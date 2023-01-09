Georgia blasts TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff championship game, wins back-to-back titles
The Georgia Bulldogs are your 2022 FBS national champions, winning the College Football Playoff national championship over TCU 65-7.
Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead before TCU answered with a touchdown of its own. Then, the Bulldogs scored 55 points to close the game. Georgia set the record for the most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for the largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game.
Stetson Bennett tied a College Football Playoff record with six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. Georgia's offense accounted for 615 total yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs held TCU to 36 rushing yards and forced three turnovers, all going to defensive back Javon Bullard.
Georgia is the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are the first to win back-to-back titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
Bulldogs hit 60! UGA 65, TCU 7 | 4Q - 7:23
Georgia running back Branson Robinson scored his second touchdown of the game, rushing for a 19-yard score. The Bulldogs have 65 points on 64 plays.
The backups score! UGA 59, TCU 7 | 4Q - 9:24
Georgia back up running back Branson Robinson scored on a one-yard touchdown, adding to the Bulldog lead. The starters are beginning to leave the game for Georgia, including Stetson Bennett.
Stetson Bennett gets a standing ovation leaving the field 👏#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/dsUVnmHmIH— ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023
Third quarter: Georgia 52, TCU 7
Georgia leads TCU 52-7 entering the fourth quarter.
Another one for Bennett! UGA 52, TCU 7 | 3Q -2:17
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 14-yard touchdown. It's the second time the two have connected for a score today and Bennett's sixth total touchdown.
Georgia has matched the highest point total in a CFP final game. The Bulldogs 42 straight points are the longest uninterrupted scoring run in BCS or CFP title game history. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
Just some quality pitch and catch tbh.#CFBPlayoff | #NationalChampionship | #GoDawgs @GeorgiaFootball | @laddmcconkey02 pic.twitter.com/ZjFGXraaBj— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 10, 2023
Bulldogs pile on! UGA 45, TCU 7 | 3Q - 10:52
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers got in on the Bulldog scoring action, catching a 22-yard jump ball just outside of the end zone, using his momentum for the touchdown. Bowers has seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. Georgia as an offense has now scored 45 points in 45 plays.
Brock Bowers is so good🤧— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 10, 2023
Halftime update: Georgia 38, TCU 7
Georgia leads TCU by 31 points, 38-7, after the first half. The 31-point deficit is the second largest entering halftime of any team dating back to the BCS era (2002 Miami).
The Bulldogs have dominated offensively, scoring on every possession and settling for only one field goal. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 13-17 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 39 yards and two more scores. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the Bulldogs in receiving with 102 yards. The Bulldog defense has limited the Horned Frog rushing attack to just 121 yards. Defensive back Javon Bullard has two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Georgia will have a chance to extend its lead when play resumes as the Bulldogs will receive the second half kickoff.
Bulldogs score again! UGA 38, TCU 7 | 2Q - 0:26
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made a one-handed catch in the end zone for his third touchdown catch in a CFP game in his career. The catch gives quarterback Stetson Bennett two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the first half.
ONE HANDED TOUCHDAHN‼️#PMSCFBESPN2 pic.twitter.com/sOChSjEl4b— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2023
Bullard gets another one! 2Q - 0:36
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard grabbed his second interception of the game, intercepting TCU quarterback Max Duggan after defensive tackle Jalen Carter applied pressure. Georgia takes over possession at the TCU 22-yard line.
Georgia piling it on before halftime‼️#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/CA71Blpqhr— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2023
Georgia scores before half! UGA 31, TCU 7 | 2Q - 1:19
Georgia running back Kendall Milton fell forward into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs have scored a touchdown on 4-5 possessions, kicking a field goal on the other. In total, Georgia has gained 141 yards on the ground.
Interception! 2Q - 6:35
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard has his second takeaway of the day, grabbing his first interception of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Georgia will take possession at its own 36-yard line.
Let them Dawgs eat 🍽— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 10, 2023
Bulldogs build lead! UGA 24, TCU 7 | 2Q - 8:30
Georgia leads TCU by 17 points after Stetson Bennett scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a quarterback power. Bennett's the first quarterback to rush for two touchdowns in a championship game since Vince Young.
GEORGIA’S OFFENSE KEEPS ON ROLLING 😤— ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023
The Bulldogs have scored on their first four drives #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/SNMBAWQ1QF
The Bulldogs marched 96 yards down field for the touchdown and are averaging 10.2 yards per play. Earlier in the drive, Bennett broke Aaron Murray's single-season Georgia passing record of 3,893 yards.
First quarter update: Georgia 17, TCU 7
Georgia leads TCU 17-7 after the first quarter. Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett is 7-8 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown through the first quarter. Bennett also ran for a touchdown. TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the lone Horned Frog touchdown.
The Dawg defense is eatin' 🐶#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/QydTvYvj92— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2023
McConkey for 6! UGA 17, TCU 7 | 1Q - 02:43
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Ladd McConkey for his third catch of the drive, this time for a 37-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs struck quickly again, only needed 2:02 to go 70 yards in four plays.
STETSON BENNETT WITH A 37-YARD STRIKE🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2023
(via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/YbrBQZTT3l
TCU is on the board! UGA 10, TCU 7 | 1Q - 04:45
TCU scored its first points when Max Duggan ran in for two yards on the QB keeper for a touchdown.
MAX DUGGAN AND TCU WITH THE RESPONSE 🐸#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3iX41dH69f— ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023
The touchdown run was set up by a 60-yard pass from Duggan to wide receiver Derius Davis.
JUST WHAT TCU NEEDED‼️— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2023
Derius Davis got loose 🌀 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/gsfHCcth3C