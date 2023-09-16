Everything you need to know about Week 3 of college football

College football's inevitable madness, often crescendoing from a quiet beginning, has beckoned from the opening two Saturdays of the 2023 season. The fabled proclamations of No. 4 Texas' return became unavoidable after an assured victory over dynastic Alabama, No. 22 Miami took a step toward recapturing similar early-century glory with a win over Texas A&M and Colorado stayed perfect under Coach Prime in a romp of Nebraska.

Entering week 3, the potential for even more movement across the AP Poll looms, with a number of top-25 squads facing dangerous bouts against undefeated competition. Let's take a look at some of the must-watch games across the Week 3 slate Saturday. (All games listed in EST)

College football fans around the country likely remember the last matchup between Penn State and Illinois — save those in Happy Valley, who have presumably taken efforts to burn that sloppy Saturday from their memories — when the Illini ultimately knocked off No. 7 PSU 20-18 in an Odyssean, nine-overtime offering.

While Penn State sports the same No. 7 ranking, both team's have made marked upgrades at quarterback and project to provide a much more aesthetic affair this weekend. Drew Allar has met the hype through two games in State College, currently ranking seventh in FBS with a 78.2 percent completion percentage and throwing for 529 yards in a pair of blowout victories. Illinois' Luke Altmeyer, while struggling a bit more with accuracy and turnovers, has eclipsed 200 passing yards in both games thus far and nearly erased a 27-point halftime deficit in a week 2 road clash against Kansas, regaining possession with an opportunity to bring the game within three before throwing a game-clinching interception.

Illinois, who finished just a game short of Big Ten West glory, nearly knocked off national semifinalists Michigan and will hope to do one better Saturday against top-ten PSU.

These two former Big 12 rivals meet in Columbia for the first time since 2010 in what may be the biggest game of Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri tenure. To attain their first top-25 triumph since 2020 and first 3-0 start since 2018, the Tigers will have to key in on the big arm of Will Howard and the dynamic Kansas State passing attack.

The senior gunslinger has thrown for nearly 600 yards in K-State's first two victories, a 45-0 dispatching of Southeast Missouri before handling Sun Belt-favorites Troy 45-14, while tacking on three touchdowns with his legs. Missouri looks less assuring through two weeks, gaining some high-pressure repetitions as the Tigers staved off Middle Tennessee 23-19 last Saturday, but senior back Cody Schrader has shone thus far with nearly 5.5 yards per carry.

Behind Missouri's first non-conference sellout crowd in more than a decade, coupled with the memory of a 28-point beatdown against the 'Cats a year ago, Missouri will look to spring the upset Saturday.

Defending champions Georgia will suit up between the hedges Saturday for its SEC opener against South Carolina — UGA has excelled at Beamer Ball, winning its last two matchups against the Gamecocks 88-20 on aggregate. However, USC's recent resume against the Dawgs also includes one of the most remarkable upsets in college football history, where in an otherwise disappointing 4-8 2019 campaign South Carolina stormed into Sanford Stadium and knocked off No. 3 Georgia in overtime 20-17.

To pull off a similar upset, South Carolina will need a masterclass from quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has fully inherited the reins of the Gamecock offense. The Oklahoma transfer has tossed for 698 yards through two games this season, good for 10th-best in FBS, but faces a Herculean Georgia defense that limited him to just 112 passing yards last season and has allowed more than 20 points in SEC play just twice over the last two seasons.

The luster of UNC's comfortable Queen City triumph over South Carolina dimmed a bit during the Heels' week 2 shootout against in-state rivals Appalachian State, finally outlasting the pesky Mountaineers 40-34 after two overtimes. Despite slipping three spots in the polls, UNC's week 2 performance marks a second week of well-balanced offense in baby blue — Drake Maye's return at quarterback made UNC's dynamic passing attack a given, but the Tar Heels have also rushed for 487 yards in their opening two contests.

Carolina's revamped rushing attack, which finished in the bottom half of FBS a year ago, faces its stiffest test Saturday against a vaunted Minnesota defense. The Gophers have allowed just 16 points thus far, rallying late to best Nebraska 13-10 on a game-winning field goal before cruising past Eastern Michigan 25-6 in week 2. UM's passing defense also ranks fourth in expected points added, which will likely force the UNC rushing attack to once again prove its growth from a season ago.

While the Swamp has habitually chewed up SEC opposition this millennium, few schools have fared worse than Tennessee — the Vols haven't won in Gainesville since 2003. The conference zeitgeist looks quite a bit different now than in the last two decades of Gator dominance, however, as while the Gators hope to stave off a third-straight losing season Tennessee seems set to contend at the very top of college football once again.

Vol Nation swarmed the ostensibly neutral Nissan Stadium in week 1, watching Joe Milton work through some early growing pains to ultimately smother Virginia 49-13, while the Gators suffered a 24-11 defeat to Utah that likely would've been much closer save for Florida's unforced errors — false start penalties, a baffling infraction for having two No. 3's on the field and an untimely interception put the Gators in an insurmountable 24-3 hole.

Encouraging play from transfer quarterback Graham Mertz, paired with a much more favorable crowd at the Swamp, offer rays of optimism for a Gator squad in dire need of a win.

After an 11-year hiatus to one of college football's most intense rivalries, the Backyard Brawl finally returned last year with a thrilling 38-31 victory for No. 17 Pittsburgh and seems to have a bright future ahead, with the two schools agreeing to play through 2032. Five of the last six games in the rivalry have been decided by just a single possession and the series' competitiveness has overcome vast talent disparities, a penchant best remembered by Pitt's 2007 stunner over No. 2 WVU.

Some Backyard Brawl magic would do wonders in Morgantown, with WVU still shaking off a 23-point beatdown in Happy Valley and facing a brutal Big 12 schedule over the next several weeks. Pitt, likewise, will look to rebound from a setback in another rivalry showdown against Cincinnati and mend quarterback Phil Jurkovic's accuracy woes.