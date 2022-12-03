Georgia blasts LSU, wins the 2022 SEC Championship

Last Updated 8:10 PM, December 03, 2022Georgia blasts LSU, wins the 2022 SEC ChampionshipShare These are the biggest stadiums in college football 2:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:03 am, December 4, 2022🏆 Georgia wins the SEC, defeats LSU No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 to win the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs move to 13-0 and likely secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Stetson Bennett becomes the oldest starting quarterback to win an SEC Championship at 25, completing 23-29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia's 50 points are the second most points scored by the Bulldogs this season. The Bulldogs break out the trickeration to hit 50. pic.twitter.com/JNwFPUBjWv— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2022 Georgia's defense limited LSU to just 47 rushing yards, but did allow 502 passing yards, with both the starting and backup Tiger quarterbacks throwing for over 200 yards. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game 12:39 am, December 4, 20225 minutes to play Georgia leads LSU 50-30 with less than five minutes to play. LSU has ball driving in its own territory. However, backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeir has played servicably in relief, throwing a touchdown. LSU's 22 points are the most anyone has scored on Georgia all season. NUSSMEIER IS OUT HERE SLINGING IT. pic.twitter.com/GhjpZVuz8G— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022 See the third quarter stats below Check out the halftime stats below. TOUCHDOWN LSU. pic.twitter.com/sQbMK7MqtM— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022 Brock Bowers has led the way for the Georgia offense with three catches for 50 yards and a score. The Bennett/Bowers connection strikes again for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/utDetMGV2n— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022 See the first quarter stats below. BLOCKED and then.......then....TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! pic.twitter.com/ZYQMLhMpGX— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022 9:21 pm, December 3, 2022How to watch Georgia vs. LSUHere's how to watch LSU and Georgia in the SEC title game: The 2022 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, on CBS. Georgia, the SEC East champ, faces LSU, the SEC West division winner. The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the sixth the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 29th time it will be held in Atlanta. 9:19 pm, December 3, 2022Georgia leads College Football Playoff rankings RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 12-0 1 2 Michigan 12-0 3 3 TCU 12-0 4 4 Southern California 11-1 6 5 Ohio State 11-1 2 6 Alabama 10-2 7 7 Tennessee 10-2 10 8 Penn State 10-2 11 9 Clemson 10-2 8 10 Kansas State 9-3 12 11 Utah 9-3 14 12 Washington 10-2 13 13 Florida State 9-3 16 14 LSU 9-3 5 15 Oregon State 9-3 21 16 Oregon 9-3 9 17 UCLA 9-3 18 18 Tulane 10-2 19 19 South Carolina 8-4 NR 20 Texas 8-4 23 21 Notre Dame 8-4 15 22 UCF 9-3 22 23 North Carolina 9-3 17 24 Mississippi State 8-4 NR 25 NC State 8-4 NR 9:18 pm, December 3, 2022Complete list of SEC Championship Game winnersHere are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season. Season Champion Runner-up score MVP 1992 Alabama Florida 28-21 CB Antonio Langham, Alabama 1993 Florida Alabama 28-13 QB Terry Dean, Florida 1994 Florida Alabama 24-23 DT Ellis Johnson, Florida 1995 Florida Arkansas 24-3 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1996 Florida Alabama 45-30 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1997 Tennessee Auburn 30-29 QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee 1998 Tennessee Mississippi State 24-14 WR Peerless Price, Tennessee 1999 Alabama Florida 34-7 WR Freddie Milons, Alabama 2000 Florida Auburn 28-6 QB Rex Grossman, Florida 2001 LSU Tennessee 31-20 QB Matt Mauck, LSU 2002 Georgia Arkansas 30-3 QB David Greene, Georgia 2003 LSU Georgia 34-13 RB Justin Vincent, LSU 2004 Auburn Tennessee 38-28 QB Jason Campbell, Auburn 2005 Georgia LSU 34-14 QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia 2006 Florida Arkansas 38-28 WR Percy Harvin, Florida 2007 LSU Tennessee 21-14 QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU 2008 Florida Alabama 31-20 QB Tim Tebow, Florida 2009 Alabama Florida 32-13 QB Greg McElroy, Alabama 2010 Auburn South Carolina 56-17 QB Cam Newton, Auburn 2011 LSU Georgia 42-10 CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU 2012 Alabama Georgia 32-28 RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama 2013 Auburn Missouri 59-42 RB Tre Mason, Auburnn 2014 Alabama Missouri 42-13 QB Blake Sims, Alabama 2015 Alabama Florida 29-15 RB Derrick Henry, Alabama 2016 Alabama Florida 54-16 LB Reuben Foster, Alabama 2017 Georgia Auburn 28-7 LB Roquan Smith, Georgia 2018 Alabama Georgia 35-28 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama 2019 LSU Georgia 37-10 QB Joe Burrow, LSU 2020 Alabama Florida 52-46 RB Najee Harris, Alabama 2021 Alabama Georgia 41-24 QB Bryce Young, Alabama share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link