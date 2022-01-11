Georgia defeats Alabama, secures first national title since 1980

Every dog has its day, turns out this one is just a bit sweeter than most. The Georgia Bulldogs capture their first national championship since 1980 as they beat Alabama 33-18.

The first half was a barn burner as both teams struggled to capitalize in the red zone as it finished 9-6 in favor of the Crimson Tide. Each defense did its best to keep each other’s offense from finding the end zone.

Both defenses continued their dominance into the second half where Georgia had two interceptions, including Kelee Ringo’s pick six to lock up the win, and a blocked field goal. Alabama also got a turnover of their own on a Stetson Bennett fumble.

Georgia’s run game had an awakening in the second half. After just 27 yards in the first, the Bulldogs bounced back for 113 and a touchdown in the second.

Even Bennett hit his stride in the second half, he recorded two touchdowns of his own and finished with 224 yards in the air.

Alabama’s Bryce Young made the most of his offense after losing WR Jameson Williams in the first half due to a knee injury. Young racked up 369 yards, one touchdown and two picks on 35 completions.

From top to bottom, Georgia’s defense looked like a different beast compared to the SEC Championship performance. The Bulldogs continued to get pressure on Young and rarely missed tackles in the open field.

This will be a title to remember after all the heartbreak this program has gone through over the years.

