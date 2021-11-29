Georgia-Alabama: Time, TV channel, preview for the SEC Championship Game

Gary Cosby Jr. | USA TODAY Sports Images

Alabama leads the all-time series against Georgia 41-25-4, including six consecutive wins dating back to 2008. The Crimson Tide's average margin of victory in those last half-dozen games has been 11.7 points but the schools' last three postseason meetings — the 2018 SEC Championship Game, the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship and the 2012 SEC Championship Game — have been decided by a total of 14 points.

Georgia last beat Alabama in September 2007, when the Bulldogs won 26-23 in Tuscaloosa.

While Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in Tuscaloosa last season, the Crimson Tide's previous two wins over the Bulldogs were especially heartbreaking for Georgia fans. During the 2017 season, Georgia and Alabama made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, marking the first time that two teams from the same conference made the playoff in the same season, and they met in the national championship.

Georgia led 13-0 at halftime and then-backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started the second half for Alabama in place of Jalen Hurts and the Crimson Tide rallied to tie the game at 20-all on a Tagovailoa touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, which forced overtime. Georgia kicked a 51-yard field goal on the first possession in overtime, then the Bulldogs' defense forced the Crimson Tide's offense into 2nd-and-26, when Tagovailoa found future Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith for a championship-winning, 41-yard touchdown pass. The final play in overtime was the only time Alabama led all game.

In the next season, the two SEC powers met in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game and once again, Georgia jumped out to a first-half lead — 7-0 after the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime — and once again, Alabama made a quarterback switch, this time with Hurts replacing an injured Tagovailoa in a winning effort. In the two second-half drives in which Hurts played, he threw for a touchdown, then ran for the game-winning score with 1:04 to play.

Alabama scored 21 second-half points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to win the SEC Championship Game 35-28.