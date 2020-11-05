Florida vs. Georgia: Time, TV channel, preview
How to watch Florida vs. Georgia
The most important SEC game this week is the continuation of one of the great rivalries: Georgia vs. Florida. Here's how you can watch and follow along:
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
- TV channel: CBS
- Streaming: CBS Sports
- Location: TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
Previewing Florida vs. Georgia
The winner in Jacksonville could be on its way to Atlanta next month.
Saturday's Georgia vs. Florida game, besides being an opportunity for bragging rights, could be the difference in the SEC East race. Three consecutive series wins have helped the Bulldogs take the East crown each year.
Is 2020 time for a turn in the rivalry?
Because the SEC is playing a conference-only schedule, Georgia's 4-1 record tops the East — at least right now. Florida is next at 3-1. No other team in the division has fewer than three losses.
One reason the Gators might be optimistic is its Kyles: Trask and Pitts.
At quarterback, Kyle Trask has delivered with 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Tight end Kyle Pitts is top weapon, as Pitts' 355 yards and seven scores lead the team.
Georgia probably won't lean nearly as much on its passing attack, which is directed by first-year starter Stetson Bennett. Instead, UGA would enjoy letting its rushing attack lead. RB Zamir White had a career-high 136 yards against Kentucky a week ago. Florida's defense has also been less than stingy, allowing more than 430 yards per game.
During the Bulldogs' three-year run in the series, they have allowed only 7, 17 and 17 points. Georgia's defense has a tall task to slow down Trask and will be without safety Richard LeCounte, who has been released from the hospital after a traffic accident. However, with Azeez Ojulari (7.5 tackles for loss) and others, Georgia still has star power on defense.
It's probably going to be close, more like the 7-point difference last year than the 19- or 35-point margins from 2018 and 2017.
Florida vs. Georgia: Stats breakdown
Georgia is in first place at 4-1 in the SEC East, but Florida isn't far behind at 3-1. The other five teams in the division have either three or four losses, so Saturday's winner gains a huge edge in the race.
|Florida
|STAT
|Georgia
|3-1
|Record (SEC games only)
|4-1
|No. 8
|AP rank
|No. 5
|42.0
|Points per game
|29.2
|29.3
|Points allowed
|16.2
|476.5
|Yards per game
|404.0
|342.8
|Pass yards
|228.8
|133.8
|Rush yards
|175.2
|433.3
|Yards allowed
|300.6
|300.3
|Pass yards allowed
|220.6
|133.0
|Rush yards allowed
|80.0
|Kyle Trask
1,341 yards (18 TDs, 2 INT)
|Passing leader
|Stetson Bennett
1,089 yards (7 TDs, 5 INT)
|Dameon Pierce
169 yards (1 TD)
|Rushing leader
|Zamir White
402 yards (6 TDs)
|Kyle Pitts
355 yards (7 TDs)
|Receiving leader
|Kearis Jackson
348 yards (1 TD)
|Ventrell Miller
34 total tackles, 3 tfl
|Defense
|Azeez Ojulari
18 total tackles, 4.5 sacks
Florida vs. Georgia: Series history
There have been stretches of dominance between the Gators and the Bulldogs, though UGA has the all-time lead at 52-43-2.
Georgia was in command starting in the early 1970s through the 1989. But then Florida and coach Steve Spurrier went through a 13-1 stretch (that was also an 18-3 run through 2010). Since 2010, the programs have traded three-game runs. The most recent belongs to Georgia, which won its third in a row last year, 24-17.
Here are the games since 2000, which have all been played in Jacksonville, Florida:
|Date
|Winner
|Score
|Oct. 28, 2000
|Florida
|34-23
|Oct. 21, 2001
|Florida
|24-10
|Nov. 2, 2002
|Florida
|20-13
|Nov. 1, 2003
|Florida
|16-13
|Oct. 30, 2004
|Georgia
|31-24
|Oct. 29, 2005
|Florida
|14-10
|Oct. 28, 2006
|Florida
|21-14
|Oct. 27, 2007
|Georgia
|42-20
|Nov. 1, 2008
|Florida
|49-10
|Oct. 31, 2009
|Florida
|41-17
|Oct. 30, 2010
|Florida
|34-31 (OT)
|Oct. 29, 2011
|Georgia
|24-20
|Oct. 27, 2012
|Georgia
|17-9
|Nov. 2, 2013
|Georgia
|23-20
|Nov. 1, 2014
|Florida
|38-20
|Oct. 31, 2015
|Florida
|27-3
|Oct. 29, 2016
|Florida
|24-10
|Oct. 28, 2017
|Georgia
|42-7
|Oct. 27, 2018
|Georgia
|36-17
|Nov. 2, 2019
|Georgia
|24-17
College football rankings update
There are two top-10 matchups in Week 10. But before Clemson meets Notre Dame on Saturday night, the afternoon offers No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville.
Here's a look at the polls:
|AP POLL
|RANKING
|COACHES POLL
|Clemson (33 first-place votes)
|1
|Clemson (43)
|Alabama (29)
|2
|Alabama (17)
|Ohio State
|3
|Ohio State (2)
|Notre Dame
|4
|Notre Dame
|Georgia
|5
|Georgia
|Cincinnati
|6
|Cincinnati
|Texas A&M
|7
|Texas A&M
|Florida
|8
|Florida
|BYU
|9
|BYU
|Wisconsin
|10
|Miami
|Miami
|11
|Wisconsin
|Oregon
|12
|Oklahoma State
|Indiana
|13
|Indiana
|Oklahoma State
|14
|Oregon
|Coastal Carolina
|15
|Marshall
|Marshall
|16
|Coastal Carolina
|Iowa State
|17
|Iowa State
|SMU
|18
|SMU
|Oklahoma
|19
|Oklahoma
|USC
|20
|USC
|Boise State
|21
|Auburn
|Texas
|22
|Army
|Michigan
|23
|Boise State
|Auburn
|24
|North Carolina
|Liberty
|25
|Michigan
Here is this week's Top 25 schedule:
Friday, Nov. 6
Saturday, Nov. 7
- No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
- Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin — CANCELED
- Stanford at No. 12 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana | 12 p.m. | FS1
- No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State | 4 p.m. | FOX
- South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
- UMass at No. 16 Marshall | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State | 7 p.m. | FS1
- No. 18 SMU at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Arizona State at No. 20 USC | 12 p.m. | FOX
- West Virginia at No. 22 Texas | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network