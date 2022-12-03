Last Updated 8:10 PM, December 03, 2022

Georgia blasts LSU, wins the 2022 SEC Championship

1:03 am, December 4, 2022

🏆 Georgia wins the SEC, defeats LSU

No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 to win the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs move to 13-0 and likely secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Stetson Bennett becomes the oldest starting quarterback to win an SEC Championship at 25, completing 23-29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia's 50 points are the second most points scored by the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia's defense limited LSU to just 47 rushing yards, but did allow 502 passing yards, with both the starting and backup Tiger quarterbacks throwing for over 200 yards.

12:39 am, December 4, 2022

5 minutes to play

Georgia leads LSU 50-30 with less than five minutes to play. LSU has ball driving in its own territory.

11:46 pm, December 3, 2022

Third quarter update: Georgia 42, LSU 23

Georgia leads LSU 42-23 after the third quarter.  The Bulldogs have this one in control, leading by three scores.

LSU is without its starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who suffered an injury. However, backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeir has played servicably in relief, throwing a touchdown. LSU's 22 points are the most anyone has scored on Georgia all season.

See the third quarter stats below

10:55 pm, December 3, 2022

Halftime update: Georgia 35, LSU 10

Georgia leads LSU 35-10 at halftime of the SEC Championship game. The 35 points are the most LSU has allowed in the first half this season.

Georgia scored 21 points in the second quarter, all from the arm of quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett is 19-24 for 214 yards and four touchdowns through two quarters.

The Bulldog defense has also been dominant in the first half, allowing only eight rushing yards while forcing an interception and scoring on special teams.

Check out the halftime stats below.

10:01 pm, December 3, 2022

Tip Drill ➡️ Touchdown | 2Q -14:43

Georgia intercepted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels after a pass tipped off a players helmet and into the hands of Bulldog defender Smael Mondon Jr.

The very next play, quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a touchdown.

9:54 pm, December 3, 2022

First quarter update: Georgia 14, LSU 7

Georgia leads LSU 14-7 after the first quarter. LSU outgained Georgia in yards thanks to Jayden Daniels' 143 passing yards and a touchdown, but trail after a block field goal.

Brock Bowers has led the way for the Georgia offense with three catches for 50 yards and a score.

See the first quarter stats below.

9:38 pm, December 3, 2022

Blocked kick for six! Georgia 7, LSU 0 | 1Q - 3:33

After LSU's field goal attempt was blocked, Georgia's Chris Smith picked up the ball right before the play would've gone dead and ran 95 yards the other way for the first touchdown of the game. 

Watch the play below.

9:21 pm, December 3, 2022

How to watch Georgia vs. LSU

Here's how to watch LSU and Georgia in the SEC title game:

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, on CBS. Georgia, the SEC East champ, faces LSU, the SEC West division winner.

The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the sixth the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 29th time it will be held in Atlanta.

9:19 pm, December 3, 2022

Georgia leads College Football Playoff rankings

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Georgia 12-0 1
2 Michigan 12-0 3
3 TCU 12-0 4
4 Southern California 11-1 6
5 Ohio State 11-1 2
6 Alabama 10-2 7
7 Tennessee 10-2 10
8 Penn State 10-2 11
9 Clemson 10-2 8
10 Kansas State 9-3 12
11 Utah 9-3 14
12 Washington 10-2 13
13 Florida State 9-3 16
14 LSU 9-3 5
15 Oregon State 9-3 21
16 Oregon 9-3 9
17 UCLA 9-3 18
18 Tulane 10-2 19
19 South Carolina 8-4 NR
20 Texas 8-4 23
21 Notre Dame 8-4 15
22 UCF 9-3 22
23 North Carolina 9-3 17
24 Mississippi State 8-4 NR
25 NC State 8-4 NR
9:18 pm, December 3, 2022

Complete list of SEC Championship Game winners

Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season.

Season Champion Runner-up score MVP
1992 Alabama Florida 28-21 CB Antonio Langham, Alabama
1993 Florida Alabama 28-13 QB Terry Dean, Florida
1994 Florida Alabama 24-23 DT Ellis Johnson, Florida
1995 Florida Arkansas 24-3 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1996 Florida Alabama 45-30 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1997 Tennessee Auburn 30-29 QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee
1998 Tennessee Mississippi State 24-14 WR Peerless Price, Tennessee
1999 Alabama Florida 34-7 WR Freddie Milons, Alabama
2000 Florida Auburn 28-6 QB Rex Grossman, Florida
2001 LSU Tennessee 31-20 QB Matt Mauck, LSU
2002 Georgia Arkansas 30-3 QB David Greene, Georgia
2003 LSU Georgia 34-13 RB Justin Vincent, LSU
2004 Auburn Tennessee 38-28 QB Jason Campbell, Auburn
2005 Georgia LSU 34-14 QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia
2006 Florida Arkansas 38-28 WR Percy Harvin, Florida
2007 LSU Tennessee 21-14 QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU
2008 Florida Alabama 31-20 QB Tim Tebow, Florida
2009 Alabama Florida 32-13 QB Greg McElroy, Alabama
2010 Auburn South Carolina 56-17 QB Cam Newton, Auburn
2011 LSU Georgia 42-10 CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU
2012 Alabama Georgia 32-28 RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama
2013 Auburn Missouri 59-42 RB Tre Mason, Auburnn
2014 Alabama Missouri 42-13 QB Blake Sims, Alabama
2015 Alabama Florida 29-15 RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
2016 Alabama Florida 54-16 LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
2017 Georgia Auburn 28-7 LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
2018 Alabama Georgia 35-28 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
2019 LSU Georgia 37-10 QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2020 Alabama Florida 52-46 RB Najee Harris, Alabama
2021 Alabama Georgia 41-24 QB Bryce Young, Alabama