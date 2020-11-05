Last Updated 6:28 PM, November 05, 2020
Wayne Staats | NCAA.com

Florida vs. Georgia: Time, TV channel, preview

How to watch Florida vs. Georgia

The most important SEC game this week is the continuation of one of the great rivalries: Georgia vs. Florida. Here's how you can watch and follow along:

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Streaming: CBS Sports
  • Location: TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Previewing Florida vs. Georgia

The winner in Jacksonville could be on its way to Atlanta next month.

Saturday's Georgia vs. Florida game, besides being an opportunity for bragging rights, could be the difference in the SEC East race. Three consecutive series wins have helped the Bulldogs take the East crown each year.

Is 2020 time for a turn in the rivalry?

Because the SEC is playing a conference-only schedule, Georgia's 4-1 record tops the East — at least right now. Florida is next at 3-1. No other team in the division has fewer than three losses.

One reason the Gators might be optimistic is its Kyles: Trask and Pitts.

At quarterback, Kyle Trask has delivered with 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Tight end Kyle Pitts is top weapon, as Pitts' 355 yards and seven scores lead the team.

Georgia probably won't lean nearly as much on its passing attack, which is directed by first-year starter Stetson Bennett. Instead, UGA would enjoy letting its rushing attack lead. RB Zamir White had a career-high 136 yards against Kentucky a week ago. Florida's defense has also been less than stingy, allowing more than 430 yards per game.

During the Bulldogs' three-year run in the series, they have allowed only 7, 17 and 17 points. Georgia's defense has a tall task to slow down Trask and will be without safety Richard LeCounte, who has been released from the hospital after a traffic accident. However, with Azeez Ojulari (7.5 tackles for loss) and others, Georgia still has star power on defense.

It's probably going to be close, more like the 7-point difference last year than the 19- or 35-point margins from 2018 and 2017.

Florida vs. Georgia: Stats breakdown

Georgia is in first place at 4-1 in the SEC East, but Florida isn't far behind at 3-1. The other five teams in the division have either three or four losses, so Saturday's winner gains a huge edge in the race.

Florida vs. Georgia
Florida STAT Georgia
3-1 Record (SEC games only) 4-1
No. 8 AP rank No. 5
42.0 Points per game 29.2
29.3 Points allowed 16.2
476.5 Yards per game 404.0
342.8 Pass yards 228.8
133.8 Rush yards 175.2
433.3 Yards allowed 300.6
300.3 Pass yards allowed 220.6
133.0 Rush yards allowed 80.0
Kyle Trask
1,341 yards (18 TDs, 2 INT)		 Passing leader Stetson Bennett
1,089 yards (7 TDs, 5 INT)
Dameon Pierce
169 yards (1 TD)		 Rushing leader Zamir White
402 yards (6 TDs)
Kyle Pitts
355 yards (7 TDs)		 Receiving leader Kearis Jackson
348 yards (1 TD)
Ventrell Miller
34 total tackles, 3 tfl		 Defense Azeez Ojulari
18 total tackles, 4.5 sacks
Florida vs. Georgia: Series history

There have been stretches of dominance between the Gators and the Bulldogs, though UGA has the all-time lead at 52-43-2.

Georgia was in command starting in the early 1970s through the 1989. But then Florida and coach Steve Spurrier went through a 13-1 stretch (that was also an 18-3 run through 2010). Since 2010, the programs have traded three-game runs. The most recent belongs to Georgia, which won its third in a row last year, 24-17.

Here are the games since 2000, which have all been played in Jacksonville, Florida:

Date Winner Score
Oct. 28, 2000 Florida 34-23
Oct. 21, 2001 Florida 24-10
Nov. 2, 2002 Florida 20-13
Nov. 1, 2003 Florida 16-13
Oct. 30, 2004 Georgia 31-24
Oct. 29, 2005 Florida 14-10
Oct. 28, 2006 Florida 21-14
Oct. 27, 2007 Georgia 42-20
Nov. 1, 2008 Florida 49-10
Oct. 31, 2009 Florida 41-17
Oct. 30, 2010 Florida 34-31 (OT)
Oct. 29, 2011 Georgia 24-20
Oct. 27, 2012 Georgia 17-9
Nov. 2, 2013 Georgia 23-20
Nov. 1, 2014 Florida 38-20
Oct. 31, 2015 Florida 27-3
Oct. 29, 2016 Florida 24-10
Oct. 28, 2017 Georgia 42-7
Oct. 27, 2018 Georgia 36-17
Nov. 2, 2019 Georgia 24-17
College football rankings update

There are two top-10 matchups in Week 10. But before Clemson meets Notre Dame on Saturday night, the afternoon offers No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville.

Here's a look at the polls:

AP POLL RANKING COACHES POLL
Clemson (33 first-place votes) 1 Clemson (43)
Alabama (29) 2 Alabama (17)
Ohio State 3 Ohio State (2)
Notre Dame 4 Notre Dame
Georgia 5 Georgia
Cincinnati 6 Cincinnati
Texas A&M 7 Texas A&M
Florida 8 Florida
BYU 9 BYU
Wisconsin 10 Miami
Miami 11 Wisconsin
Oregon 12 Oklahoma State
Indiana 13 Indiana
Oklahoma State 14 Oregon
Coastal Carolina 15 Marshall
Marshall 16 Coastal Carolina
Iowa State 17 Iowa State
SMU 18 SMU
Oklahoma 19 Oklahoma
USC 20 USC
Boise State 21 Auburn
Texas 22 Army
Michigan 23 Boise State
Auburn 24 North Carolina
Liberty 25 Michigan

Here is this week's Top 25 schedule:

