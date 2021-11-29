Georgia-Alabama: Time, TV channel, preview for the SEC Championship Game

Last Updated 5:16 PM, November 29, 2021Andy WittryGeorgia-Alabama: Time, TV channel, preview for the SEC Championship GameShare These are the biggest stadiums in college football 2:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:51 pm, November 29, 2021No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Alabama: Kickoff time, TV channel Brett Davis | USA TODAY Sports Images Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 SEC Championship Game: Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 4 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:55 pm, November 29, 2021Alabama vs. Georgia: Series history Gary Cosby Jr. | USA TODAY Sports Images Alabama leads the all-time series against Georgia 41-25-4, including six consecutive wins dating back to 2008. The Crimson Tide's average margin of victory in those last half-dozen games has been 11.7 points but the schools' last three postseason meetings — the 2018 SEC Championship Game, the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship and the 2012 SEC Championship Game — have been decided by a total of 14 points. Georgia last beat Alabama in September 2007, when the Bulldogs won 26-23 in Tuscaloosa. While Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in Tuscaloosa last season, the Crimson Tide's previous two wins over the Bulldogs were especially heartbreaking for Georgia fans. During the 2017 season, Georgia and Alabama made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, marking the first time that two teams from the same conference made the playoff in the same season, and they met in the national championship. Georgia led 13-0 at halftime and then-backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started the second half for Alabama in place of Jalen Hurts and the Crimson Tide rallied to tie the game at 20-all on a Tagovailoa touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, which forced overtime. Georgia kicked a 51-yard field goal on the first possession in overtime, then the Bulldogs' defense forced the Crimson Tide's offense into 2nd-and-26, when Tagovailoa found future Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith for a championship-winning, 41-yard touchdown pass. The final play in overtime was the only time Alabama led all game. In the next season, the two SEC powers met in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game and once again, Georgia jumped out to a first-half lead — 7-0 after the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime — and once again, Alabama made a quarterback switch, this time with Hurts replacing an injured Tagovailoa in a winning effort. In the two second-half drives in which Hurts played, he threw for a touchdown, then ran for the game-winning score with 1:04 to play. Alabama scored 21 second-half points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to win the SEC Championship Game 35-28. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:21 pm, November 29, 2021How the SEC Championship Game has affected the College Football Playoff Gary Cosby Jr. | USA TODAY Sports Images In the first seven years of the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the playoff. Here's the breakdown by season: 2014-15: Alabama (No. 1 seed) 2015-16: Alabama (No. 2 seed) 2016-17: Alabama (No. 1 seed) 2017-18: Georgia (No. 3 seed) 2018-19: Alabama (No. 1 seed) 2019-20: LSU (No. 1 seed) 2020-21: Alabama (No. 1 seed) In five of the first seven seasons of the playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has earned the No. 1 seed in the playoff, including Alabama earning the honor four times. The only time in the playoff era that two teams that played in a conference championship game both qualified for the playoff in the same season was the ACC Championship Game's participants in the 2020 season, when Notre Dame was a one-year, full-time member of the conference for football. Clemson defeated Notre Dame and both schools finished in the top four of the CFP rankings. There's a potential path to both of the 2021 SEC Championship Game's participants making the playoff this season, given that they'll enter the meeting in Atlanta ranked in the top four. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link