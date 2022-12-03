Georgia blasts LSU, wins the 2022 SEC Championship

No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 to win the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs move to 13-0 and likely secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Stetson Bennett becomes the oldest starting quarterback to win an SEC Championship at 25, completing 23-29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia's 50 points are the second most points scored by the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldogs break out the trickeration to hit 50. pic.twitter.com/JNwFPUBjWv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2022

Georgia's defense limited LSU to just 47 rushing yards, but did allow 502 passing yards, with both the starting and backup Tiger quarterbacks throwing for over 200 yards.

