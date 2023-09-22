Everything to know about a stacked Week 4 of college football
📺 Schedule, TV channels, matchups for the AP Top 25
Check out the score of every top 25 matchup below and head to our live scoreboard here for stats from every Division I football game in Week 4.
College football top 25 schedule, scores for Week 4
Saturday, Sep. 23
- No. 1 Georgia vs. UAB | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 2 Michigan vs. Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 3 Texas at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 4 Florida State at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 5 USC at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 24 Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 8 Washington vs. Cal | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 19 Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 11 Utah vs. No. 22 UCLA | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 12 LSU vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State | 7 p.m. | FOX
- No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 17 North Carolina at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 18 Duke at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 20 Miami (Fla.) at Temple | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 23 Tennessee vs. UTSA | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 25 Florida vs. Charlotte | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
🦡 Bucky ball: Ground game leads Wisconsin to big halftime lead
For all the fanfare around Luke Fickell and the air raid offense arriving in Madison, it has been Tanner Mordecai and Braelon Allen gashing Purdue on the ground in Wisconsin's most impressive half of 2023, leading the Boilermakers 21-3.
Mordecai held onto a read option on an early third down, faking out nearly the entire city of West Lafayette and trotting into the end zone virtually untouched into the end zone, giving UW a 7-0 lead. The Badger QB would score a more frenetic rushing TD toward the end of the first quarter, evading an oncoming horde of Purdue rushers before escaping to the edge, diving toward the left pylon and doubling Wisconsin's advantage
Finally, Allen and Mordecai teamed up to overcome a daunting 2nd-and-22 to grant Wisconsin its largest lead of the afternoon. Mordecai surged forward out of a draw play to gain eight yards back before Allen cut right, powered through the diving attempts of Purdue's secondary and trotted all alone into the end zone.
🐦 Mordecai Magic: Wisconsin fools defense on read option to open scoring
Purdue's defense, the cameraman and seemingly all 60,000 fans at Ross-Ade Stadium thought Wisconsin running back XX XX had taken the carry. Tanner Mordecai knew he had a touchdown.
As Wisconsin's near-perfect opening drive sputtered into its first third down, the Badgers QB eyed a massive hole in the Purdue defense, kept the read option and waltzed untouched into the end zone for a 14-yard score.
Purdue would shank its second punt of the afternoon and grant Wisconsin excellent field positions for another scoring drive, headlined by Mordecai once again. The senior quarterback turned receiver, making an impressive over-the-shoulder grab to complete the "Philly Special," before evading pressure and tacking on another rushing score. 14-3 Wisconsin after one quarter of play
🥳 It's Friday Night: Pair of Power 5 preambles for Saturday madness
As an opening course for the most appetizing weekend of college football thus far in 2023, four FBS teams will take the field Friday.
A pair of Power 5 matchups headline this evening's slate, followed by a pair of classic Mountain West rivalries to close out the action well into Saturday morning. Here's a look at what to watch for in Friday's two Power 5 matchups:
Wisconsin at Purdue | 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
Two of the conference's most celebrated quarterbacks this offseason will look to shake off recent disappointing outings and surge to the top of a wide-open Big Ten West division. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell announced his arrival in Madison emphatically with the signature of SMU's Tanner Mordecai, who finished sixth in FBS in 2021 with 39 touchdowns and separated himself among the most prized transfer quarterbacks last offseason. With a step-up in competition, Mordecai's passing volume has taken an expected hit, dropping 60 yards per game through the young season, but his usual penchant for the endzone has yielded just two touchdowns through three games. These struggles manifested in the red zone against Washington State in a deflating week 2 loss, and a five-punt first half saw the Badgers in an unexpected 7-7 deadlock with Georgia Southern in the first half.
Purdue's dynamic air raid attack looked set to continue despite the departure of star quarterback Aidan O'Connell, with Hudson Card arriving in West Lafayette this offseason after leading the Longhorns to their highest win total since 2018. Card certainly looked the part through a thrilling week 1 clash, throwing for over 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns despite losing late to Fresno State, but it was more bust than boom for the Texas transfer in another setback against Syracuse last weekend. He was forced to throw early and often, committing four first half turnovers as the Orange jumped out to an early 21-7 lead, and despite compiling more than 350 passing yards Purdue was beaten soundly in week 3.
Both defenses have demonstrated vulnerability to the deep ball through three weeks, as each of these quarterbacks will look to get themselves and their teams back on track to open conference play Friday night.
NC State at Virginia | 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
NC State finally enjoyed a timely, straight-forward contest against VMI last weekend, beating the Keydets 45-7 in week 3 after beginning the season with terrifying collisions and lengthy weather delays. UVA, conversely, would take a victory of just about any variety after beginning the season 0-3 for just the third time this century. The Cavaliers opened the season with an encouraging quarter of football, fending off the overwhelmingly orange-and-white crowd at Nissan Stadium dampening the debut of Tennessee QB Joe Milton. Trailing just 7-0 after 25 minutes of football, Virginia's once stingy defense has struggled to limit opposing offenses since. The Vols would score touchdowns on six of their next seven possessions, James Madison scored a TD in the final minute to cap off a backbreaking comeback against its in-state rival and Maryland exploded in the fourth quarter to cap off a definitive 42-14 victory.
In searching for their first W of the season, the Cavalier coaching staff will need to key in largely on one man in red and black: quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Along with averaging nearly 250 passing yards through the Wolfpack's opening three games, Armstrong has also been the team's leading rusher in its two contests against FBS opponents. Armstrong's 254 all-purpose yards powered NC State to a scrappy week 1 win against an improved UConn squad and the Pack trailed No. 10 Notre Dame just 3-0 through a quarter of play. However, a two-hour rain delay swung in favor of the Irish, who scored immediately on the returning play from scrimmage and ultimately cruised to a 42-24 victory.
Expect a defense-first affair Friday, with NC State returning one of the better defensive units in the ACC and much of Virginia's more competitive football this season being low on points.
📊 Week 4 AP Poll
Week 4's AP Top 25 Poll saw some minor shifts, the most notable being Alabama falling to No. 13 and Oregon reaching No. 10 ahead of its upcoming joust with No. 19 Colorado. The Pac-12 continues to lead the conference race with eight ranked schools, followed by the SEC with six in the top 25.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Previous
|Record
|1
|Georgia (57)
|1,566
|1
|3-0
|2
|Michigan (2)
|1,481
|2
|3-0
|3
|Texas (3)
|1,380
|4
|3-0
|4
|Florida State (1)
|1,378
|3
|3-0
|5
|Southern California
|1,296
|5
|3-0
|6
|Ohio State
|1,291
|6
|3-0
|7
|Penn State
|1,217
|7
|3-0
|8
|Washington
|1,194
|8
|3-0
|9
|Notre Dame
|1,066
|9
|4-0
|10
|Oregon
|942
|13
|3-0
|11
|Utah
|921
|12
|3-0
|12
|LSU
|805
|14
|2-1
|13
|Alabama
|796
|10
|2-1
|14
|Oregon State
|715
|16
|3-0
|15
|Ole Miss
|657
|17
|3-0
|16
|Oklahoma
|606
|19
|3-0
|17
|North Carolina
|567
|20
|3-0
|18
|Duke
|530
|21
|3-0
|19
|Colorado
|509
|18
|3-0
|20
|Miami (FL)
|359
|22
|3-0
|21
|Washington State
|278
|23
|3-0
|22
|UCLA
|204
|24
|3-0
|23
|Tennessee
|198
|11
|2-1
|24
|Iowa
|125
|25
|3-0
|25
|Florida
|103
|NR
|2-1
Preview of the 8️⃣ undefeated matchups
Grab your popcorn, because these Week 4 duels could be make-or-break for these teams' CFP aspirations. Check out what's at stake for matchups including No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 19 Colorado, No. 11 Utah vs. No. 22 UCLA, No. 14 Oregon State vs. No. 21 Washington State and more.
Here's a look at Colorado-Oregon:
No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Long odds and skepticism have done nothing but grow Deion Sanders from a star to a supernova (sunglasses required, of course), but lingering doubts about the Buffaloes will produce immediate answers as they embark on possibly the stiffest conference gauntlet in America — just look at all those Pac-12 teams below! The nation's second-highest scoring offense awaits Coach Prime in Eugene on Saturday, with No. 10 Oregon battering overmatched opposition in Portland State and Hawai'i and rallying late to overcome Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Colorado's offense was similarly transcendent in shootout wins versus TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, but a historic upset Saturday — Oregon has lost just once at Autzen Stadium since 2017 — relies on its less-celebrated defense. Despite a mixed defensive bag where the CU defensive front has often struggled to stop the run, Colorado ranks best in the country with 10 takeaways. Forcing Oregon's interception-free quarterback Bo Nix into a few mistakes will give the Buffaloes extra possessions and a fighting chance Saturday.
For Oregon... A win would inch them ever closer to the playoff places while crucially continuing to defend home turf with challenging road tilts against No. 8 Washington and No. 11 Utah upcoming.
For Colorado... A win would affirm Colorado's status as a very legitimate contender, not just for the Pac-12 but the Playoff picture as well, all while setting up an immense clash at Folsom Field next weekend against No. 5 USC.
Ohio State-Notre Dame preview
Ohio State at Notre Dame. That ought to get the blood pumping in the college football universe, at least the part not already wearing Deion Sanders sunglasses.
The Irish are even bringing out their green uniforms again. That should tell you something.
The two sides have the rankings, of course, even if one team says po-ta-to and the other says po-tah-to. No. 6 Ohio State has allowed 20 points in going 3-0, its fewest after three games in 48 years. On the other side of the ball, No. 9 Notre Dame has put up 184 points in starting 4-0, the most through four games since 1914. By the way, notice something a little odd about the Irish schedule? They'll play fully half their regular season games — six — before the end of September.
They have the tonnage of their traditions. Ohio State is first in all-time winning percentage and second in all-time victories. Notre Dame is No. 4 in both. The Irish are No. 1 with 107 consensus All-Americans and 525 NFL draft picks. Ohio State is No. 2 with 92 All-Americans and No. 3 with 485 draftees. Each has had seven Heisman winners, tied with Oklahoma and USC for the most. And how do you like your famous helmet: Shiny gold or gray with buckeye stickers all over it?
*****
ESPN's College GameDay in South Bend
ESPN's College GameDay is checking out the Ohio State-Notre Dame game for the second year in a row. Last year, the show saw the Buckeyes win 21-10 in Columbus, Ohio. But now the show is in South Bend, Ind., site of the first-ever show in 1993. The popular preview show was most recently at Notre Dame for the Nov. 7, 2020 game against Clemson.
Here's the list of 2023 visits so far:
|DATE
|LOCATION
|GAME
|Sept. 2
|Charlotte, NC
|No. 21 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17
|Sept. 9
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|No. 11 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24
|Sept. 16
|Boulder, CO
|No. 18 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)
|Sept. 23
|South Bend, IN
|No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame