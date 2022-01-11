Georgia defeats Alabama, secures first national title since 1980

Last Updated 12:16 AM, January 11, 2022Gary PutnikGeorgia defeats Alabama, secures first national title since 1980Share These are the biggest stadiums in college football 2:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:52 am, January 11, 2022🏆 Georgia wins first national championship since 1980 Every dog has its day, turns out this one is just a bit sweeter than most. The Georgia Bulldogs capture their first national championship since 1980 as they beat Alabama 33-18. The first half was a barn burner as both teams struggled to capitalize in the red zone as it finished 9-6 in favor of the Crimson Tide. Each defense did its best to keep each other’s offense from finding the end zone. Both defenses continued their dominance into the second half where Georgia had two interceptions, including Kelee Ringo’s pick six to lock up the win, and a blocked field goal. Alabama also got a turnover of their own on a Stetson Bennett fumble. Georgia’s run game had an awakening in the second half. After just 27 yards in the first, the Bulldogs bounced back for 113 and a touchdown in the second. Even Bennett hit his stride in the second half, he recorded two touchdowns of his own and finished with 224 yards in the air. Alabama’s Bryce Young made the most of his offense after losing WR Jameson Williams in the first half due to a knee injury. Young racked up 369 yards, one touchdown and two picks on 35 completions. From top to bottom, Georgia’s defense looked like a different beast compared to the SEC Championship performance. The Bulldogs continued to get pressure on Young and rarely missed tackles in the open field. This will be a title to remember after all the heartbreak this program has gone through over the years. GEORGIA PICK-SIX TO SEAL THE WIN! 🐶#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/MHlE9MMZHI — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:42 am, January 11, 2022Georgia 26, Alabama 18 | 3:33 4Q The Bulldogs gave themselves some breathing room with a big touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Georgia ran the ball straight through Alabama's defense and finished with a 15-yard passing touchdown to TE Brock Bowers to make it an eight point game. The Tide is now left with a bit over three minutes to tie the game at 26. Napa, California stand up. The true freshman, Brock Bowers just made a huge play pic.twitter.com/k4bIBg9UpT — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:22 am, January 11, 2022Georgia 19, Alabama 18 | 8:09 4QStetson Bennett makes up for his prior mistake by delivering a huge 40-yard pass to WR Adonai Mitchell for the touchdown. The Bulldogs later attempted their first two-point conversion of the season, but failed to convert. THE STETSON BENNETT DEEP BALL pic.twitter.com/1cwvPRHAwH — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:15 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 18, Georgia 13 | 10:14 4QAfter lengthy review of a Stetson Bennett fumble recovered by Alabama, the Crimson Tide finally find the end zone to get its first touchdown of the night. This was ruled a fumble and recovered by Alabama.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/vLodwzPZJP — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022 Bryce Young connected with TE Cameron Latu for a three-yard touchdown reception. The Tide went for two and the Bulldogs came up with the stop to hold Young and his offense to six. This was ruled a fumble and recovered by Alabama.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/vLodwzPZJP — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 am, January 11, 2022Georgia 13, Alabama 12 | 12:59 4QThe Georgia defense continues to bend, and has yet to break as it forces another Alabama field goal inside the five. A big play to WR Agiye Hall set the Tide up nicely inside the Georgia 10, but Alabama could not finish the job. Instead, Nick Saban settled for the fourth Alabama field goal tonight. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:49 am, January 11, 2022Georgia 13, Alabama 9 | 1:20 3QThe Bulldogs capitalize after they blocked an Alabama field goal and later find pay dirt thanks to RBs James Cook and Zamir White. Cook helped get Gerogia into the red zone after a 67-yard run and then White punched it in for a one-yard touchdown. JAMES COOK LOOKING LIKE HIS OLDER BROTHER DALVIN 💨pic.twitter.com/fnJ8xociYI — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:45 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 9, Georgia 6 | 3:18 3Q Just when it seemed Alabama's offense was starting to get going after Bryce Young's interception, Georgia's defense makes another big stop. This time the stop came in the form of a blocked field goal. Will Reichard's 48-yard attempt was blocked by Jalen Carter. Georiga will take over on its own 20. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:23 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 9, Georgia 6 | 12:05 3QOn Alabama's first possession of the second half Alabama QB Bryce Young made crucial error throwing an interception to Georgia's Christopher Smith. Georgia will have a chance to respond, starting on the Alabama 43. Bryce Young after his interception in the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/lCYWt7Z6e0 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:00 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 9, Georgia 6 | HalftimeBoth teams go into halftime at 9-6. Defense continues to be the storyline as the two offense have combined for 333 yards and 15 first downs. Where both these defenses made real impacts was in and around the redzone by standing tall when it mattered most and holding the opposing defense to field goals. Each offense has been predicated on the passing attack so far with Alabama having 206 and Georgia with 127 in the air. Both Stetson Bennett and Bryce Young have made huge passes to give their offenses chances to get six points, but nothing came about. One big difference maker who's future in this game is still up in the air is Alabama WR Jameson Williams who hurt his knee on a big 41-yard pass. He was able to walk to the locker room on his own weight. Both teams will be looking establish the run game in the second half as they both have combined for 36 yards. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:36 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 9, Georgia 6 | 3:09 2QGeorgia kick Jake Podlesney nails 49-yard field goal (his longest attempt of the season) to bring the Bulldogs within three. Georgia has begun to find a rhythm after a slow couple of drives to start the game. The Dawgs now have 138 yards of total offense on 27 plays. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:27 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 9, Georgia 3 | 7:07 2QAlabama was on the cusp of making it a 10-point game after a 61-yard play to get them inside the Georgia six, but the Dawgs came up big and sacked Bryce Young for a loss of 13. That forced another field goal from the Tide that extended the lead to six. BIG PLAY Bryce Young 61-yd pass to Cameron Latu#GoDawgs 3 #RollTide 6 Q2 pic.twitter.com/0sEmGZ3RmJ — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:17 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 6, Georgia 3 | 11:12 2QAlabama regains the lead thanks to a 45-yard field goal from kicker Will Reichard. The lead came at a price as star WR Jameson Williams went down after twisting his knee on a 40-yard completion and later being helped off the field. He walked to the locker room under his own power and there is no word on if or when he will return. Jameson Williams was injured on this play: pic.twitter.com/gfNZ7OAMkH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:05 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 3, Georgia 3 | 12:35 2QShortly after Georgia QB Stetson Bennett unloaded for a huge 52-yard pass to WR Georgia Pickens, the Bulldogs get on the board with a field goal of their own. Jake Podlesney hit a 24-yard kick to tie the game at three. This catch was unreal from George Pickens 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZRBUzvNpjb — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:48 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 3, Georgia 0 | 4:18 1QThe Georgia offense is off to a slow start tonight. Two three-and-outs to start the game are not ideal for any team trying to find a rhythm early. So far the Bulldogs have one yard of offense compared to Alabama's 76. The Crimson Tide's defense has made Bennett look uncomfortable by forcing him out of the pocket leading to errant passes. Christian Harris starting it off early for the Bama defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/j2k7gIIukJ — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:29 am, January 11, 2022Alabama 3, Georgia 0 | 9:55 1QAfter what could have been a scoop and score touchdown for Georgia's defense, Alabama makes the most of its second chance and gets the first score of the game on a 37-yard field goal. Here's a look at what was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass: What could have been a scoop 'n score for the Dawgs was called back:#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3tDrDQMcTJ — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +