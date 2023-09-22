Everything to know about a stacked Week 4 of college football

As an opening course for the most appetizing weekend of college football thus far in 2023, four FBS teams will take the field Friday.

A pair of Power 5 matchups headline this evening's slate, followed by a pair of classic Mountain West rivalries to close out the action well into Saturday morning. Here's a look at what to watch for in Friday's two Power 5 matchups:

Two of the conference's most celebrated quarterbacks this offseason will look to shake off recent disappointing outings and surge to the top of a wide-open Big Ten West division. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell announced his arrival in Madison emphatically with the signature of SMU's Tanner Mordecai, who finished sixth in FBS in 2021 with 39 touchdowns and separated himself among the most prized transfer quarterbacks last offseason. With a step-up in competition, Mordecai's passing volume has taken an expected hit, dropping 60 yards per game through the young season, but his usual penchant for the endzone has yielded just two touchdowns through three games. These struggles manifested in the red zone against Washington State in a deflating week 2 loss, and a five-punt first half saw the Badgers in an unexpected 7-7 deadlock with Georgia Southern in the first half.

Purdue's dynamic air raid attack looked set to continue despite the departure of star quarterback Aidan O'Connell, with Hudson Card arriving in West Lafayette this offseason after leading the Longhorns to their highest win total since 2018. Card certainly looked the part through a thrilling week 1 clash, throwing for over 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns despite losing late to Fresno State, but it was more bust than boom for the Texas transfer in another setback against Syracuse last weekend. He was forced to throw early and often, committing four first half turnovers as the Orange jumped out to an early 21-7 lead, and despite compiling more than 350 passing yards Purdue was beaten soundly in week 3.

Both defenses have demonstrated vulnerability to the deep ball through three weeks, as each of these quarterbacks will look to get themselves and their teams back on track to open conference play Friday night.

NC State finally enjoyed a timely, straight-forward contest against VMI last weekend, beating the Keydets 45-7 in week 3 after beginning the season with terrifying collisions and lengthy weather delays. UVA, conversely, would take a victory of just about any variety after beginning the season 0-3 for just the third time this century. The Cavaliers opened the season with an encouraging quarter of football, fending off the overwhelmingly orange-and-white crowd at Nissan Stadium dampening the debut of Tennessee QB Joe Milton. Trailing just 7-0 after 25 minutes of football, Virginia's once stingy defense has struggled to limit opposing offenses since. The Vols would score touchdowns on six of their next seven possessions, James Madison scored a TD in the final minute to cap off a backbreaking comeback against its in-state rival and Maryland exploded in the fourth quarter to cap off a definitive 42-14 victory.

In searching for their first W of the season, the Cavalier coaching staff will need to key in largely on one man in red and black: quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Along with averaging nearly 250 passing yards through the Wolfpack's opening three games, Armstrong has also been the team's leading rusher in its two contests against FBS opponents. Armstrong's 254 all-purpose yards powered NC State to a scrappy week 1 win against an improved UConn squad and the Pack trailed No. 10 Notre Dame just 3-0 through a quarter of play. However, a two-hour rain delay swung in favor of the Irish, who scored immediately on the returning play from scrimmage and ultimately cruised to a 42-24 victory.

Expect a defense-first affair Friday, with NC State returning one of the better defensive units in the ACC and much of Virginia's more competitive football this season being low on points.