Florida, Kyle Trask beat Georgia to take control of SEC East

A memorable day from Florida's Kyle Trask has shifted the power in the SEC East race.

The No. 8 Gators used a career-high 474 passing yards and four touchdowns from Trask to beat No. 5 Georgia, 44-28, on Saturday. The win not only ended the Gators' series losing streak at three games, but it moved Florida to 4-1 in the SEC East standings. Georgia is now 4-2, giving Florida a huge advantage in the race to Atlanta and the SEC Championship Game.

Trask's passing yards are the most ever by a Florida quarterback against Georgia. Kerwin Bell previously held the record with 408 yards in 1985.

Georgia almost made it a battle in the fourth quarter, when a dangerous Trask pass almost ended in Mark Webb's hands for a pick-6, but it was a dropped interception.

But in the end, Florida's edge at quarterback was too much. Bulldogs quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D'Wan Mathis combined for only 9-for-29 passing for 112 yards, throwing two touchdowns with three interceptions.

After scoring only 41 points total during the three-game losing slide to Georgia, Trask and the Gators topped that on Saturday, even with TE Kyle Pitts leaving the game after getting hit on a targeting call.