Fresno State
|64
|4-0
|NR