Florida vs. Georgia: Time, TV channel, preview

The winner in Jacksonville could be on its way to Atlanta next month.

Saturday's Georgia vs. Florida game, besides being an opportunity for bragging rights, could be the difference in the SEC East race. Three consecutive series wins have helped the Bulldogs take the East crown each year.

Is 2020 time for a turn in the rivalry?

Because the SEC is playing a conference-only schedule, Georgia's 4-1 record tops the East — at least right now. Florida is next at 3-1. No other team in the division has fewer than three losses.

One reason the Gators might be optimistic is its Kyles: Trask and Pitts.

At quarterback, Kyle Trask has delivered with 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Tight end Kyle Pitts is top weapon, as Pitts' 355 yards and seven scores lead the team.

Georgia probably won't lean nearly as much on its passing attack, which is directed by first-year starter Stetson Bennett. Instead, UGA would enjoy letting its rushing attack lead. RB Zamir White had a career-high 136 yards against Kentucky a week ago. Florida's defense has also been less than stingy, allowing more than 430 yards per game.

During the Bulldogs' three-year run in the series, they have allowed only 7, 17 and 17 points. Georgia's defense has a tall task to slow down Trask and will be without safety Richard LeCounte, who has been released from the hospital after a traffic accident. However, with Azeez Ojulari (7.5 tackles for loss) and others, Georgia still has star power on defense.

It's probably going to be close, more like the 7-point difference last year than the 19- or 35-point margins from 2018 and 2017.